Benjamin Norris’ age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

Benjamin Norris is a fast-rising actor, writer, and producer from the United States. He gained immense popularity for his performance as Trent Harrison on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever (2020–2023). He is also known for his roles in Superstore (2020-2021), iCarly (2023) and Academy (2023). What is Benjamin Norris' age?

Actor Benjamin Norris arrives for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" season 4 premiere event at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, 1June 2023. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Norris first hit the screens in 2010 after appearing in the short drama-crime film Mens Rea, which he wrote and co-directed. He has since appeared in numerous movies and shows, including Sugar and Toys, Superstore and The Pregame. In addition, he has worked with many production companies in Hollywood, such as BuzzFeed, DirecTV, Netflix and NBC.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin A. Norris Gender Male Date of birth 5 December 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth White Plains, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Charlie Norris Mother Annie Norris Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Carolyn Gilroy Education White Plains Middle School-Eastview Campus, Groundlings School Profession Actor, writer, producer Instagram @benanorris

What is BenInstagramjamin Norris’ age?

The rising actor is 33 years old as of 2024. When is Benjamin Norris' birthday? He was born on 5 December 1990. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Benjamin is an American national of Mexican-Irish roots. He was born and raised in White Plains, New York, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. His father is Charlie Norris, and his mother is Annie Norris. He grew up alongside her elder sister, Nikki.

After graduating from high school, the actor moved to New York City to study Improvisation at the Groundlings School in Los Angeles.

Career

Benjamin began producing the weekly comedy web series Live Your Lyfe after graduating. He later created a YouTube channel, where he often uploaded his own productions. He has since worked for notable companies such as BuzzFeed, DirecTV, Netflix and NBC.

What movies is Benjamin Norris in?

Benjamin commenced his professional acting career in 2010. He, however, rose to stardom in 2020 after he portrayed the role of Tony in the TV series Superstore. He achieved more recognition for his appearances in Never Have I Ever. Below is a list of some of Benjamin Norris' movies and TV shows.

Year Movie Roles 2023 Academy Jesse 2020–2023 Never Have I Ever Trent Harrison 2023 iCarly Troy 2021 Pacific Park Andrew Toledo 2020–2021 Superstore Tony 2019 Sugar and Toys Shirtless Guy 2018 The Pregame Connor 2017 Unfortunatly Ashly Ben 2017 Steps Damon 2017 Up for Adoption Shane 2016 Fair Game with Brock Everett Various characters 2016 Relationship Goals Sam 2015 The Ugly Friend Jimmy Richards 2014 Tattoo Nightmares Adam 2012 Peanut Buttercups II Ben 2010 Mens Rea James Wilson

Who is Benjamin Norris’ wife?

The American actor has been married to Carolyn Gilroy. The two reportedly began dating in 2019 and got engaged in March 2022. They later tied the knot on 28 May 2023. The pair often shares each other pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Benjamin Norris and Carolyn Gilroy attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 on 11 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Norris’s wife is an actress and producer. She is known for appearing in various movies, including Pacific Rim (2013) and Nightcrawler (2014).

What is Benjamin Norris' height?

The Los Angeles-based actor stands 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Benjamin Norris

Who is Benjamin Norris? He is an American actor, writer, and producer best known for his roles in Never Have I Ever, Superstore and iCarly. Where is Benjamin Norris from? He was born in White Plains, New York, United States. How old is Benjamin Norris? He is 33 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 5 December 1990. What is Benjamin Norris' ethnicity? The actor is alleged to be of Mexican-Irish descent. Who are Benjamin Norris’ parents? His parents are Charlie Norris and Annie Norris. Who is Benjamin Norris’ wife? He has been married to Carolyn Gilroy since 28 May 2023. What is Benjamin Norris’ height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. Where does Benjamin Norris live now? The actor currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Benjamin Norris’ age is 33 years old as of 2024. He is an American actor, writer and producer. He gained widespread recognition after portraying Trent Harrison on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He is also famous for starring in Superstore, iCarly and podcast series Academy.

