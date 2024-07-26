May, an influencer and the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has noted that July 26 would have been the wedding anniversary of the late actor Junior Pope

She brought the notice to netizens as she shared pictures of the deceased's widow, Jennifer, and the children the actor left behind

May encouraged Jennifer and pleaded that she stay strong amid the loss of her husband because God would take care of her

Social media influencer, May Yul-Edochie, shared how it would have been a memorable day for the late Nollywood actor, Pope Odowondo, aka Junior Pope, if he was still alive.

May Yul-Edochie shares memorable moment about Junior Pope's family. Image credit: mayyuledochie, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

July 26 would have marked his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jennifer, and they would have splashed lovey-dovey pictures of themselves online.

She admitted that it would have been a lot to celebrate a decade in marriage but it was unfortunate that he died in a boat accident on April 10, 2024.

May stated that Jennifer should continue to stay strong for her three children because God never forgets His own. Besides, he would take care of her through this trying period.

She also posted pictures of the late actor's wife and her three children on her Instagram page and got several comments from her fans.

See May's post below:

Fans react to May's post

Several netizens have reacted to May's post about Junior Pope's wedding anniversary. See some of the comments below:

@emma.rolland2:

"We miss our very own Junior Pope alias "who does that" dearly. Madam may God be your comforter."

@jojomarieb1:

"Happy heavenly anniversary, JP. To his lovely wife, Happy Anniversary."

@alluring_jloo:

"We are here for you, pls stay strong for the kids."

@ucheiroka:

"Jehovah God is the Father to the fatherless. Husband to the widows/widowers and will never abandon them that trusted in him. She will be fine."

@chimurphyngo0:

"It’s well dear. May God keep showing up for her and the children."

@oluchi_iroanusi:

"You are strengthened ma... keep resting Sir JP."

@leboshinyanbola:

"May the Almighty grant her and the little ones the strength."

May visits Junior Pope's family

Legit.ng earlier reported that May had shared pictures and a video of her with actor Junior Pope's wife hours after he was laid to rest.

The social media influencer also penned an encouraging message to the widow and her kids as she prayed for them to smile again.

As expected, May Edochie's post has stirred another round of emotions as netizens continue to mourn Junior Pope.

Source: Legit.ng