Benjamin Norris’ age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows
Benjamin Norris is a fast-rising actor, writer, and producer from the United States. He gained immense popularity for his performance as Trent Harrison on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever (2020–2023). He is also known for his roles in Superstore (2020-2021), iCarly (2023) and Academy (2023). What is Benjamin Norris' age?
Benjamin Norris first hit the screens in 2010 after appearing in the short drama-crime film Mens Rea, which he wrote and co-directed. He has since appeared in numerous movies and shows, including Sugar and Toys, Superstore and The Pregame. In addition, he has worked with many production companies in Hollywood, such as BuzzFeed, DirecTV, Netflix and NBC.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Benjamin A. Norris
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|5 December 1990
|Age
|33 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|White Plains, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|6’1’’
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Charlie Norris
|Mother
|Annie Norris
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Carolyn Gilroy
|Education
|White Plains Middle School-Eastview Campus, Groundlings School
|Profession
|Actor, writer, producer
|@benanorris
The rising actor is 33 years old as of 2024. When is Benjamin Norris' birthday? He was born on 5 December 1990. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Benjamin is an American national of Mexican-Irish roots. He was born and raised in White Plains, New York, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. His father is Charlie Norris, and his mother is Annie Norris. He grew up alongside her elder sister, Nikki.
After graduating from high school, the actor moved to New York City to study Improvisation at the Groundlings School in Los Angeles.
Career
Benjamin began producing the weekly comedy web series Live Your Lyfe after graduating. He later created a YouTube channel, where he often uploaded his own productions. He has since worked for notable companies such as BuzzFeed, DirecTV, Netflix and NBC.
What movies is Benjamin Norris in?
Benjamin commenced his professional acting career in 2010. He, however, rose to stardom in 2020 after he portrayed the role of Tony in the TV series Superstore. He achieved more recognition for his appearances in Never Have I Ever. Below is a list of some of Benjamin Norris' movies and TV shows.
|Year
|Movie
|Roles
|2023
|Academy
|Jesse
|2020–2023
|Never Have I Ever
|Trent Harrison
|2023
|iCarly
|Troy
|2021
|Pacific Park
|Andrew Toledo
|2020–2021
|Superstore
|Tony
|2019
|Sugar and Toys
|Shirtless Guy
|2018
|The Pregame
|Connor
|2017
|Unfortunatly Ashly
|Ben
|2017
|Steps
|Damon
|2017
|Up for Adoption
|Shane
|2016
|Fair Game with Brock Everett
|Various characters
|2016
|Relationship Goals
|Sam
|2015
|The Ugly Friend
|Jimmy Richards
|2014
|Tattoo Nightmares
|Adam
|2012
|Peanut Buttercups II
|Ben
|2010
|Mens Rea
|James Wilson
Who is Benjamin Norris’ wife?
The American actor has been married to Carolyn Gilroy. The two reportedly began dating in 2019 and got engaged in March 2022. They later tied the knot on 28 May 2023. The pair often shares each other pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.
Benjamin Norris’s wife is an actress and producer. She is known for appearing in various movies, including Pacific Rim (2013) and Nightcrawler (2014).
What is Benjamin Norris' height?
The Los Angeles-based actor stands 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.
Fast facts about Benjamin Norris
- Who is Benjamin Norris? He is an American actor, writer, and producer best known for his roles in Never Have I Ever, Superstore and iCarly.
- Where is Benjamin Norris from? He was born in White Plains, New York, United States.
- How old is Benjamin Norris? He is 33 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 5 December 1990.
- What is Benjamin Norris' ethnicity? The actor is alleged to be of Mexican-Irish descent.
- Who are Benjamin Norris’ parents? His parents are Charlie Norris and Annie Norris.
- Who is Benjamin Norris’ wife? He has been married to Carolyn Gilroy since 28 May 2023.
- What is Benjamin Norris’ height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.
- Where does Benjamin Norris live now? The actor currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Benjamin Norris’ age is 33 years old as of 2024. He is an American actor, writer and producer. He gained widespread recognition after portraying Trent Harrison on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He is also famous for starring in Superstore, iCarly and podcast series Academy.
