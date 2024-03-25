Who is Kevin Spacey's wife? The actor's relationships explored

Kevin Spacey is an award-winning Canadian actor known for starring in numerous movies and TV series. His most notable acting roles include portraying Lester Burnham in American Beauty and Verbal Kint in The Usual Suspects. Being a known personality in Hollywood, the actor’s personal life, especially his love life, has been a major topic of discussion among many. Who is Kevin Spacey's wife?

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London (L). Kevin Spacey in London, United Kingdom (R). Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz, Yui Mok (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is one of Hollywood's most famous actors. He has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Glengarry Glen Ross, Superman Returns Margin Call and Baby Driver. While much is known about his acting career, his relationships remain a mystery. Is Kevin Spacey married, and who has he dated in the past? Spacey’s relationship history highlights the celebrities he has been romantically involved with.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Spacey Fowler Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1959 Age 64 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth South Orange, New Jersey, United States Current residence London, New York City, Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Father Thomas Fowler Mother Kathleen Fowler Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Juilliard School, Chatsworth High School, Canoga Park High School College Los Angeles Valley College Profession Actor, producer, screenwriter, director Net worth $20 million Instagram @kevinspacey X (Twitter) @KevinSpacey Facebook @Kevin Spacey

Who is Kevin Spacey?

The American actor was born Kevin Spacey Fowler on 26 July 1959 in South Orange, New Jersey, United States of America. He is 64 years old as of 2024. Kevin Spacey’s parents are Thomas Fowler and Kathleen Fowler. He grew up alongside two siblings, a brother named Randall Fowler and a sister named Julie Ann Fowler.

Kevin commenced his career as a stage actor in the 1980s. He first gained public recognition in the early 1990s for his roles in The Usual Suspects (1995) and American Beauty (1999). He has since been featured in over

Who is Kevin Spacey's wife?

The American actor currently has no wife and has never been married. However, he has occasionally hit the headlines due to his romantic life. Below is a summary of Kevin Spacey's relationship history.

April Winchell (1976–1977)

Actress April Winchell at AMC Century City 15 theatre on 27 September 2014 in Century City, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: UGC

April Terri Winchell is an American actress, writer, and radio host. She has been the voice of Clarabelle Cow since 1996. After graduating high school, April Winchell and Kevin Spacey entered a romantic relationship. They both starred in Gypsy.

In her web diary, the actress confirmed that they dated in the back of her Honda Civic when she was nineteen. Despite going their separate ways, April and Kevin remained friends.

Dianne Dreyer (1992–2000)

Kevin Spacey and Dianne Dreyer at the post-Orange British Film Academy Awards (BAFTA's) party at the Cafe Royal Photo: Peter Jordan

Source: Getty Images

Dianne Dreyer is a producer and assistant director known for The English Patient (1996), Julie & Julia (2009) and The Bourne Legacy (2012). Kevin’s longest-known relationship was with Dianne Dreyer. The former pair reportedly began dating in 1992 and parted ways in 2000. They first met on the set of the movie Glengarry Glen Ross.

Dianne and Kevin worked on films including Consenting Adults, Outbreak and Albino Alligator. In 2000, they both attended the Academy Awards ceremony together. During the acceptance speech for his Best Actor award for American Beauty, Kevin publicly for Dreyer and appreciated her. He said:

Dianne, thank you for teaching me about caring about the right things, and I love you.

Jennifer Jason Leigh (2014)

Jennifer Jason Leigh at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on 28 February 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Jason Leigh is an American actress. She began her career on television during the 1970s before making her film breakthrough in the teen film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Jennifer and Kevin sparked dating rumours after co-starring in the critically acclaimed off-Broadway play, Hurlyburly. However, these are speculations and have not been confirmed.

Ashleigh Banfield (2014)

Kevin Spacey and TV personality Ashleigh Banfield at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on 25 August 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Ashleigh Dennistoun Banfield is a Canadian-American journalist and host of Banfield on the NewsNation network. She is a former host of Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield and Early Start on CNN. Ashleigh and Spacey speculated after they walked the Emmy red carpet together in 2014.

The two reportedly met on the set of House of Cards, where Ashleigh had a cameo role as a reporter interviewing Kevin's onscreen wife, portrayed by Robin Wright.

Helen Hunt (2000)

Helen Hunt at the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani Wall Street on 29 November 2021 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Helen Elizabeth Hunt is an American actress and director. She is best known for her roles in various films and shows such as Mad About You, As Good As it Gets, The Sessions, Cast Away and Pay It Forward.

Spacey was rumoured to have been in a romantic relationship with Helen Hunt after his split from Diane in 2000. Helen Hunt and Kevin played love interests in the 2000 film, Pay it Forward. Their speculated romance coincided with the summer when Helen separated from her husband, Hank Azaria.

Kevin and Helen never confirmed or denied the relationship. Helen, in particular, was described as being especially evasive. When questioned about her alleged relationship with Kevin, she responded:

The only shot I have of putting my personal life in order is not to talk about it and to ask people to respect that decision.

While the exact status of Helen and Kevin's relationship remains uncertain, they were spotted spending time together, notably attending the US Open in 2001 on what appeared to be a date.

Is Kevin Spacey gay?

Kevin Spacey at the Build Series to discuss his new play 'Clarence Darrow' at Build Studio on 24 May 2017 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

The actor generally keeps his love life private. But after years of speculation, he came out as gay on Twitter in 2017. The actor confirmed that he has loved and had romantic encounters with men and that he chooses now to live as a gay man. He said:

As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.

Kevin's remarks came in response to accusations from Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Kevin had made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was a minor. Anthony stated that he was a teenager when he attended a party at Kevin's residence in Manhattan in 1986.

Kevin stated that he could not remember the incidents spoken by Anthony in his statement but still apologised for his highly inappropriate actions while under the influence of alcohol. Kevin's decision to publicly acknowledge his identity as a gay man came after he spent years denying that he was gay.

In 1999, the actor told The Sunday Times that he was not gay and nd questioned the publication about the relevance of his sexual orientation. He later disclosed that he was reluctant to answer questions about the matter due to his dissatisfaction with how they were framed. He said:

I find it sad that by not talking about who I sleep with, that makes me mysterious. There was a time when I would have been called a gentleman.

FAQs

Who is Kevin Spacey? He is an American actor, film director, producer, screenwriter and singer. Where is Kevin Spacey from? He was born in South Orange, New Jersey, USA. What is Kevin Spacey’s age? He is 64 years old as of 2024, having been born on 26 July 1959. Is Kevin Spacey in a relationship? The American actor is not in any romantic relationship with anyone. Who is Kevin Spacey’s wife? The actor is not married. Has Kevin Spacey ever married? The actor has never been married. What is Kevin Spacey’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $20 million. What is Kevin Spacey’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

The question of "Who is Kevin Spacey's wife?" has been common online over the years. The award-winning American actor has no wife and has never been married. However, he has had a few relationships that did not culminate in marriage. He is currently single and came out as gay in 2017.

Legit.ng recently published Bandman Kevo’s biography. He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is widely known for numerous hit songs, including How We Do It, Who Is Dat, Hacking, Uber, and So Extra. He is also a social media personality.

Brandman Kevo was born on 16 February 1990 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He began singing when he was young but turned professional at 17 when he released All Foreign. The singer is also known for his affluent lifestyle and allegedly has a substantial net worth. Learn more about his controversies and worth in the article.

Source: Legit.ng