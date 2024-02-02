Bob Menery’s age, girlfriend, net worth, road to fame

Bob Menery is an American Instagram star, sportscaster, actor, comedian, and entrepreneur. He gained fame after his videos went viral online. The star has appeared on shows like Road House (2024) and Billions (2016). What is Bob Menery's age?

Bob Menery attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on 13 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

Bob Menery has made a name for himself on social media. He is a popular figure on Instagram and has amassed many followers since joining the platform in June 2012. The sportscaster also shares his content on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Full name Bob Menery Nickname Becky Bob Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1987 Age 36 years as of January 2024 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Patty Menery Father Mark Menery Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School St. Michael's Catholic School, New York Film School University University of North Carolina Profession Instagram star, YouTuber, sportscaster, comedian, actor, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million Instagram @bobmenery YouTube Bob Menery

What is Bob Menery's age?

The social media influencer is 36 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 10 June 1987. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

The Instagram influencer was born in North Andover, Massachusetts, USA, to Mark and Patty Menery. He is an American national of white ethnicity with British-Irish roots. His father was an insurance salesman, while his mother was a homemaker. Bob grew up alongside his two older siblings, a sister and a brother.

Bob attended St. Michael's Catholic School in North Andover. He later joined the New York Film School for acting classes before attending the University of North Carolina.

Career

Bob Menery is an Instagram star, sportscaster, actor, comedian and entrepreneur. He started as a member of the Nelk Boys, with whom they launched Full Send in 2021. The partnership did not end well, and he went on to post his content on Instagram.

How did Bob Menery get famous? The content creator gained fame after his sportscasting videos went viral online. He used his unique voice to do play-by-play commentary of sports games on Instagram. His hilarious commentary has continued to make his popularity grow.

Before gaining fame on social media, the comedian worked as a caddie at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. According to For The Win, he worked with people like Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers QB for the five years he was there. Furthermore, The Menery names Jim Nantz, Joe Buck and Will Ferrell as his role models.

Bob started posting on Instagram on 10 July 2017. Since then, he has gained over 3 million followers. The social media influencer sells merch on his page. He also shares drive-thru antics on Instagram.

Bob created his self-titled YouTube channel on 25 March 2020. He has garnered over 112k subscribers and over 1 million views at the time of writing.

Bob is also an actor and comedian. He left North Andover, Massachusetts for Los Angeles at 23 to pursue acting. He has appeared in several commercials and TV shows.

Who is Bob Menery's girlfriend?

Bob Menery is seemingly single as of January 2024. He has not posted any information about his love life. Who has Bob Menery dated? The Instagram star has kept his relationship status private. He has, however, been linked with a few women. Here is a look at who he has dated before.

Summer Sheekey

Summer Sheekey posing for a photo next to yellow flowers (L). The beauty Vlogger is seated on a white couch wearing a jungle green outfit. Photo: @summersheekey on Instagram (modified by author)

Bob has been in an on-and-off relationship with Summer Sheekey. It is unclear when the two started dating, but on 12 March 2022, Bob mentioned on his Instagram that he might marry Sheekey. However, there is no information confirming he has proposed.

According to Glamour Buff, the two have broken up 17 times and reconciled 16 times. They broke up in March 2023 but got back together in August 2023. The two have not been seen together recently.

Summer is a social media influencer, beauty vlogger, and filmmaker. She started her channel in March 2013 and has 439k subscribers. Summer also posts health-related vlogs, makeup tutorials, and fashion shorts.

Katie Kearney

Initially, the Instagram star was in a relationship with Katie Kearney. Kearney is a golf host and reporter. Bob announced his relationship with Katie in 2019. However, there is no information on when and why the two broke up.

Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard posing for a photo in an Islander jersey (L). The Canadian tennis player in a black outfit at a Billie Jean Cup event (R).

The YouTuber posted a video on his YouTube channel on a live date with Genie Bouchard. It is not clear whether the two were an item. Genie Bouchard is a professional tennis player from Canada.

What is Bob Menery's net worth?

According to multiple sources, such as MoneyMade, Money Inc., and The Success Bug, his alleged net worth is $5 million. He makes his money from content creation and selling merchandise on social media.

FAQs

Who is Bob Menery? He is a famous Instagram star, actor, and comedian from the United States. Where is Bob Menery from? He was born in Boston but grew up in North Andover, Massachusetts, United States. What is Bob Menery's age? He is 36 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 10 June 1987. What is Bob Menery known for? He is known for his sports commentary videos on social media. Who does Bob Menery work for? The content creator works for himself as he posts funny sport-casting videos on his Instagram and YouTube accounts. Who has Bob Menery dated? The YouTuber has allegedly dated Summer Sheekey, Genie Bouchard, and Katie Kearney. How much money does Bob Menery make? According to MoneyMade, the content creator is estimated to be worth $5 million.

Bob Menery's age is 36 years old as of January 2024. He became famous after his funny spot-casting videos went viral on Instagram. He has been in an on-and-off relationship with Summer Sheekey.

