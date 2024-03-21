Who is Dave Bautista's spouse now? A look at his relationship history

Dave Bautista is a former American professional wrestler. He made his name in the wrestling world between 1999 and 2019, winning multiple titles, including two WWE Championships. He thrives as an actor known for numerous films and TV series, such as Guardian of the Galaxy, The Boy and the Heron, and Parachute. Who is Dave Bautista’s spouse?

Dave Bautista at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (L). He attends the Dune: Part Two New York Premiere at Lincoln Center (R). Photo: Todd Owyoung, John Nacion (modified by author)

Dave Bautista has been in the entertainment industry since 1999, making a name as a wrestler and actor. Besides his career, he has made headlines due to his high-profile relationships, which include three previous marriages and dating multiple women. Who is Dave Bautista’s spouse? Here is a look at his relationship timeline.

Profile summary

Full name David Michael Bautista Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 18 January 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 289 Weight in kilograms 131 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Donna Raye Father David Michael Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Children 3 School Wakefield High School Profession Actor, former professional wrestler Instagram @davebautista X (formerly Twitter) @DaveBautista TikTok @davebautista Facebook @DMB.Official

Who is Dave Bautista?

The ex-pro wrestler was born to his parents, Donna Raye and David Michael Bautista, on 18 January 1969 in Washington, D.C., United States. He is of mixed ethnicity as his father is Filipino, and his mother is Greek. He was raised alongside a sibling and attended Wakefield High School but did not complete his studies.

He ventured into acting in 2006 when he was featured in the comedy film Relative Strangers, and now, he is an established actor with over 100 acting credits.

Dave Bautista's spouse

Does Dave Bautista have a wife? The Guardian of the Galaxy actor is not married. However, he has been married thrice.

Top-5 facts about Dave Bautista. Photo: @davebautista on Instagram (modified by author)

Who are Dave Bautista's ex-wives?

Dave has hit the headlines multiple times due to his relationships. Out of his relationships, three culminated in marriage, but they ended in divorce. Here are the actor’s former wives.

1. Glenda Bautista

Glenda Bautista was Dave Bautista’s first wife, whom he married for eight years between 1990 and 1998. The former couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Keilani, a year into their marriage. They had their second daughter, Athena, in 1992. Today, his daughters are grown-ups, and the eldest, Keilani, is a mother of two children, Aiden and Jacob.

Glenda reportedly works in the media industry after pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in business administration. She allegedly got married to Chris Baker in 2014.

2. Angie Lewis Bautista

Angie Lewis was Bautista’s second wife, whom he married on 16 November 1998. They were married for approximately eight years before parting ways in 2006. Angie and the former wrestler welcomed their child, Oliver, through in-vitro fertilisation in 2007. She called her son Miracle Baby.

Did the former Dave Bautista’s wife have cancer? In the early 2000s, Angie Lewis noticed unusual body changes. She observed bruises she did not remember getting and regurgitated most of the food she ate, leading to a decline in her energy levels.

After going for a medical check, a sonogram showed she had a tumour in her right ovary. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in September 2002, and Angie Lewis began taking treatment, going in and out of remission. Her then-husband, Bautista, traversed the United States, filming a video entitled Bautista (Batista) vs. Cancer to raise funds for ovarian cancer research.

Later, former Dave Bautista’s wife, Angie Lewis, learnt the video was dedicated to her. Speaking after the video was presented to her in 2010, she said:

I want women to feel empowered about ovarian cancer. Statistics are just statistics; a positive diagnosis doesn’t mean we can’t beat ovarian cancer. It is our disease – we need to educate ourselves and listen to our instincts when we think something is wrong.

3. Sarah Jade

American professional pole dancer and owner of Buttercup Pole Dance, Sarah Jade, was the third wife of former WWE superstar Dave. They exchanged marriage vows in October 2015 in Florida, United States. At the time of marriage, then-Dave Bautista’s wife’s age was 28 years, and the actor was 46.

After about four years into their marriage, they called it quits in 2019. Did the actor have children with Sarah Jade? Their four-year marriage did not bear any children.

Besides his previous marriages, the former professional wrestler has been romantically linked to a few women, especially in the wrestling world. Here is a look at who Dave Bautista reportedly dated.

1. Rebecca DiPietro (2006)

Rebecca DiPietro is a former American model and professional wrestler. She was a backstage interviewer on ECW, and she reportedly met and started dating Bautista while working at the sports entertainment company.

Their relationship commenced shortly after the end of the ex-wrestler’s marriage with his second wife, Angie Lewis. However, it was a short-lived relationship, lasting only a few months before they parted ways.

2. Melina Perez (2007)

Actor Dave Bautista and Melina Perez’s romantic relationship kicked off in 2007 after his break up with Rebecca DiPietro. Their relationship was not long-term and ended after only a few months.

There were rumours that the two started dating when the Hollywood star was still married to his second wife. However, he dispelled the claims in his autobiography Batista Unleashed, saying they started dating after his divorce. In an interview with Mike Mooneyham of the Charleston-Post Courier, Bautista clarified that he dated Melina after she ended her relationship with John Morrison.

In an interesting twist, during an interview with Jim Ross on Ross Report, Melina Perez refuted the rumours that she dated the ex-wrestler. She said they were nothing more than good friends.

3. Kelly Kelly (2008)

Barbie Blank arrives at the Sofia Richie x Missguided launch party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Morgan Lieberman

The Army of the Dead star started dating wrestler and model Barbara Blank Coba, famous as Kelly Kelly, in 2008. When they started the relationship, Dave was 39 years old, while Kelly Kelly was 21 years old. Their relationship lasted only a few months, and during an interview with WJFK radio, he cited their wide age difference as the primary reason for their break up.

4. Rosa Mendes (2009)

Bautista reportedly dated Rosa Mendes for a few months in 2009. Rosa Mendes, whose real name is Milena Leticia Roucka, is a Canadian retired professional wrestler who was WWE Tag Team Champions Primo & Epico between 2011 and 2013. She was also a valet and model.

5. Dana Brooke (2019)

In 2019, Ashley Mae Sebera, professionally known as Dana Brooke, and the former wrestler sparked dating rumours after they exchanged flirty messages on X (Twitter). Their alleged relationship elicited a buzz on social media platforms and shows, including The Bump.

Dana Brooke poses for photos on the green carpet at the New York Jets New Uniform Unveiling at Gotham Hall in New York. Photo: Rich Graessle

According to an interview with Forbes, Dana Brooke revealed they went on a date but couldn’t have a relationship due to their busy schedules. However, they remain good friends.

Is Dave Bautista single?

Who is Dave Bautista’s wife? The is unmarried but seemingly dating an unknown woman who is probably an actress. After being romantically linked with several women until 2019, the Hollywood star kept a low profile with his love life.

In 2021, while talking to Men’s Health, he revealed he was in a relationship with a woman he did not disclose her name. They reportedly met on a film set and have been an item for two years.

Fast facts about Dave Bautista

Who is Dave Bautista’s spouse? The former professional wrestler is not married at the moment. However, he is in a relationship with an unknown woman suspected of being an actress. He has been married three times and has reportedly dated multiple women.

