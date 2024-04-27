Renowned Nigerian player Taye Taiwo made it back into the scene after a long hiatus since his successful run in France

Taye graced a recent charity match in France organised to raise money for hospitalized children and adolescents

A viral video online showed the goofy moment he shared with his Ivorian colleague, who was also in attendance

Two of Africa's top footballers, Didier Yves Drogba (Ivory Coast) and Taye Ismaila Taiwo (Nigeria), hung out recently.

The two stars appeared on Wednesday, April 24, alongside other African football legends in a charity match for the Yellow Pieces Foundation, sponsored by France football legend Didier Deschamps.

Didier Drogba and Taye Taiwo tease fans. Credit: @king_t_t, @didierdrogbna

French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the event and scored a penalty during the game. The charity match was held to raise money for hospitalized children and adolescents.

A recent video saw Taye and Didi engaged in a playful football show. The Nigerian forward speaking in French. He said something with a funny hand gesture that made his colleague burst into an uncontrollable laughter.

Nigerians react to the clip of Didi and Taye

The former Eagles star's appearance was an uncommon occurrence that left his fans wondering what he has been up to in recent years.

Taiwo has been out of the spotlight for long, waning his career after a successful run in France.

@04kansi:

"I haven't seen Taye Taiwo in about 10yrs."

@Omotoyobola:

"Two ICONIC players "

@Ogbon_Sodiiki:

"Two Africa great players."

@JustVeliii:

"Forgot he played in Marseille for a long time, I was wondering how he speaks French lol."

@_jahboi:

"Taye Taiwo come sabi French pass English."

@AyZico:

"I’m happy to see Taiye Taiwo after a long time."

@IamFilee7:

"Them GenZ will be asking who are this people. Lol"

@adedoja001:

"Any small thing GenZ as if nah 1990 those guys dey hot."

