Who is Kyle Stromedy Godfrey? Get to know more about the YouTuber

Kyle Stromedy is a Canadian YouTube content creator, musical artist, and social media influencer. He is famous for his self-titled YouTube channel, where he posts comedy skits, pranks and vlogs. Stromedy is the founder of Prime Capitol Entertainment, a talent incubator that aims to raise awareness of Canada's social media industry.

Canadian YouTuber Stromedy posing in a black outfit behind a poster (L) and on top of a roof (R). Photo:@stromedy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kyle Stromedy launched his YouTube channel in 2012. He has an extensive following on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. He is a rapper known for songs such as Clown Around and Running Out of Time. He is the founder of a social media team called SSquad.

Profile summary

Birth name Kyle Godfrey Famous as Stromedy Gender Male Date of birth 29 October 1998 Age 24 years (as September 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Mississauga, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jenny Godfrey Father Andrew Godfrey Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jana Soss College Toronto Academy of Acting Profession YouTuber, rapper, social media influencer YouTube Stromedy, KyleGodfreyOfficial, Prime Capitol Instagram @stromedy

Kyle Stromedy’s biography

Kyle was born in Mississauga, Canada. His mother is Jenny Godfrey, and his father is Andrew. According to an Instagram post he shared on 2 December 2015, the social media influencer has two brothers. Their names are Ethan and Dawson. He is a Canadian citizen of white ethnicity.

How old is Stromedy?

The Canadian YouTuber is 24 years old as of September 2023. When is Kyle Godfrey’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on the 29th of October–he was born in 1998, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Kyle Stromedy is a YouTuber, rapper and social media personality. He created his main YouTube channel in 2012. The YouTube channel has reached over 5.55 million subscribers as of writing.

He has another YouTube channel (Kyle Godfrey), which consists of pranks in which he features his girlfriend, Jana Soss. He created the YouTube channel on 11 September 2018. The channel has over 514 thousand subscribers.

Stromedy is the founder of Prime Capitol, a YouTube channel and film production house. He founded it in 2020. The group consists of 12 members. Some include Jana Soss, Dkmoney, Ariel Coviello and Mark Ricci. Some of them have become Stromedy’s friends.

The group is famous on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. Their Instagram account has over 46 thousand followers. They also have a YouTube channel that has reached over 251 thousand subscribers. The YouTube channel was created on 14 December 2018. The group is also famous on TikTok, with over 59 thousand followers.

Kyle Godfrey has over 721 thousand followers. He is a TikTok star with an extensive following of over 109 thousand followers. His TikTok account consists of clown videos.

He is a fighter. He shares his boxing photos on Instagram. On 5 March 2022, he won a UK vs. USA fight. He was fighting against Austin Springz. Stromedy is a rising rapper known for songs TikTok Clowns, Millie Man, Storm Area 51 and Work Till I Drop.

He is an actor, having attended the Toronto Academy of Acting. According to his IMDb profile, he is credited as an actor for films such as The Mannequin Man, Crated, Solar Eclipse of the Heart and Six Side Studios Christmas Spectacular.

He is also a director, writer, producer and editor. Kyle Godfrey sells merchandise on his website called Prime Capitol Shop. Some of the items on the website include hoodies, shirts and other products.

Who is Stromedy’s girlfriend?

The internet sensation is in a relationship with Jana Soss. She is a Canadian YouTuber and social media personality. The two collaborate on YouTube, especially making prank videos. Jana Soss is also a member of Prime Capitol.

Kyle Stromedy's height and weight

The social media personality is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

Where does Stromedy live?

He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. The internet sensation owns a home in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He bought his home in 2022 and shared a photo on Instagram. Stromedy’s house is a four-bedroom and cost him $2 million.

FAQs

Who is Kyle Stromedy? He is a Canadian YouTuber, boxer, rapper, actor and social media influencer. What is Stromedy’s age? He is 24 years old as of 13 September 2023. Where was Kyle Godfrey born? He was born in Mississauga, Canada. Who are Kyle Stromedy’s parents? His parents are Jenny and Andrew Godfrey. Who are Kyle Stromedy's siblings? He has two brothers, Ethan and Dawson. How tall is Kyle Stromedy? The internet sensation is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Kyle Stromedy is a Canadian YouTube content creator. He has gained tremendous fame due to the videos he shares on YouTube and TikTok. He creates, directs, and acts in his YouTube videos. He is in a relationship with Jana Soss.

