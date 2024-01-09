Meet Roisin Waters, late Sinéad O'Connor's daughter

Roisin Waters is an Irish singer and pastry chef from Dublin, Ireland. She gained public recognition for being the eldest and only daughter of the late singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor. Her mother was a singer, songwriter, and activist. She died on 26 July 2023 at age 56. Discover more details about Roisin Waters in her bio.

Roisin Waters in a black outfit (L). Roisin wearing a leopard print carve (R). Photo: @ginosolfae, @answrguy on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roisin Waters has been in the spotlight since birth, thanks to her celebrity mother. Despite her mother’s popularity in the entertainment industry, Roisin has managed to maintain a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many.

Profile summary

Full name Roisin Waters Gender Female Date of birth 6 March 1996 Age 27 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Dublin, Ireland Current residence Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father John Waters Mother Sinéad O'Connor Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Leo O’Shea Education Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School Profession Singer, pastry chef

Roisin Waters’ biography

The celebrity child was born in Dublin, Ireland, where she currently resides. She is an Irish national of white ethnicity. She obtained a diploma in patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School.

How old is Roisin Waters?

The Irish pastry chef is 27 years old as of January 2024. When was Roisin Waters born? She was born on 6 March 1996. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Roisin Waters' parents

Her parents are Sinéad O’Connor and John Waters. Roisin Waters' father is a columnist and author who has worked with numerous magazines and newspapers, including the Irish Times, Hot Press and Tribune.

Roisin’s mother was an Irish singer, songwriter, and activist who gained fame in the late 1980s with her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra and became widely recognised for her rendition of the song Nothing Compares 2 U. She died on 26 July 2023 in Herne Hill, London, United Kingdom at age 56.

Roisin's parents parted ways before she was born. After her birth, O'Connor and Waters went through a lengthy custody battle, but after O'Connor tried to end her life, she transferred custody of Roisin to Waters.

Roisin Waters’ siblings

Roisin Waters is the youngest of Sinéad O'Connor's children and only daughter. She has three half-brothers, Shane Lunny, Jake Reynolds, and Yeshua Bonadio. Her brother, Shane Lunny, died in 2022 at the age of 17.

What does Sinead O'Connor's daughter do?

As of 2024, Roisin reportedly works as a pastry chef in Ireland. She is also a singer and has performed alongside her Grammy Award-winning mother on various occasions. In 2014, the two made a public appearance on Icelandic TV, singing one of O'Connor's songs in a stirring duet.

Aside from being a chef and singer, Roisin is also a writer. She formerly wrote an article for the Independent.

Who is Roisin Waters’ husband?

The American celebrity daughter is married to musician and producer Leo O’Shea. She and Leo O’Shea met in 2016 through mutual friends and soon began dating. The couple tied the knot in 2019.

What is Roisin Waters’ height?

Sinéad O'Connor's daughter is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Fast facts about Roisin Waters

Who is Roisin Waters? She is an Irish singer and pastry chef best recognised as Sinéad O'Connor's daughter. Where is Roisin Waters from? She was born in Dublin, Ireland. What is Roisin Waters' age? She is 27 years old as of 2024. She was born on 6 March 1996. Who are Roisin Waters’ parents? Her parents are Sinéad O’Connor and John Waters. Who raised Roisin Waters? The pastry chef was brought up by her father following a lengthy custody battle that ended in 1999 after O'Connor attempted to end her life. Who is Roisin Waters’ husband? The celebrity daughter has been married to musician and producer Leo O’Shea since 2019. What is Roisin Waters’ height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Where does Roisin Waters live? She currently resides in Dublin, Ireland.

Roisin Waters is an American singer and pastry chef widely known as the eldest and only daughter of the late Sinéad O'Connor. Her mother was an Irish singer, songwriter, and activist. Even though not much information is available about her, she inherited her mother's musical talent and shared the stage with her several times before her demise.

