Ava Majury’s age, height, birthday, father, net worth

Ava Majury is an American online content creator and model. She gained prominence for sharing engaging videos such as lip-syncs, dances, pranks, and funny family moments. What is Ava Majury’s age?

Ava Majury standing against a white decorated wall (L). The TikToker sitting at a dining table (R). Photo: @ava.majury on Instagram (modified by author)

Ava Grace Majury's journey as a social media entertainer commenced in 2020 when she joined TikTok and started sharing her videos. She has joined other social media platforms and enjoys a considerable fan following. How old is the online influencer, and how has she managed to achieve such success at such a young age?

Profile summary

Full name Ava Grace Majury Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 2006 Age 17 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Manalapan, New Jersey, United States Current residence Naples, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 105 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 28-23-30 Body measurements in centimetres 71-58-76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kimberly Sue Majury Father Rob Majury Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Gulf Coast High School Profession Social media content creator, model

What is Ava Majury's age?

The social media influencer is 17 years old as of January 2024. Ava Majury’s birthday is 6 September 2006. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

She was born in Manalapan, New Jersey, United States and spent part of her childhood there before her family moved and settled in Naples, Florida. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Ava Majury’s father, Rob Majury, is a retired police officer, and her mother, Kimberly Sue Majury, is reportedly an ultrasound specialist. She was raised alongside two siblings, brothers Evan and Logan.

Is Ava Majury homeschooled?

Yes. She takes her high school education from her home. Previously, she studied at Gulf Coast High School. She is passionate about sports, especially football, and has played for West Florida Football Club and Gulf Coast Varsity Soccer.

Why is Ava Majury so famous?

Ava earned fame on social media as a content creator with engaging videos, including popular song lip-syncs, pranks, dancing, and funny family moments. She joined TikTok in 2020 and ventured into other social media platforms, where she has garnered a significant audience.

The online content creator reportedly has three TikTok accounts, but her main page boasts approximately 791 thousand followers as of writing. She shares modelling and lifestyle pictures on her Instagram account, which has about 360 thousand followers as of writing.

Besides sharing engaging content on the platforms, she uses them to endorse products from different brands, such as Edikted and Katydidusa. Ava Majury is also a brand ambassador of Gym Shark, a fitness apparel and accessories manufacturer.

What happened to Ava Majury?

In 2021, when Ava’s fame on social media was rising, she noticed that one follower, Eric Rohan Justin, was following her across all platforms. While that would seem quite ordinary, the follower made her suspicious when he continued sending her disturbing messages, which she showed her parents.

They treated the online messages as mere threats that would not be actualised. On 10 July 2021, Eric Rohan Justin invaded Majury’s home and blasted the front door with a shotgun.

Ava Majury’s father, a retired cop, sprung into action to confront the intruder, but Justin had run away only to return after a while before the police arrived. The former cop shot and killed Justin.

Did Ava Majury delete her TikTok?

Following the incident, there were rumours that the TikToker deleted her account to avoid further stalking. However, her account was temporarily suspended for approximately two weeks and restored on 4 April 2022.

According to Lanny J. Davis, Majury’s family legal advisor, Ava opted to continue using TikTok because she did not want the experience with Justin to affect her.

Ava Majury’s net worth

Multiple media sources have estimated the content creator’s net worth. For instance, Popular Networth alleges that her net worth is between $50 thousand and $100 thousand, while Idol Net Worth alleges that it ranges between $100 thousand and $1 million. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her social media endeavours, including brand deals.

Ava Majury’s height and weight

The American TikTok star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 105 pounds (48 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 28-23-30 inches (71-58-76 centimetres).

Fast facts about Ava Majury

How old is Ava Majury? She is 17 years old as of January 2024. Her date of birth is 6 September 2006. Where does Ava Majury live now? She lives with her parents and two brothers in Naples, Florida, United States. Who are Ava Majury’s parents? Her parents are Kimberly Sue and Rob Majury. Is Ava Majury in school? She attended Gulf Coast High School before opting for homeschooling. What made Ava Majury so famous? She rose to fame on TikTok in 2020 by sharing engaging videos, including dances, lip-syncs, and pranks. Why was Ava Majury’s TikTok account suspended? The content creator's TikTok account was temporarily suspended after a stalker invaded her home and attacked her family in Naples, Florida. TikTok restored her account in April 2022. How tall is Ava Majury? Her height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

Ava Majury’s age is 17 years as of January 2024. The teenage online content creator boasts a significant audience on social media, especially on TikTok. Her account was temporarily suspended in 2022 after a stalker invaded her home. She resides with her family in Naples, Florida, United States.

