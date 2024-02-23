Rio Da Yung OG's age, real name, net worth and latest updates

Rio Da Yung OG is a rapper and songwriter from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for numerous hit songs like Legendary, Chicken Coupe, and Last Day Out. Besides his music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. What is Rio Da Yung OG's age?

Rio Da Yung OG poses for a photo indoors (L). The rapper looks at a mobile smartphone while seated on an old-school TV set. Photo: @riodayungog1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rio Da Yung OG has not been in the music industry for long but has garnered massive recognition quickly. The rapper released his first song, Dog, in 2016. Rio Da Yung OG's age has become a popular topic online, as fans eagerly seek information about his birthday, real name, hometown, and other intriguing details.

Profile summary

Full name Da'mario Donshay Horne-McCullough Popular as Rio Da Yung OG Gender Male Date of birth 11 May 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Flint, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $1 million–1.5 million Instagram @riodayung0g Facebook

What is Rio Da Yung OG's age?

The Flint-born rapper is 29 years old as of February 2024. When was Rio Da Yung born? He was born on 11 May 1994, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Rio Da Yung OG’s real name is Da'mario Donshay Horne-McCullough. He was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, United States. The rapper is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Are Rio and Louie Ray brothers? They are biological brother. Some of Louie Ray’s top hits are Flint Flow, Motion, Flintana, The Realist, Nobody Proud, and You Can’t Play Wit Me, among others.

Career

Rio Da Yung OG released his debut EP, My Life, in 2017. His dynamic flow and hard-hitting bars quickly won him a massive following in the rap scene. Since then, he has collaborated with prominent rappers like Sada Baby and Payroll Giovanni.

The American rapper first garnered widespread attention in 2018 after releasing his song Trippin Again. Below is a list of some of Rio Da Yung OG’s songs.

Life Insurance Freestyle feat. PM Capo

Freestyle feat. PM Capo Letter to the Other Side

2 Legit feat. Nuez

feat. Nuez 2 Twins feat. PM Capo

feat. PM Capo 3 Minutes

8 Ounces feat. RMC Mike

feat. RMC Mike Alot to Say feat. GrindHard E / RMC Mike

feat. GrindHard E / RMC Mike Appreciate the Hay feat. RMC Mike

feat. RMC Mike Back 2 Back feat. RMC Mike

feat. RMC Mike Back From Michigan feat. PM Capo

Five facts about Rio Da Yung OG. Photo: @riodayungog1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bad Alignment feat. PM Capo

feat. PM Capo Buy Ourself feat. RMC Mike

feat. RMC Mike Buy the Block feat. Lil' E

feat. Lil' E Haw Thorne feat. RMC Mike

feat. RMC Mike Lean Chronicles

The Godfathers 2 feat. Almighty Slime

feat. Almighty Slime Still Spice Talkin

Vows to the Game feat. Baby Zeek

feat. Baby Zeek Str8 Drop Too feat. Lil' E

feat. Lil' E Scuba Dance feat. 3zzy

feat. 3zzy Ruth Cris feat. 3zzy

feat. 3zzy Run Some Laps feat. 3zzy

feat. 3zzy Sentimental Values feat. RMC Mike

feat. RMC Mike Pressure 2 feat. Almighty Slime

feat. Almighty Slime Zombie Files feat. GlockyCashOnly / Nuez

What is Rio Da Yung OG’s net worth?

According to NetWorth202, and Exactnetworth, the American rapper’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and 1.5 million. He has amassed a substantial amount of his wealth from his music career.

Who is Rio Da Yung OG's wife?

The American rapper keeps his dating life low-key. Therefore, whether the rapper is married or single is unclear as he has never disclosed his partner. However, he has a son and a daughter who appear on his Instagram and Facebook posts.

Is Rio the Yung OG in jail?

The Flint-born rapper is in jail for a charge related to a January 2019 arrest over possession of a firearm with “intent to distribute controlled substances”. The rapper was charged alongside five others. As a result, the rapper agreed to a 60-month sentence. The formal sentencing took place on 6 January 2021.

In a SAY CHEESE! YouTube interview, the rapper expressed a desire for probation or early release, citing his clean record during the two years he has been out on bond.

I took a plea for five years in the federal penitentiary. So with the feds, you don't do the whole time, so worst case scenario, I'm facing like three and a half years. But the way things have been going, I honestly think I'm gonna get probation for real, right, because, like, my record is not bad. First of all, in the end I've been out on bond for two years…it wouldn't make sense for me to go sit in prison after two years out on bond like I'm more valuable to the community and my family out than I am in.

While addressing Rio’s release date on 4 July 2023, Rio’s friend RMC Mike opened up in a No Jumper Clips YouTube interview, saying they expect him to be freed by 2024.

I don't have an official date, but I'm gonna say we gonna push forward for close to the end of the year (2023). Or, if not the beginning of next year…he'll be home. It's crazy time flies man, because he was supposed to do five years right, but you know, in the figs, you got a 60, you do 44.

What is Rio Da Yung OG’s height?

The Hip-hop rapper stands 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 149 pounds (68 kilograms).

FAQs

For many reasons, fans want to know Rio Da Yung OG’s age. The Flint-born rapper is 29 years old as of 2024. He is widely recognised for his dynamic flow and hard-hitting bars in the rap scene. The rapper is serving time but will likely be freed in 2024.

