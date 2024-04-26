Late Junior Pope's family has announced his burial arrangement in an obituary released on Friday, April 26

According to the flyer, Junior Pope's burial arrangement began on April 23, while he would be laid to rest on May 17

However, some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice the 'husband' was not included in the tributes to the actor

The family of Junior Pope has announced burial arrangements for the late Nollywood actor, who passed on in a boat mishap with four others.

According to the obituary, which emerged online on Friday, Junior Pope's burial arrangement began on April 23 with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Delta State.

Junior Pope to be buried on May 17. Credit: @jrnpope

Source: Instagram

The flyer, which was signed by Divine Odonwodo on behalf of the family, revealed that another requiem mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Parish, G.R.A, Enugu, on May 13.

An evening of tributes and candlelight will follow at Amadeo Event Centre in Enugu on May 14. There will be a wake at his home town in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, on May 16.

The 43-year-old will then be laid to rest on Friday, May 17, after a burial mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe. Interment will follow immediately, according to the flyer.

The burial will end with a thanksgiving mass at the Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe, on May 20.

See a shot of the trending flyer below:

Netizens react to Junior Pope's burial flyer

Some netizens were quick to note that 'husband' was not included in the tribute to the actor on the flyer as many took to the comment section to ask questions. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

passion4_braid:

"Oh..what about "husband ", was he divorced before his painful demise?"

topstar_photography:

"All I can say is,, it is well.. may this be the end of tragedy amongst the nollywood.""

chiamy_nwatailor:

"Why is husband omitted? May his soul continue resting in peace."

real_mean_:

"Why did they no Include husband...."

beautyujay:

"Why them no add husband oo."

jaypearl1:

"Kai! May 7th is almost here and you’re no more Rest well king."

officialprincess_zita:

"So he's no longer a husband?the rumour was true."

Zubby Michael mourns Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zubby Michael broke his silence on the death of his colleague Jnr Pope.

Sharing the late actor's picture, Zubby wrote:

“It’s difficult to say r I p Nwanne.”

Zubby had been called out by netizens and actress Angela Okorie after he failed to acknowledge Pope’s death on his page.

Source: Legit.ng