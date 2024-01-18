Global site navigation

Local editions

Benjamin Norris’ age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows
Celebrity biographies

Benjamin Norris’ age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

by  Night Mongina

Benjamin Norris is a fast-rising actor, writer, and producer from the United States. He gained immense popularity for his performance as Trent Harrison on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever (2020–2023). He is also known for his roles in Superstore (2020-2021), iCarly (2023) and Academy (2023). What is Benjamin Norris' age?

Benjamin Norris’ age
Actor Benjamin Norris arrives for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" season 4 premiere event at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, 1June 2023. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Norris first hit the screens in 2010 after appearing in the short drama-crime film Mens Rea, which he wrote and co-directed. He has since appeared in numerous movies and shows, including Sugar and Toys, Superstore and The Pregame. In addition, he has worked with many production companies in Hollywood, such as BuzzFeed, DirecTV, Netflix and NBC.

Profile summary

Full nameBenjamin A. Norris
GenderMale
Date of birth5 December 1990
Age33 years old (as of 2024)
ZodiacSagittarius
Place of birthWhite Plains, New York, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
Nationality American
EthnicityMixed
Religion Christianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches6’1’’
Height in centimetres185
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms75
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
FatherCharlie Norris
MotherAnnie Norris
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
WifeCarolyn Gilroy
EducationWhite Plains Middle School-Eastview Campus, Groundlings School
ProfessionActor, writer, producer
Instagram@benanorris

Read also

Lil Tecca’s age, height, net worth, where is he now?

What is BenInstagramjamin Norris’ age?

The rising actor is 33 years old as of 2024. When is Benjamin Norris' birthday? He was born on 5 December 1990. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Benjamin is an American national of Mexican-Irish roots. He was born and raised in White Plains, New York, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. His father is Charlie Norris, and his mother is Annie Norris. He grew up alongside her elder sister, Nikki.

After graduating from high school, the actor moved to New York City to study Improvisation at the Groundlings School in Los Angeles.

Career

Benjamin began producing the weekly comedy web series Live Your Lyfe after graduating. He later created a YouTube channel, where he often uploaded his own productions. He has since worked for notable companies such as BuzzFeed, DirecTV, Netflix and NBC.

Read also

Beau Clark’s age, birthday, family, job, net worth

What movies is Benjamin Norris in?

Benjamin commenced his professional acting career in 2010. He, however, rose to stardom in 2020 after he portrayed the role of Tony in the TV series Superstore. He achieved more recognition for his appearances in Never Have I Ever. Below is a list of some of Benjamin Norris' movies and TV shows.

YearMovieRoles
2023AcademyJesse
2020–2023Never Have I EverTrent Harrison
2023iCarlyTroy
2021Pacific ParkAndrew Toledo
2020–2021SuperstoreTony
2019Sugar and ToysShirtless Guy
2018The PregameConnor
2017Unfortunatly AshlyBen
2017StepsDamon
2017Up for AdoptionShane
2016Fair Game with Brock EverettVarious characters
2016Relationship GoalsSam
2015The Ugly FriendJimmy Richards
2014Tattoo NightmaresAdam
2012Peanut Buttercups IIBen
2010Mens ReaJames Wilson

Who is Benjamin Norris’ wife?

The American actor has been married to Carolyn Gilroy. The two reportedly began dating in 2019 and got engaged in March 2022. They later tied the knot on 28 May 2023. The pair often shares each other pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Read also

Who is Alexandra Daddario’s husband? Meet Andrew Form

benjamin norris' wife
Benjamin Norris and Carolyn Gilroy attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 on 11 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi
Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Norris’s wife is an actress and producer. She is known for appearing in various movies, including Pacific Rim (2013) and Nightcrawler (2014).

What is Benjamin Norris' height?

The Los Angeles-based actor stands 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Benjamin Norris

  1. Who is Benjamin Norris? He is an American actor, writer, and producer best known for his roles in Never Have I Ever, Superstore and iCarly.
  2. Where is Benjamin Norris from? He was born in White Plains, New York, United States.
  3. How old is Benjamin Norris? He is 33 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 5 December 1990.
  4. What is Benjamin Norris' ethnicity? The actor is alleged to be of Mexican-Irish descent.
  5. Who are Benjamin Norris’ parents? His parents are Charlie Norris and Annie Norris.
  6. Who is Benjamin Norris’ wife? He has been married to Carolyn Gilroy since 28 May 2023.
  7. What is Benjamin Norris’ height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.
  8. Where does Benjamin Norris live now? The actor currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Read also

Jeremy Allen White’s relationships: who has he been involved with?

Benjamin Norris’ age is 33 years old as of 2024. He is an American actor, writer and producer. He gained widespread recognition after portraying Trent Harrison on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He is also famous for starring in Superstore, iCarly and podcast series Academy.

Legit.ng published Peggy Ovire's biography. She is an actress, model and film producer from Nigeria. She is best known for starring in Nollywood movies such as Wife for Rent, The Boy is Mine, and Royal Switch. She is also known as Fredrick Leonard's wife.

Peggy Ovire began her acting career in 2014. She has produced films such as Lying in State, Sinister and Famously Single. Peggy owns an online apparel retail store, Peggy World. When did she get married to Fredrick, and does she have a child? Find out more about her in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel