Who is Hozier's girlfriend? Explore the singer's relationships

Hozier is a singer, songwriter, and producer from Ireland. He gained more fame when he released his debut single Take Me to Church. His image as a singer has sparked an interest in his personal life, with fans wondering whether he is married or in a relationship. Who is Hozier's girlfriend?

Hozier is a famous Irish singer known for his unique sound, which fuses folk, blues, soul, and gospel. He released his debut studio album, Hozier, in September 2014. Apart from his music, Hozier has been the subject of relationship rumours a few times because he keeps his personal life private. However, fans continue to search for Hozier's wife's name online to satisfy their curiosity.

Full name Andrew John Hozier-Byrne Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland Current residence Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Religion Atheist Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father John Byrne Mother Raine Hozier-Byrne Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Delgany National School, Catholic St. Gerard's School College Trinity College Dublin Profession Singer, songwriter, producer Instagram @hozier TikTok @hozierofficial Facebook @hoziermusic

Who is Hozier?

The Irish singer's full name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne. He was born on 17 March 1990 in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. He is 34 years old as of 2024. His parents are John and Raine Hozier-Byrne.

The singer's father is a local musician and a blues drummer, while his mother is an artist. He was raised alongside his brother, Jon Hozier Byrne, a producer, director, and writer. Hozier is known for releasing various albums, singles, and EPs, such as Westland, Baby!, Unreal Unearth, Hozier, and Be (Acoustic).

Hozier's girlfriend history

Is Hozier engaged? It is hard to know whether he is dating or single as he keeps his personal life private. In an interview with The Telegraph in May 2023, the singer mentioned that he had no plans of sharing more of his personal life with the public. He stated:

Sitting in a pub with friends is all I want to do; therefore, it's too bad I can't. Observing the environment around you and the interactions between individuals is a truly rewarding experience. Feeling like people are watching you as you enter a room is a challenging experience.

Despite keeping his love life under wraps, he is known to have been in one relationship and is rumoured to have dated a few well-known ladies. Here are the women he has been linked with.

Loah (2014)

The Irish singer is known to have dated Sallay Matu Garnett, better known as Loah, a fellow musician. Hozier and Loah co-wrote the song, Someone New. During an interview, Hozier confirmed that he wrote the song with an ex-girlfriend, who is believed to be Loah. He mentioned;

It's all about love at its most. Futile and shallow and useless. And awkwardly I wrote it with an ex-girlfriend.

In addition, Loah disclosed that they were dating at the time of co-writing the song, Someone New. She said:

I can say this because he has said it a thousand times in interviews, but we were dating at the time.

The two broke up before Hozier's breakthrough in music.

Saoirse Ronan (2017)

The singer was rumoured to be in a relationship with the American-born Irish actress Saoirse Ronan. Hozier and Saoirse Ronan worked on Hozier's music video, Cherry Wine, where Saoirse starred as a victim of domestic abuse. They were reported to have since gone on several secret dates in Dublin.

A source told Irish Sun that the two enjoyed each other's company.

They really enjoy each other's company, they seemed to be having a ball. They make a very cute and extremely talented couple.

The two did not deny or confirm rumours. Saoirse is a famous actress who made her acting debut with the Irish TV show The Clinic in 2003. She is known for starring in films such as The Lovely Bones, Lady Bird, Hanna, and The Host. In 2017, she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Lyra McNamara (2022)

In May 2022, the Irish songwriter reportedly dated Lyra McNamara, a fellow Irish musician. Lyra shared a black-and-white photo of them on her Instagram page with a caption that read:

So I got to meet one of my icons @hozier. Not only is he the man who wrote one of the best songs EVER but he is the nicest most genuine soul.

She added:

They say, 'never meet your hero's well I'm bloody delighted to have met mine. The wedding of dreams and a memory of a lifetime.

The photo and the caption sparked endless speculations, with some fans speculating the two had tied the knot. Some of them sent congratulations messages to them. Lyra later clarified what happened while speaking to Goss.ie. She stated:

Well, I did not get the ring, and I did not go up the aisle. I was literally at a wedding with [Hozier] and I massively fan-girled. I probably shouldn't have but I was like, 'look I'm a massive fan, would you mind if we got a photo?'

She also apologised to Hozier's girlfriend for sharing such a photo on social media. She mentioned:

I was like to Andrew's girlfriend, I'm so sorry by the way. I'm sorry that I done that. But it was gas craic, it was good fun. It shows you the power of social media.

She further made it clear by adding a caption that read:

For the record, Hozier did not take me to church, and we did not get married.

Mysterious woman

The Irish producer is known to have dated someone, even though the lady's name remains a mystery. While speaking about his 2023 song, All Things End, Hozier disclosed during an interview with the People that he was inspired to compose the song following a breakup he had experienced. He stated:

But with that [song], I just had that in my head, what I was going through at the time.

FAQs

Who is Hozier? He is a singer, songwriter, and producer. How old is Hozier? He is 34 years old as of 2024. Where does Hozier's family live? His family resides in Dublin, Ireland. What is Hozier's wife's name? The singer is currently not married and has never married before. Who is Hozier dating? He is presumed to be single. Does Hozier have a child? The Irish songwriter is yet to have children. Is Hozier religious? Despite growing up in a Christian family, he does not believe in the existence of a god or any supernatural power (faith). What is Hozier's height? He is 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall.

Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in knowing who Hozier's girlfriend is. The singer keeps his love life under wraps. However, he has been reportedly linked with a few women in the entertainment scene.

