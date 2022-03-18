Amelia Woolley’s biography: Who is Niall Horan dating now?

Who is Amelia Woolley? She is best recognized as Niall Horan’s girlfriend. However, she is a professional fashion buyer and fashionista. Currently, she is an account manager at Budweiser Brewing Group based in London.

Niall Horan and Mia attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Amelia Woolley was born and raised and raised in Birmingham, England, UK. Currently, she lives in London, England, where she works. Learn more details about her career and personal life here.

Profile summary

Full name : Amelia Woolley

: Amelia Woolley Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 28 March 1997

: 28 March 1997 Age : 25 years old

: 25 years old Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Birmingham, England, UK

: Birmingham, England, UK Current residence : London, England, UK

: London, England, UK Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 10”

: 5’ 10” Height in centimetres : 177

: 177 Weight in pounds : 117

: 117 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-33

: 34-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-84

: 86-61-84 Shoe size : 7 (UK)

: 7 (UK) Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Niall Horan

: Niall Horan School : Solihull High School

: Solihull High School College : Istituto Marangoni

: Istituto Marangoni Profession : Shoe designer and fashion buyer

: Shoe designer and fashion buyer Net worth: $800 thousand

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Amelia Woolley’s biography

Amelia Woolley was born on 28 March 1997 in Birmingham, England, UK. She was raised in Birmingham and then relocated to London, where she currently pursues her career.

She attended Solihull High School and completed her studies in 2015. Later, she joined Istituto Marangoni, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business in 2020.

When is Amelia Woolley’s birthday?

The shoe designer marks her birthday annually on 28 March. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

The British fashion buyer and her boyfriend Horan. Photo: @ameliaawoolleyx

Source: Instagram

How old is Amelia Woolley?

Amelia Woolley’s age is 25 years as of March 2022.

What is Amelia Woolley’s nationality?

She is a British national of white ethnicity.

What is Amelia Woolley’s job?

Woolley is an account manager at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I in London. She joined the company in 2021. Previously, she worked at Nicholas Kirkwood Limited, a designer leather shoe company, as a commercial executive for approximately 2 years.

She also worked as a business development executive at The Maiyet Collective and marketing and communication officer at Christian Dior Couture.

What is Amelia Woolley’s net worth?

Her exact net worth is unknown, but Popular Networth, an unverified source, alleges that it is $800 thousand. Woolley’s wealth is attributed to earnings from employment, having held different positions at reputable fashion companies.

Who is Niall Horan dating?

The Irish singer and songwriter is dating a British fashionista named Amelia Woolley.

Horan and Woolley walk in a street. Photo: @ameliaawoolleyx

Source: Instagram

Are Niall and Amelia still together?

Yes, Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley are still dating. The pair has been together since July 2020, and they are occasionally seen together in major events and public places.

What is Amelia Woolley’s height?

Niall Horan’s girlfriend is 5 feet and 10 inches (177 cm) tall, and she weighs approximately 117 pounds (54 kg). She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Amelia Woolley is best known as a fashion buyer, but currently, she is an account manager at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I. She is also famous as the girlfriend of Niall Horan.

READ ALSO: Tabithaswatosh’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Tabithaswatosh’s biography. She is a renowned American model, TikTok sensation and social media influencer known for sharing storytimes, lip-syncs, and dance videos on TikTok.

She was born Tabitha Swatosh in Lamar, Missouri, USA, and she grew up alongside two siblings. The social media entertainer has a popular TikTok account with more than 10 million followers. In addition, her YouTube channel created in April 2020 has over 1 million subscribers.

Source: Legit.ng