Aidan Bissett’s age, height, birthday, family, genre

Aidan Bissett is an American alternative pop music artist. His popular songs include Communication, People Pleaser, Grocery Store Girl, and Tripping Over Air. Bissett’s emergence in the world of music has sparked interest in his personal specifics, notably his age. What’s the age of Aidan Bissett?

Aidan Bissett performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Music was just a hobby for Aidan Bissett when he was growing up until he ditched football. He shared song covers and original songs on TikTok before finding a producer and signing with Capitol Records. He released his debut single in 2020 and has two music albums, More Than Friends & Friends and Supernova: Tour Setlist, with several songs.

Profile summary

Full name Aidan Bissett Gender Male Date of birth 15 February 2002 Age 21 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tampa Area, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Juliet Bissett Father Paul Bissett Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Jesuit High School Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @aidanbissett TikTok @aidan.bissett

What is Aidan Bissett’s age?

The singer is 21 years old as of January 2024. Aidan Bissett’s birthday is 15 February 2002. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The singer was born to his parents, Juliet and Paul Bissett, in Tampa, Florida, United States. His father, Paul, is a scientist and a co-founder of Center Connect Development and his mother, Juliet, is a psychiatric nurse.

When he was five, his family moved from Tampa to Portland, Florida, and then returned to Tampa when he was 15. He was raised alongside two siblings, sister Kyra and brother Dylan. His sister is a Los Angeles-based fashion stylist, and his brother is an assistant tour manager.

As for his education, Aidan studied at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida. Where does Aidan Bissett’s family live? His family resides in Tampa, Florida, but he lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

How did Aidan Bissett get famous?

Aidan was into sports and played football but took music as a hobby as he grew up. He started playing the guitar in second grade, and when he was 15, he formed the Offshore band with his high school friends. While playing with the band, he realised he wanted to do music permanently and shifted his focus from football to music.

The band members parted ways when a majority of them opted to dedicate their time to football. However, Aidan stayed put in music and started doing song covers and a few originals. During the COVID-19 lockdown period, he began attracting people’s attention on TikTok after sharing some of his songs on the platform.

Through singer and TikToker Blue DeTiger, Aidan was linked to a producer who helped him release his first singles, Different, More Than Friends, and Worst Girl of All Times. His breakthrough came before he finished high school when he signed with Capitol Records. Here is a list of Aidan Bissett’s notable songs.

Tripping Over Air

Dumped

Ultraviolet

People Pleaser

Twenty Something

Communication

Wish It Was Me

Grocery Store Girl

A Song For Her

Are Aidan Bissett and Xóchitl Gómez dating?

Speculations about a possible romantic relationship between the Tripping Over Air singer and actress Xóchitl Gómez emerged in May 2022. This follows a tweet on X (Twitter) by the actress showing pictures of them together.

The celebrities were spotted together in June 2022 at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Illumination And Universal Pictures Minions: The Rise Of Gru, seemingly confirming the rumours. However, neither of them has expressly confirmed they are dating.

Aidan Bissett’s height and weight

The Tampa native singer is 6 feet 1 inches (185 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be approximately 161 pounds (73 kilograms).

Fast facts about Aidan Bissett

Who is Aidan Bissett? He is a singer and songwriter from Tampa, Florida, United States. He is known for his hits, such as Communication and Grocery Store Girl. Who are Aidan Bissett’s parents? His father, Paul, is a scientist, and his mother, Juliet, is a psychiatric nurse. Does Aidan Bissett have siblings? He has two siblings: sister Kyra, a fashion stylist and model, and brother Dylan, an assistant tour manager. Does Aidan Bissett write his own songs? He is the writer of his songs, which revolve around love, heartache, and identity themes. What music genre does Aidan Bissett sing? He sings alternative and indie pop music. Is Aidan Bissett dating anyone? The American singer has not disclosed his current relationship status, and he is, therefore, presumably single. How tall is Aidan Bissett? He stands at 6 feet 1 inches (185 centimetres) tall.

Aidan Bissett’s age is 21 years as of January 2024. The alternative pop singer is signed with Capitol Records and has released two music albums with multiple songs. He is a Tampa, Florida native residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: Legit.ng