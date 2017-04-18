Regina Daniels: The Nigerian actress' biography, age, latest news

Regina Daniels is a Nigerian actress, well known for her roles in Broken Chakkels (2017), Hand of Fate 2 (2012) and Brave Mind (2012). The actress, who is just 22 years old, is one of the biggest icons in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Anyone familiar with the Nollywood industry knows who the actress is. The young lady began acting at a young age. In fact, when she was just seven years old, she played a role in the Marriage of Sorrow film. Here is Regina Daniels' biography.

Profile summary

Full name Regina Daniels Gender Female Date of birth 10 October 2000 Age 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Asaba, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Body measurements in inches 34-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-96 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Rita Daniel Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner Ned Nwoko Children 2 School Hollywood International School University Igbinedion University Profession Actress, producer and Entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Facebook Regina Daniels Instagram @regina.daniels TikTok @official_regina

Regina Daniels' biography

The Nigerian actress was born in Asaba, Nigeria. Who is the biological mother of Regina Daniel? Her biological mother is Rita Daniels. She is a popular actress and a prominent Delta State Actors Guild member.

Rita supported her daughter in every way possible so she could become a famous actress. The actress has five siblings: Samuel, Lawrence, Emmanuel, Ifeoma, and Destiny Daniels.

How old is Regina Daniel now?

As of 2022, Regina Daniels' age is 22 years. She was born on 10 October 2000, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Educational background

She studied at the prestigious Hollywood International School in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. In 2018, she proceeded to study Mass Communication at Igbinedion University.

Career

The actress' first role was in Marriage of Sorrow, which earned her 10,000 Naira. Since her debut in the entertainment industry, the actress has made prominent appearances in several films.

The best part about Regina Daniels lies within her movies! She has received a lot of nominations for her performances, such as:

Most Promising Actress (City People Movie Award).

Best Supporting Actress of the Year 2016 (City People Movie Award).

Best Upcoming Actress of the Year 2017 (City People Movie Award).

Regina Daniels' movies

Despite her young age, she has already participated in several movies, such as:

Dumebi in School

Python Girl

The Bat-Man

The Jericho

Plantain Girl

Jaja the Great

Enemy Within

Tears of Ojiugo

Amara Queen of the jungle

Resident Evil

Wipe your Sorrows

Royal Covenant

Traditional War (Part 1)

Stronger Than the Gods

The King and The Python

Hanging Coffin

Evil messenger 1 and 2

Queen Rebeca

Shekira: the selfie queen

Eziama: Land of Blood

Royal dreams

Pains of Royalty

Land of slaves

Slave girl

The Stolen Beads

Naked Sacrifice

What is Regina Daniels' net worth?

According to Austine Media, the actress has a net worth of $1.5 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Who is Regina Daniels' husband?

The young Nigerian actress is married to Ned Nwoko, whose full name is Prince Ned Munir Nwoko. He is a lawyer, businessman, and politician. Their wedding occurred in 2019 in the Aniocha local government area, Delta State.

What is the age difference between Regina Daniels and her husband? One of the biggest talking points about their relationship is Regina Daniels' husband's age. He is 40 years older than Regina. He was born on 21 December 1961.

Who is Regina Daniels' husband's new wife?

Ned, Regina's husband, has not taken a new wife. There were rumours and speculations that he wanted to marry Emmanuella, a young comedian on Mark Angel's YouTube channel, but none was true. Regina is the sixth wife of the Nigerian politician and lawyer.

Regina Daniels' latest news

The actress recently welcomed her second-born son, born on 29 June 2022.

What is Regina Daniels' baby's name? She is a mother of two sons. Munir Nwoko, her firstborn child, was born on June 29, 2020. Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah is the name of her second child.

Philanthropic work and activism

The actress set up a charity organization - Regina Daniels Foundation - to give back to the community and provide for poor children and those who face physical challenges, such as those who are differently-abled and the orphaned.

Regina and her staff organize big events every year as the world marks Children's Day to treat children to good food, clothes, learning materials, etc. The actress is also one of the celebrities supporting the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria.

How tall is Regina Daniels?

The actress is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) and weighs 145 pounds (66 kilograms). Her body measurements are 86-66-96 centimetres (34-26-38 inches). She has black eyes and hair.

Regina Daniels' wedding pictures

The actress wore a white off-the-shoulder gown with matching headgear to her wedding. The photo below shows how the actress looked at her wedding.

Quick facts about Regina Daniels

She has acted in more than 50 films.

She is a fashionista and loves to travel.

She changed her faith from Christian to Muslim.

She is a brand influencer.

She runs her beauty website named Regae Official, where she sells cosmetics and clothes.

At just 22 years old, Regina Daniels has managed to become the biggest and most popular actress, not only in Nigeria but also all over the world.

