Harry Jowsey’s age, birthday, dating history, net worth

Harry Jowsey is an Australian reality star, model, YouTuber, entrepreneur, podcaster, and social media personality. He hit the headlines in 2018 after winning the New Zealand dating reality series Heartbreak Island alongside Georgia Bryers. He is also widely known for appearing in the Netflix reality dating series Too Hot to Handle. What is Harry Jowsey’s age?

Harry Jowsey at the red carpet of Emily in Paris, France (L). The reality TV star enjoying a drink under a tent (R). Photo: @harryjowsey on Instagram (modified by author)

Harry Jowsey’s popularity has enabled him to collaborate with famous brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. He is also an avid pet lover who owns a dog named Helmet. The subject of Harry Jowsey’s age is widely discussed online, with people wanting to learn more about his birthday, hometown, and other intriguing facts.

Profile summary

Full name Harry Jowsey Gender Male Date of birth 24 May 1997 Age 26 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Melanie Jowsey Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, model, entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth $4.5 million Instagram @harryjowsey YouTube Harry Jowsey Just Harry Now Facebook TikTok @harryjowsey

What is Harry Jowsey’s age?

The Australian reality TV personality is 26 years old as of 2024. When is Harry Jowsey’s birthday? He was born on 24 May 1997. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Harry Jowsey from? He was born in Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia. The social media personality’s mother is Melanie Jowsey. He was raised in Northern Queensland, Australia, but relocated to Los Angeles, California, United States, to pursue his career.

How did Harry Jowsey become famous?

Jowsey is widely recognised for winning the first season of New Zealand’s reality dating series Heartbreak Island alongside Georgia Bryers. Harry also gained more fame when he was featured in the Netflix reality dating series Too Hot to Handle in 2020.

According to his IMDb profile, he appeared in the Follow Me music video by Jamie Lynn Spears and Chantel Jeffries. Jowsey was a contestant on Match Me If You Can in 2021.

Harry is also an established entrepreneur with a clothing brand named Naughty Possums. He is also the co-founder of Kensngtn Sunglasses, a New Zealand company that designs sunglasses. In 2021, he partnered with Disney star Milo Manheim and YouTube personality Mike Majlak to launch the Lolly dating app.

Five facts about Harry Jowsey. Photo: @harryjowsey on Instagram (modified by author)

The internet celebrity is also active on Instagram, posting modelling shots. At the time of writing, he has over 4.1 million followers. He also has two YouTube accounts, posting short podcast videos on one of them.

Jowsey also has a TikTok account. There, he has over 5 million followers at the time of writing. The actor also has over 109 thousand followers on Facebook.

What is Harry Jowsey's net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop, GorillaOverview and Hooke Audio, the Australian reality TV actor’s alleged net worth is $4.5 million. He allegedly owns a luxury condo in Los Angeles, California, worth $1.5 million. Additionally, the actor owns a beach house on the Gold Coast, Australia, worth $500,000. He makes a good income from his acting career, Naughty Possums clothing line, and brand endorsements.

Harry Jowsey's dating history

Who is Harry Jowsey engaged to? The internet sensation has been rumoured to be in several relationships in the past. Below is an overview of Harry Jowsey’s dating history. Some are confirmed relationships, while others are rumoured ones yet to be verified.

Francesca Farago

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were contestants and partners in the first season of Too Hot to Handle. After season one of Too Hot to Handle ended, the duo parted ways but later reunited. However, their engagement did not last long, as they ended things for good in 2020.

Georgia Hassarati

Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati reportedly started dating in June 2022. Georgia Hassarati was a contestant in season three of Too Hot to Handle. Their relationship did not begin while they were on the reality TV series because they appeared in different seasons. However, Harry and Georgia ended things in November 2022.

They reconciled in early 2023, but things did not work again. They broke up in April 2023 after Harry allegedly accused Georgia of cheating on him. Harry Jowsey’s ex-girlfriend, Georgia, refuted Harry’s claims, saying that he was loyal while he was the one who constantly cheated on her.

Rylee Arnold

Towards the end of 2023, Jowsey was rumoured to have dated American dancer Rylee Arnold. In a Lightweights Podcast interview, Rylee said she enjoys spending quality time with Harry, saying the duo is getting along well.

I feel like we are just like really good friends. I mean, we like text all the time, we're just like thinking of content ideas, we've gone to like a couple of things together in a couple of events, but honestly, like I feel like we're just becoming really close, and like we just have a lot of fun together. I just think so highly of him and I think he is so awesome.

Since neither of them has clarified whether they are romantically involved, it is safe to say that Harry Jowsey is currently single.

What is Harry Jowsey’s height?

The Australian social media personality is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Harry Jowsey? He is 26 years old as of February 2024. Where is Harry Jowsey from? He hails from Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia. What is Harry Jowsey's date of birth? He was born on 24 May 1997. Who is Harry Jowsey’s brother? The Australian internet personality has a brother whose identity remains a mystery. What is Harry Jowsey's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $4.5 million. Who is Harry Jowsey engaged to? The Australian YouTuber is presumably single.

On the internet, Harry Jowsey's age is a popular topic. The Australian reality TV personality is 26 years old as of February 2024. He is an established actor, model, YouTuber, entrepreneur and podcaster.

