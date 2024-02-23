Rio Da Yung OG's age, real name, net worth and latest updates
Rio Da Yung OG is a rapper and songwriter from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for numerous hit songs like Legendary, Chicken Coupe, and Last Day Out. Besides his music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. What is Rio Da Yung OG's age?
Rio Da Yung OG has not been in the music industry for long but has garnered massive recognition quickly. The rapper released his first song, Dog, in 2016. Rio Da Yung OG's age has become a popular topic online, as fans eagerly seek information about his birthday, real name, hometown, and other intriguing details.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Da'mario Donshay Horne-McCullough
|Popular as
|Rio Da Yung OG
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 May 1994
|Age
|29 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Flint, Michigan, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’8’’
|Height in centimetres
|172
|Weight in pounds
|149
|Weight in kilograms
|68
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|2
|Profession
|Rapper, songwriter
|Net worth
|$1 million–1.5 million
|@riodayung0g
|@riodayungog1
What is Rio Da Yung OG's age?
The Flint-born rapper is 29 years old as of February 2024. When was Rio Da Yung born? He was born on 11 May 1994, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.
Rio Da Yung OG’s real name is Da'mario Donshay Horne-McCullough. He was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, United States. The rapper is an American national of African-American ethnicity.
Are Rio and Louie Ray brothers? They are biological brother. Some of Louie Ray’s top hits are Flint Flow, Motion, Flintana, The Realist, Nobody Proud, and You Can’t Play Wit Me, among others.
Career
Rio Da Yung OG released his debut EP, My Life, in 2017. His dynamic flow and hard-hitting bars quickly won him a massive following in the rap scene. Since then, he has collaborated with prominent rappers like Sada Baby and Payroll Giovanni.
The American rapper first garnered widespread attention in 2018 after releasing his song Trippin Again. Below is a list of some of Rio Da Yung OG’s songs.
- Life Insurance Freestyle feat. PM Capo
- Letter to the Other Side
- 2 Legit feat. Nuez
- 2 Twins feat. PM Capo
- 3 Minutes
- 8 Ounces feat. RMC Mike
- Alot to Say feat. GrindHard E / RMC Mike
- Appreciate the Hay feat. RMC Mike
- Back 2 Back feat. RMC Mike
- Back From Michigan feat. PM Capo
- Bad Alignment feat. PM Capo
- Buy Ourself feat. RMC Mike
- Buy the Block feat. Lil' E
- Haw Thorne feat. RMC Mike
- Lean Chronicles
- The Godfathers 2 feat. Almighty Slime
- Still Spice Talkin
- Vows to the Game feat. Baby Zeek
- Str8 Drop Too feat. Lil' E
- Scuba Dance feat. 3zzy
- Ruth Cris feat. 3zzy
- Run Some Laps feat. 3zzy
- Sentimental Values feat. RMC Mike
- Pressure 2 feat. Almighty Slime
- Zombie Files feat. GlockyCashOnly / Nuez
What is Rio Da Yung OG’s net worth?
According to NetWorth202, The Next Hint and Exactnetworth, the American rapper’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and 1.5 million. He has amassed a substantial amount of his wealth from his music career.
Who is Rio Da Yung OG's wife?
The American rapper keeps his dating life low-key. Therefore, whether the rapper is married or single is unclear as he has never disclosed his partner. However, he has a son and a daughter who appear on his Instagram and Facebook posts.
Is Rio the Yung OG in jail?
The Flint-born rapper is in jail for a charge related to a January 2019 arrest over possession of a firearm with “intent to distribute controlled substances”. The rapper was charged alongside five others. As a result, the rapper agreed to a 60-month sentence. The formal sentencing took place on 6 January 2021.
In a SAY CHEESE! YouTube interview, the rapper expressed a desire for probation or early release, citing his clean record during the two years he has been out on bond.
I took a plea for five years in the federal penitentiary. So with the feds, you don't do the whole time, so worst case scenario, I'm facing like three and a half years. But the way things have been going, I honestly think I'm gonna get probation for real, right, because, like, my record is not bad. First of all, in the end I've been out on bond for two years…it wouldn't make sense for me to go sit in prison after two years out on bond like I'm more valuable to the community and my family out than I am in.
Rio Da Yung OG's release date
While addressing Rio’s release date on 4 July 2023, Rio’s friend RMC Mike opened up in a No Jumper Clips YouTube interview, saying they expect him to be freed by 2024.
I don't have an official date, but I'm gonna say we gonna push forward for close to the end of the year (2023). Or, if not the beginning of next year…he'll be home. It's crazy time flies man, because he was supposed to do five years right, but you know, in the figs, you got a 60, you do 44.
What is Rio Da Yung OG’s height?
The Hip-hop rapper stands 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 149 pounds (68 kilograms).
For many reasons, fans want to know Rio Da Yung OG’s age. The Flint-born rapper is 29 years old as of 2024. He is widely recognised for his dynamic flow and hard-hitting bars in the rap scene. The rapper is serving time but will likely be freed in 2024.
