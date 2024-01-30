Who are Jeremy Clarkson’s children? Meet his kids and grandkids

Jeremy Clarkson is a British journalist, television presenter, and author. He is best known as a motoring journalist and has been featured in Top Gear and The Grand Tour. Who are Jeremy Clarkson’s children?

Jeremy Clarkson during the Clarkson's Farm photocall at St. Pancras Renaissance London Hotel in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson’s career in the media industry started in 1984, and he chose to specialise in motoring. His success in motoring journalism has seen people take an interest in his family members. Who are Jeremy Clarkson’s children, and does he have grandkids? Learn more about his support system below.

Full name Jeremy Charles Robert Clarkson Gender Male Date of birth 11 April 1960 Age 63 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Doncaster, England, United Kingdom Current residence Oxfordshire, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 236 Weight in kilograms 107 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Shirley Gabrielle Clarkson Father Edward Grenville Clarkson Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Lisa Hogan Children 3 School Repton School, Hill House School College Harlow College, Sheffield College Profession TV presenter, journalist, writer Instagram @jeremyclarkson1 X (Twitter) @JeremyClarkson Facebook @JeremyClarkson

Who is Jeremy Clarkson?

Jeremy is the only son of his parents, Shirley Gabrielle and Edward Grenville Clarkson. He was born on 11 April 1960 in Doncaster, England, United Kingdom, and is 63 years old as of January 2024. He was brought up alongside his sister, Joanna Clarkson.

For his education, he attended Repton School and Hill House School for his high school studies. He completed his college education at Harlow College and Sheffield College. He received an honorary doctor of engineering degree from Oxford Brookes University in 2005.

Jeremy is passionate about motor vehicles and thrives as a motoring journalist. He has been in the media industry since 1984 and is known for his roles in Top Gear, The Grand Tour, and Who Wants to Be A Millionaire: The Million Pound Question. He also writes weekly columns for The Sunday Times and The Sun.

Jeremy Clarkson’s children

Does Jeremy Clarkson have any children? The motoring journalist is a father of three: a son and two daughters. Here is a list of his children, from the eldest to the youngest.

1. Emily Clarkson

Emily Clarkson is the eldest child and daughter of the British motoring journalist and his ex-wife Frances Cain. Her date of birth is 21 July 1994. She is 29 years old as of January 2024.

Jeremy Clarkson’s eldest daughter is a podcaster, author, online blogger, and social media personality. Alongside her friend Alex Light, they host the Should I Delete That? podcast, which discusses myriad issues, especially those left out in social media conversations. She has written the books Dear Pretty Normal Me and Can I Speak to Someone in Charge?

Emily has followed his father’s footsteps as a journalist and has made a few publications. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a freelance journalist and has written for The Sunday Times, The Sun, Marie Claire, and Teen Tatler. She also runs a lifestyle blog, Pretty Normal Me.

2. Finlo Clarkson

Finlo is the only son of Jeremy Clarkson and his former spouse, Frances Cain, in their over two decades of marriage. He was born on 14 March 1997 and is 26 years old as of January 2024.

Jeremy Clarkson (L) and son Finlo watch France's Giles Simon playing Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during a second round match in the ATP Aegon Championships tennis tournament Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

What does Jeremy Clarkson's son do? Even though he comes from a famous family, Jeremy Clarkson’s son lives a low-key life and has not disclosed what he does for a living. In 2018, he seemed to have an injury after he was spotted using sporting crutches and wearing a neck and back brace in Barbados accompanied by his mother.

3. Katya Clarkson

She is the lastborn child of former partners, Jeremy and Frances, born on 24 November 2000. She is 23 years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Katya attended Rugby School before pursuing her undergraduate studies at King’s College London and graduating in August 2021. She is passionate about photography and uses her Instagram page to showcase some of her works.

Who are Jeremy Clarkson's grandchildren?

Is Jeremy Clarkson a grandfather? The Top Gear presenter became a grandfather through his first daughter, Emily, who welcomed her first child in February 2023. Emily’s child is Arlo Rose, born from her marriage with PR publicist Alex Andrew. Emily and Alex tied the knot in May 2022.

Who is Jeremy Clarkson’s partner?

The British journalist is currently dating Lisa Hogan. Lisa is an Irish model and artist recognised for starring as Sealion Keeper in the comedy Fierce Creatures. She is also an Instagram celebrity.

Lisa and Jeremy reportedly met at a party and started dating in 2017. She was previously married to Baron Steven Bentinck, with whom she had three children.

Who are Jeremy Clarkson’s ex-wives?

The British journalist has been married twice. He first tied the knot with Alexandra James, an entrepreneur, in September 1989, but after approximately one year, they parted ways in 1990.

In 1993, Jeremy exchanged marriage vows with Frances Cain. Frances was Jeremy’s manager before they married. They were married for about 21 years and became parents of three children: Emily, Finlo, and Katya. They divorced in 2014.

Has Jeremy Clarkson got children? Yes. He is a father of two daughters and a son. Who is Jeremy Clarkson's son? His only son is Finlo Clarkson. He lives a private life, and little is known about him. Who is the mother of Jeremy Clarkson’s children? His three children were born from his marriage to Frances Cain. What does Jeremy Clarkson’s eldest daughter do? Emily Clarkson is a podcaster, author, and blogger. Has Jeremy Clarkson got grandchildren? He has one grandchild, Arlo Rose. She is his first daughter’s first child. Is Jeremy Clarkson single? The motoring journalist is dating Lisa Hogan, an Irish model and artist. Did Jeremy Clarkson and Alexandra James have kids? They were married for a year between 1989 and 1990 and did not have any children.

Jeremy Clarkson’s children are daughters Emily and Katya and son Finlo, born from his marriage to his former wife, Frances Cain. While much is known about his daughters, his son lives a private life and has not disclosed much to the public.

