Who is Michael B. Jordan dating? A look at his relationships

Michael B. Jordan has been an influential actor since gaining critical acclaim with his role in Fruitvale Station (2013). Since then, he has appeared publicly with several famous ladies, sparking dating rumours. Who is Michael B. Jordan dating?

Michael B. Jordan attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Michael Bakari Jordan is an American actor and director. He was born on 9 February 1987 in Santa Ana, California, before moving to Newark, New Jersey, where he grew up. Jordan started as a child model, working with several brands, including Toys "R" Us. He debuted his acting career in 1999 and has won multiple awards for his groundbreaking performances.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Bakari Jordan Gender Male Date of birth 9 February 1987 Age 36 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Santa Ana, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Michael A. Jordan Mother Donna Jordan Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, director Instagram @michaelbjordan X (Twitter) @michaelb4jordan Facebook @michaelbjordan

Who is Michael B. Jordan dating?

The actor is single as of writing. In an interview with GQ, Jordan revealed that dating as a celebrity was challenging, as he and his romantic prospects lacked the luxury of getting to know each other without the public’s involvement.

Michael B. Jordan’s ex-girlfriends list

Who has Michael B. Jordan dated? Jordan has been linked with several famous ladies throughout his career, from Tessa Thompson to Lori Harvey. However, many of the relationships were just rumours that neither Jordan nor the ladies confirmed.

Ex-girlfriend Year Relationship status Amber Jepson 2023 Rumoured Lori Harvey 2020–2022 Confirmed Ashlyn Castro 2017, 2022 Rumoured Cindy Bruna 2019 Rumoured Kiki Layne 2019 Rumoured Snoh Aalegra 2019 Rumoured Lupita Nyong’o 2018 Rumoured Nicki Minaj 2018 Rumoured Tessa Thompson 2015 Rumoured Kendall Jenner 2015 Rumoured Catherine Paiz McBroom 2014 Rumoured Iggy Azalea 2012–2013 Rumoured

Amber Jepson

Amber Jepson is a fashion and swimsuit model from England. Rumours of their romantic involvement first hit the media in January 2023 when The Sun reported that they were secretly dating.

Jordan had bought minority ownership of football club AFC Bournemouth in December 2022. The report stated that he spent more time in the UK because of his new team, during which he met and “was enamoured” with Amber.

However, the rumours were debunked shortly. Multiple sources reported that the two were not romantically linked. Amber Jepson and Michael B. Jordan have yet to address the allegations.

Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Shearer

Lori Harvey is an American model, entrepreneur and socialite. Lori is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and the adoptive daughter of American media mogul Steve Harvey.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were together for a year and a half. This is the only relationship Michael has ever publicly confirmed. The duo first met through mutual friends. Lori stated that they met in passing, and her first impression of the attractive actor was that he was cute. They were first linked when TMZ photographed them together in Atlanta, Georgia, in November 2020.

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in January 2021. They made their red carpet debut hand-in-hand at the 2022 Academy Awards Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. However, the pair broke up shortly after in June 2022 after about a year and a half of dating.

Why did Lori and Michael break up? A source close to Lori told People the pair weren’t on the same page regarding their future. While planning their future together, Lori realised she wasn’t ready to commit. She was focused on her career and wanted to be young and free.

Ashlyn Castro

The film star and social media personality Ashlyn Castro were first linked when spotted at the same party in 2017. The pair went clubbing together in 2018. They were spotted again dancing together at a nightclub in the French Riviera in 2022. However, they have never spoken about their involvement.

Cindy Bruna

Michael B. Jordan walks with Cindy Bruna after dinner in New York in 2019 (L). Cindy Bruna wearing Y/Project FW20 in 2020 (R). Photo: @amiamonoistesse, @TheKimbino on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Michael and French fashion model Cindy Bruna were rumoured to be dating in 2019. This started after they were spotted having dinner together in New York. However, the allegations died off shortly.

Kiki Layne

Jordan and actress Kiki Layne sparked dating rumours in 2019 after they were allegedly spotted “canoodling”, according to Page Six. However, the gossip also went unsubstantiated.

Snoh Aalegra

Dating rumours started swirling when Michael shared a passionate kiss in Snoh Aalegra’s Woah music video. Snoh said she felt very comfortable with the star because they already had chemistry. However, there was no evidence that they dated.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan take part in SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Black Panther hosted by SiriusXM's Sway Calloway on February 13, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Fans noted some chemistry between the Black Panther co-stars during the movie’s press tour, immediately thinking they were an item. They exchanged flirty tweets as a prank and shared a ‘ joke kiss. To their fans’ disappointment, they are only good friends.

Nicki Minaj

The rapper excited fans when she gave the actor a public shoutout at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. Speaking about her custom-made Versace outfit, Nicki Minaj joked that Michael would take it off her that night. She later explained that Jordan had been on her mind after watching Black Panther the previous night. However, she’d met him only once.

Tessa Thompson

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have been co-stars in three Creed movies. Thompson played Bianca, the love interest and later wife of Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed. Interestingly, Tessa told Refinery29 she and Jordan had attended couple’s therapy. Although Tessa has played Michael B. Jordan’s wife on screen for nearly a decade, the pair have never dated in real life.

Kendall Jenner

Michael B. Jordan and Kendall Jenner surrounded by security guards (L). Kendall Jenner dressed in black for Burberry AW21(R). Photo: @teabreakfast, @KendallJenner on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Kendall and Jordan left together after the Met Gala after-party in 2015, sparking dating gossip. However, the Black Panther star clarified that he and were just friends.

Catherine Paiz McBroom

Jordan and model Catherine Paiz vacationed together in Miami in the summer of 2014, sparking talk of romantic involvement. The duo never confirmed or denied their involvement. Paiz met her husband, Austin McBroom, shortly after.

Iggy Azalea

Michael reportedly dated Australian rapper Iggy Azalea from April 2012 to January 2013. However, they allegedly broke up because of the rapper’s hectic schedule. Iggy referenced the breakup once but didn't specifically mention Michael.

FAQs

Who is Michael B. Jordan dating? He is single as of January 2024. Who is Michael B. Jordan’s wife? The actor is yet to get married as of writing. Who was Michael B. Jordan’s ex? His confirmed ex-girlfriend is model and socialite Lori Harvey, whom he dated between 2020 and 2022. Did Michael B. Jordan date a Kardashian? No, the Creed star has never dated a Kardashian. Although he was rumoured to be dating Kendall Jenner, he clarified that they were just friends. Did Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan date in real life? No, the pair were only romantically involved in the Creed franchise, not in real life. What singer dated Michael B. Jordan? In unverified allegations, he was linked to Snoh Aalegra, Iggy Azalea, and Nicki Minaj.

Who is Michael B. Jordan dating? The actor has kept his romantic life under wraps for most of his career. However, this has not stopped fans from linking him with several public figures. His dating history, rumoured and confirmed, features an array of singers, actresses and models. However, despite all the allegations, Jordan remains single with a dating life he calls “lacking”.

