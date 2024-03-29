What is Mario Lopez's net worth? His age, wife and latest updates

Mario Lopez is an actor and television host from the United States of America. He is known for films such as Jane The Virgin, Still the King, and Family Guy. He has hosted The X Factor talent show alongside Khloe Kardashian. He has bagged accolades such as Mickey Rooney and Young Artist awards. What is Mario Lopez's net worth?

Mario Lopez during the Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premiere (L) and the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mario Lopez was raised in San Diego, California, United States of America. He has played notable roles in popular films, which has made him famous in the film industry. How did Mario Lopez make his money? He has made a substantial fortune as an actor and television host. He is married and is a father of three.

Real name Mario Lopez Gender Male Date of birth 10 October 1973 Age 50 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth San Diego, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Elvis Lopez Father Mario Michael Lopez Sr. Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Courtney Mazza Lopez Children 3 School Chula Vista High School Profession Actor, television host Net worth $35 million Instagram @mariolopez TikTok @mariolopez X (Twitter)

What is Mario Lopez's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and similar websites, his net worth is alleged to be $35 million. He primarily earns income from his career as an actor and television host. How much does Mario Lopez make in a year? The American actor earns a salary that ranges between $6 million and $10 million.

Mario Lopez's family background

He was born in San Diego, California, United States of America. His parents are Mexican immigrants, Mario Michael Lopez Sr. and Evia Lopez. Mario Lopez's paternal grandfather, Luciano Lopez, moved from Mexico to the United States of America in 1952.

The television host has two siblings, Emilio Lopez and Marissa Lopez. In an interview with CNN, he revealed that he grew up in South San Diego, Chula Vista. His mother worked for a phone company.

My parents were immigrants. Am 1st generation…I was raised in South San Diego, Chula Vista, which is about 2 miles from…Mexico... I still have a lot of family there.

What is Mario Lopez's age?

Five facts about Mario Lopez. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American television host is 50 years old as of 2024. He was born on 10 October 1973. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Mario Lopez started wrestling at a young age and during high school before venturing into acting. In the aforementioned interview with CNN, he mentioned that he was an energetic and active kid. So, his mother wanted him to be busy with activities to avoid getting into trouble.

My mom worked for a phone company, and it wasn't exactly a more skilled neighbourhood; there was a lot of potential to get into trouble, and I was a very hyper kid, so my mom's whole mentality in the game plan was to keep me as busy as possible so I didn't have time. So she had me in activity every day. I was either wrestling, dancing, or whatever the case may be

He was discovered by a talent agent at a dance recital when he was 10. The actor worked in local advertisements and commercials before making television appearances. He made his acting debut in 1984 when he played the role of Roberto in the television series Simon & Simon.

He became widely recognised when he portrayed A.C. Slater in the movie Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style. He hosted the MTV reality shows America's Best Dance Crew and Top Pop Group. He has also hosted Name Your Adventure, The Other Half, and Pet Star. According to his IMDb profile, he has 99 acting credits. Below are some of his popular films;

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2023 Killing It Mario Lopez 2022 Steppin' Into the Holiday Billy Holiday 2020 Saved by the Bell A.C. Slater 2020 A Recipe for Seduction Colonel Harland Sanders 2020 Feliz NaviDAD David 2006–2007 Mind of Monica Carlo's friend 2002 King Rikki Juan Vallejo 2000 Big Brother Trouble Coach

Who is Mario Lopez's wife?

He is married to Courtney Laine Mazza Lopez, a known for films such as Saved by the Bell and I Love Us. In a YouTube video, they revealed that they met in 2008 at a Broadway show in New York.

Mario and I met in 2008 in a Broadway show in New York. I remember exactly; I met him on stage left-wing one right before the show started. I even remember what I was wearing.

They started dating after a few months. Their first date ended badly because Mario came late, and Courtney blew her off. They rescheduled a second date, and Courtney came along with her friend.

We finally had our first date, and then I was running a little late, and she blew me off. And then…we rescheduled; she didn't come by herself; she brought her gay friend. So it was like a group date.

After the show, Marco returned to Los Angeles, leaving Courtney in New York. They had a long-distance relationship, but Courtney went to visit him from time to time. They later moved in together, and Marcio proposed to Courtney.

The two got married in December 2012. They have three children: Gia, Dominic and Santino. Gia is their first child, born on 11 September 2010. Dominic was born in 2013. The couple had their third child, Santino Rafael Lopez, on 8 July 2019.

Is Mario Lopez still married to Courtney?

The two are still together. On 14 February 2024, the television host shared a video on Instagram showing how they celebrated their Valentine's Day, going on a couple of photo shoots.

The American television host will join the Great American Family for Christmas 2024. The Great American Family is an American cable-friendly network owned by Great American Media. He is set to play a significant part in Great American Christmas in October 2024. The company announced the news on 6 February 2024. He will be starring in the film alongside his wife, Courtney Lopez.

FAQs

Who is Mario Lopez? He is an American actor and television host known for his role as A.C. Slater from Saved by the Bell. How many children does Mario Lopez have? He has three children with his wife, Courtney Lopez. How old is Mario Lopez? The actor is 50 years old as of 2024—he was born on 10 October 1973. Where is Mario Lopez from? He hails from San Diego, California, United States of America. Who are Mario Lopez's parents? His parents are Mario Michael Lopez Sr. and Evia Lopez. How did Mario Lopez make his money? He makes his money through his career as an actor and television host. How tall is Mario Lopez? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Mario Lopez's net worth is alleged to be $35 million. He is an American actor and television host known for hosting shows such as America's Best Dance Crew and The Other Half. He is married to Courtney Mazza Lopez, and they have three children.

