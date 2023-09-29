Josh Richards’ age, height, family, education, net worth, girlfriend

Josh Richards is a Canadian actor, entrepreneur, podcaster, YouTuber, and social media personality. He rose to stardom due to his lip-syncs, dance, and comedy skits he often uploads on TikTok. What is Josh Richards’ age? Discover more about the Canadian media personality and actor.

Josh Richards attends the special Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" screening at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Josh Richards is a remarkably creative and multi-talented young man. He is known for starring in Dream Scenario, Under the Stadium Lights, and Summertime Dropouts. Josh’s parents expected him to become a lawyer, but he surprised them by dropping out of high school and pursuing a career in content creation.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Kenneth Richards Gender Male Date of birth 31 January 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Encino, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Father Jimmy Graham Richards Mother Patricia Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Gabriela Moura High school St. Mary Catholic Secondary School Profession Actor, podcaster, singer, social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth $6 million Instagram @joshrichards TikTok @joshrichards, @neverlosejosh Twitter @JoshRichards YouTube JoshRichards

What is Josh Richards' age?

The Canadian entertainer is 21 years old as of 2023. When is Josh Richards' birthday? He was born on 31 January 2002. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The social media influencer was born Joshua Kenneth Richards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Josh Richards' parents are Patricia and Jimmy Graham Richards.

Josh Richards' dad, Jimmy, is a former calculus teacher at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School, while his mom, Patricia, is a speech pathologist. Patti is also active on Instagram, with over 12 thousand followers as of this writing.

Josh grew up alongside two younger siblings. The names of Josh Richards' siblings are Olivia Richards, born on 19 August 2003 and William Richards.

Josh Richards attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Josh Richards' educational background

Josh attended St. Mary Catholic Secondary School. He later dropped out of high school and relocated to Los Angeles to become a social media star.

Career

Josh is a well-known YouTuber and social media personality. He began his social media career in 2010, posting syncing videos and other funny content on Musical.ly, currently known as TikTok. Today, the internet personality has two verified TikTok accounts.

His main account has over 25 million followers, while the other account has more than 4 million followers. He mainly shares sports content, lip-syncs, dance, and comedy videos.

Joshua is also famous on Instagram, where he also posts his content. Currently, Josh Richards' Instagram account boasts over 6 million followers.

Besides TikTok and Instagram, he also has a YouTube channel, created in 2020. The channel has his raw vlogs about his personal life. He has accumulated over 2.1 million subscribers on the channel.

Aside from his social media career, he is also a successful entrepreneur. At the age of 13, he founded his first company, called Berserk Hockey, a hockey merchandise company. Josh also runs a clothing line known as Buddy’s Hard and a Black Lives Matter hoodie that donates all proceeds to charity.

The Canadian star has also co-founded a digital management company, TalentX Entertainment, CrossCheck Studios, and energy drink Ani Energy. In 2020, he was named the Chief Strategy Officer of Triller, a video-sharing platform.

The Instagram model is also an up-and-coming musician. He signed a recording contract with Warner Records in 2020 and released his hit single Still Softish. Additionally, he is a podcaster, working as co-host of the BFFs podcast alongside David Portnoy and influencer Brianna Chickenfry.

The Instagram model is also an actor. According to his IMDb profile, he is known for his roles in the films Dream Scenario, Summertime Dropouts, and Under the Stadium Lights.

What is Josh Richards' net worth?

Richard has an alleged net worth of $6 million. His primary source of income is his social media endeavours, particularly as an influencer. He also earns from his career as an entrepreneur, actor, singer and podcaster.

Who is Josh Richards' girlfriend?

Gabriela Moura and Josh Richards attend the NYLON Presents NYLON Nights At Fashion Week 2023 at Nebula in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

The internet sensation is dating Brazilian content creator Gabriela Moura. Gabriela is famous for posting dance and lip-sync videos on her TikTok account. She was born on 18 June 2004 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What is Josh Richards' height?

The Canadian actor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Josh Richards? He is a Canadian entrepreneur, podcaster, singer, and social media personality. What is Josh Richards' full name? His full name is Joshua Kenneth Richards. How old is Josh Richards? He is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born on 31 January 2002. What is Josh Richards' ethnicity? The Canadian national is of white ethnicity. Where is Josh Richards' hometown? He is from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Where does Josh Richards' family live? The family resides in Ontario, Canada. Who is Josh Richards' mom? His mom is Patricia Richards. She is a speech pathologist. Who is Josh Richards' sister? His sister is called Olivia; like Joshua, she is also a TikTok star and social media influencer. What does Josh Richards' brother do? William is a high school student. He joined high school in 2022.

What is Josh Richards' age? Josh is 21 years old as of 2023. Josh is a prominent Canadian social media personality, entrepreneur, podcaster, and singer. He rose to fame by posting lip-syncs, comedy and dance videos on his TikTok account.

Legit.ng recently published Amelia Woolley’s biography. She is a British professional fashionista and fashion buyer. Amelia is widely recognised for being the girlfriend of Niall Horan, an Irish singer.

Amelia has a successful career in the corporate world, having worked with different companies, including Nicholas Kirkwood Limited and The Maiyet Collective. At the moment, she is AB InBev's brand content deployment executive. Find out more about him in the article.

Source: Legit.ng