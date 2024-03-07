Luke Tennie's age, height, parent, wife, movies and TV shows

Luke Tennie is a rising actor, producer, writer, and television personality from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for portraying Willie in the SyFy original TV series Deadly Class. He is also famous for his roles in Shrinking (2023), Players (2022) and The Nickel Boys. What is Luke Tennie’s age?

Luke Tennie at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California (L). Luke at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Luke Tennie is a fast-rising actor who has won the attention of many people with his acting skills. He made his professional acting debut in the 2016 short film Swipe Right. Since then, he has been featured in numerous TV series and films such as Deadly Class, Shrinking, Players and The Nickel Boys.

Profile summary

Full name Luke Tennie Gender Male Date of birth 21 November 1994 Age 29 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3’’ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Maria Romero Education Coral Glades High School, American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) Profession Actor, producer, writer Instagram @luke.tennie

What is Luke Tennie’s age?

The rising actor is 29 years old as of 2024. When is Luke Tennie’s birthday? He was born on 21 November 1994 in Los Angeles, California, United States. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. He is an American national of African-American heritage.

Luke completed high school at Coral Glades High School and later graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA).

Top-5 facts about Luke Tennie.

Luke Tennie’s movies and TV shows

Luke Tennie made his professional acting debut in the 2016 short comedy film Swipe Right as Alan. He also played the role of Tony in 20’s Love the same year. His big break came after being featured in the 2017 film Shock and Awe. In the film, he played the role of Adam Green alongside Woody Harrelson, James Marsden, Jessica Biel and Tommy Lee Jones.

His first big TV role was in Deadly Class, where he played the character of Willie Lewis in 10 episodes. He also starred in season 1, episode 2 of the crime drama series Snowfall as Vic. He later appeared in Saftey (2020), an American biographical film based on Ray McElrathbethbey‘s life story, playing the role of Solomon. Below is a list of the movies and shows he has appeared in.

Year TVs/Movies Roles 2021–2023 CSI: Vegas Bryan Roby 2023 Shrinking Sean 2022 We Were Meant To Jamel 2022 Players Rudy Elmore 2021 On the Verge Fred 2020 Safety Solomon 2018–2019 Deadly Class Willie Lewis 2018 Thriller Derrick Jackson 2018 Snowfall Vic 2017 Shock and Awe Adam Green 2016 Swipe Right Alan 2016 20's Love Tony

Who is Luke Tennie’s wife?

The American actor has married Spanish actress Maria Romero for over two years. The two tied the knot on 4 July 2021. However, they have been together since September 2017.

Luke Tennie and his wife Maria Tennie at the AppleTV+ Primetime Emmy Party held at Mother Wolf on 15 January 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The couple share a lot in common. The actor said the following about his wife in a red-carpet interview with Straw Hat Goofy;

My wife introduced me to West Anderson. We actually fell in love watching movies together. And one of my favourite things...is watching how he incorporates music with that precedium thing he does. It wasn't my cup of tea until she introduced it to me. And, you know, also, when you love somebody, you start to love what they love. I'm a big West Anderson fan now, too, and I love what he does with his music as well.

What is Luke Tennie’s height?

The Deadly Class star stands 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 198 pounds or 90 kilograms.

Fast facts about Luke Tennie

