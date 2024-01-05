Chelsea Lascher’s bio: age, height, birthday, family

Chelsea Lascher is an American TikTok star, digital content creator, and social media influencer. She is widely known for sharing lip-syncs, dance, pranks and challenges videos on TikTok, where she boasts a considerable following. She is also known for being the daughter of actor David Lascher. What strategies has she employed to amass a substantial online audience, considering her age?

Jax and Chelsea Lascher attend the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022, Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Photo: Dave Kotinsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea Lascher started her TikTok journey in May 2021. She rose to prominence when her babysitter Jax wrote her a song, Victoria's Secret, which went viral on TikTok. She has accumulated a huge fan following on social media, particularly TikTok and YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name Chelsea Lascher Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 2009 Age 14 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 88 Weight in kilograms 40 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father David Lascher Mother Jill London Siblings 2 TikTok @chelsealascher1 Profession TikTok star, social media influencer

Chelsea Lascher's biography

The social media personality was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Chelsea Lascher's age? She is 14 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 15 September 2009. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Chelsea is the daughter of David Lascher and Jill London. Her father is an actor and film producer. He is known for his roles in films and television shows such as Beverly Hills, Blossom and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Chelsea Lascher's siblings are Hanna and Casey.

Career

She is a TikTok star and social media influencer. She began her social media career in October 2019 when she first posted a short video on her Instagram page. She later started uploading videos on her TikTok account in 2021.

Chelsea Lascher and Jax arrive at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Her breakthrough came in 2022 when a song written by her babysitter, Jax, Victoria's Secret, went viral on social media. David Lascher's daughter, Chelsea, has collaborated with fellow content creators such as Aidan Baz, Kody and Emily. Currently, she boasts 3.2 million followers on TikTok.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 23 November 2022 and has 592 thousand subscribers as of this writing. The channel mainly contains pranks, challenges and vlog videos.

Chelsea is also active and famous on Instagram, with 216 thousand followers at the time of writing. She primarily shares short videos and lifestyle pictures. She also promotes various brands on the platform, such as Sticker Beans. Chelsea has also been featured in the Brat comedy series Mani as Noa and in a short film Footprints.

Chelsea Lascher's height and weight

The social media sensation is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 88 pounds or 40 kilograms.

Chelsea Lascher posing for a photo smiling, showcasing a cake (L) and holding her pet (R). Photo: @chelsealascher on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fact facts about Chelsea Lascher

Who is Chelsea Lascher? She is an American TikTok star, content creator and social media influencer. How old is Chelsea Lascher? She is 14 years old as of January 2024. When is Chelsea Lascher's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 15 September. Where is Chelsea Lascher from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Chelsea Lascher's dad? He is called David Lascher, a famous American producer and actor. Who is Chelsea Lascher's mom? Her mother is Jill London. Who is Chelsea Lascher's sister? She has an elder sister called Hannah. What is Chelsea Lascher's height? She is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall.

Chelsea Lascher is a young internet personality who has become famous due to her lip-syncs, dance, pranks, and challenges videos on TikTok. She boasts significant popularity on social media, especially TikTok and YouTube. She is also known as David Lascher's daughter.

