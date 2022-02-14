Miranda Wilking’s biography: age, height, sister, husband, net worth

Miranda Wilking Derrick is a well-known dancer, choreographer, YouTuber, and social media celebrity from the United States. She gained fame after competing in the 12th season of the dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance.

Miranda at the Universal Dance Awards 2019 at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Miranda Wilking is a popular name on the internet. She has attracted a massive following across various social media platforms. Get to know more details about her in the article.

Profile summary

Full name: Miranda Wilking Derrick

Miranda Wilking Derrick Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 February 1997

24 February 1997 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Michigan, United States of America

Michigan, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7''

5’7'' Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Kelly Wilking

Kelly Wilking Father: Dean Wilking

Dean Wilking Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: James Derrick

James Derrick University: Michigan University

Michigan University Profession: Dancer, choreographer, YouTuber, and social media influencer

Dancer, choreographer, YouTuber, and social media influencer Net worth: $5 million

$5 million TikTok: @itsmirandaderrick

@itsmirandaderrick YouTube: Wilking Sisters

Wilking Sisters Instagram: @itsmirandaderrick

@itsmirandaderrick Twitter: @MirandaWilking

Miranda Wilking's biography

Miranda was born and raised in Michigan, United States of America to Dean and Kelly Wilking. She has an American nationality and belongs to a white ethnic background.

Who are the Wilking sisters?

Melanie (L) and Miranda using Moonstar Beauty at Artists helping Artists at TAP in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

She has one sister named Melanie who is a dancer, choreographer, YouTuber, and social media personality.

Are the Wilking sisters twins? No, Melanie and Miranda Wilking are not twins. Melanie was born on 12 April 1999. She is 22 years as of 2022. The duo has a collaborative YouTube channel titled Wilking Sisters, where they showcase their dancing skills.

How old is Miranda Wilking?

Miranda Wilking's age is 24 years old. She was born on 24 February 1997, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

The YouTuber attended Michigan University in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Career

Miranda Wilking has always enjoyed dancing since she was a child. She decided to pursue it as a full-time job. She is also a TikToker who uploads choreography lessons and dance videos. She has accumulated over 3.3 million followers on TikTok with over 2400 videos.

Her Instagram account has amassed over 1.1 million followers. Additionally, she is an actress and made a cameo appearance in the 2013 film Oz the Great and Powerful.

Was Miranda Wilking on So You Think You Can Dance?

The TikTok star appeared in the reality dance TV show, So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD). She was a contestant in the 12th season in 2015 but was later on eliminated.

Who is Miranda Derrick's husband?

The dancer is married to her longtime partner, James Derrick. Unfortunately, a lot is not known about their dating history. James Derrick is a popular American dancer, choreographer and social media personality.

What is Miranda Wilking's height?

She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 130 pounds (59 kgs). Miranda has blue eyes and long silky black hair.

What is Miranda Derrick's net worth?

Melanie, Kelly, Dean and Miranda Wilking at Matt Dugan's Super Ultimate Birthday Bash in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

According to Popular Net worth, her net worth is $ 5 million. This information is, however, not official.

Are the Wilking sisters fighting?

No. Miranda and Melanie Wilking are very close and have a strong relationship. There has not been any quarrel between them, and none of them has come forward to share about any disagreements incidents.

Miranda Wilking is a choreographer and a dancer and dabbles in content creation. She is currently living in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

