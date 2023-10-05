Vin Diesel relationships: Who has the actor been involved with?

Vin Diesel is a renowned American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. He is famously recognised for his roles in movies and TV shows, including The Fast and the Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite his versatile acting skills in the film industry, Vin Diesel's relationships have been a subject of interest among his fans and critics. Learn more about the actor's present and past love life.

Vin Diesel at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden (modified by author)

Vin Diesel started his career in the entertainment industry in 1995. Afterwards, he landed another role as an executive producer in the crime drama Strays. Since then, he has produced several other movies and shows. Here is a look at the producer's dating life over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Sinclair Vincent Famous as Vin Diesel Date of birth 18 July 1967 Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Alameda County, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Bald (Dark brown) Eye colour Dark brown Mother Delora Sherleen Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Paloma Jimenez Children 3 Education P.S. 041 Greenwich Village School, Village Community School, Hunter College Profession Actor, producer, director, screenwriter Net worth $225 million Instagram @vindiesel TikTok @vindiesel Facebook @Vin Diesel

Who is Vin Diesel?

The American entertainer was born Mark Sinclair on 18 July 1967 in Alameda County, California, United States. His mother is Delora Sherleen Vincent, but his father is unknown. However, he was raised by his adoptive father, Irving H. Vincent. His mother is an astrologer and a psychologist, while Irving is a theatre manager and acting instructor.

The screenwriter grew up in New York City, United States, alongside his fraternal twin brother, Paul Vincent, and his two half-siblings, Tim and Samantha Vincent. Paul is a sound editor, while Samantha is a prominent film producer.

Vin Diesel's relationships history

The American star has been romantically linked to multiple women. Here is a look at some of his confirmed and unconfirmed relationships.

Samantha Phillips (1998–1999)

Actress Samantha Phillips attends the 18th Annual MMPA Pre-Oscar Luncheon at The London West Hollywood in California. Photo: David Livingston.

Samantha is an American actress, reality TV host, talk-show host, model radio DJ, and producer. She is widely recognised for her role in Phantasm II (1988). At the moment, Phillips is the host of a radio show known as The Single Life. Samantha and Vin allegedly dated between 1998 and 1999.

Carmen Electra (2000)

Carmen Electra attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, broadcast live on FOX. Photo: JC Olivera.

Tara Leigh Patrick, better known as Carmen Electra, is an American actress, media personality, singer and model. The relationship rumours between Carmen and Vin Diesel emerged in 2000 after they were seen together at various events and parties. However, the duo has never set the record straight about the matter.

Michelle Ruben (2000)

Actress Michelle Ruben attends "An Evening of Fashion & Music", presented by Step Up Women's Network and Lexus at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robert Mora

Michelle Ruben is an American actress best known for Boat Trip, Back by Midnight, and Entourage. Ruben and Diesel sparked dating rumours in the early 2000s. They were frequently seen together, attending several dates and private parties. However, neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the alleged relationship. Her then-boyfriend accused him of cheating on him with Vin.

Michelle Rodriguez (2001)

Michelle Rodriguez on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center in New York, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores.

The Fast Five producer was linked to fellow entertainer Michelle Rodriguez. The duo met on the set of the 2001 action film The Fast and the Furious, where they were also co-stars. They shared a strong on-screen chemistry and are rumoured to have dated for months in 2001.

Karrine Steffans (2001–2002)

Actress Karrine Steffans attends the Niecy Nash Birthday Soiree at The Cabana Club in Hollywood, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Karrine Steffans is a renowned American video vixen featured in music videos in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Karrine Steffans dated Vin for six months between 2001 and 2002. Karrine Steffans later confirmed her relationship with Diesel in her bestselling memoir, Confessions of a Video Vixen.

Asia Argento (2002)

Italian actress Asia Argento during the photocall for the presentation of the Rai television program, The Band. Rome, (Italy). Photo: Massimo Insabato.

Aria Maria Vittoria Rossa Argento is a popular actress, singer, and director from Italy. She is the daughter of Dario Argento, an Italian filmmaker. Asia is best known for her roles in Mother of Tears (2007) and Land of the Dead (2005). Vin and Maria reportedly dated in 2002 after co-starring in the famous film xXx.

Mariah Carey (2002)

Mariah Carey is seen in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Mariah Carey was rumoured to be Vin Diesel's girlfriend back in 2002. The two are believed to have dated after Vin reportedly flew on a private jet to Aspen, where the duo were seen enjoying a romantic dinner date together at Pinions.

Shannon Malone (2004)

Shannon Malone arrives at The Roxy Theatre for a special VIP viewing of "Hedwig & The Angry Inch" in West Hollywood, California. Photo: John M. Heller.

Shannon Malone is an actress and model from the United States, best known for Big Bad Wolf and Phantom Love. The actor and Malone's romance rumours emerged in 2004 after they were seen together at parties and events. However, Shannon and the Hollywood star never declared their relationship.

Maria Menounos (2006)

Maria Menounos speaks onstage at the Stand Up To Cancer Biennial Telecast at NeueHouse Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff.

Maria Menounos is an established American-based Greek television personality, actress, entertainment reporter, professional wrestler, and businesswoman. She is famous for her roles in shows and movies like Fantastic Four and Entourage.

The businesswoman sparked dating rumours with Diesel in 2006. This was after Vin reportedly flirted with her as she interviewed him on the program Access Hollywood. However, the dating rumours between the duo have never been confirmed.

Paloma Jimenez (2007–Present)

Vin Diesel and Paloma Jimenez at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden.

Who is Vin Diesel dating now? He is dating Paloma Jimenez, a Mexican-American model and actress. Paloma and Diesel have been in a long-term relationship since 2007.

Vin Diesel's partner is 16 years younger than the American actor. The duo are parents to three children: Hania Riley, born in 2008; Vincent Sinclair, born in 2010; and Pauline, born in 2015. Pauline was named after the late Paul Walker, a Fast & Furious actor.

The actor is also alleged to have dated Kaya Jones, Elisa Jordana, Chanel Ryan, Summer Altice, Myla Sinanaj, and Layla Roberts.

Is Vin Diesel gay?

Vin Diesel's sexuality was scrutinised after playing a role in the 2002 action film xXx. His fans had not seen him with any woman apart from Michelle Rodriguez, whom he allegedly dated in 2001.

His sexuality was also questioned in the fourth instalment of The Fast and Furious, where the Israeli actress Gal Gadot asked if he preferred cars to ladies. Vin answered.

I am one of those boys who appreciates a fine body, regardless of the make.

Many assumed the response meant he was gay. However, based on Vin Diesel's dating timeline, which romantically links him to only women, he is undoubtedly straight.

FAQs

Who is Vin Diesel? He is an American prominent actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. Where is Vin Diesel from? He was born in Alameda County, California, United States. What is Vin Diesel's age? He is 56 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 July 1967. Is Vin Diesel bisexual? Vin Diesel is straight. Who is Vin Diesel's ex-wife? The actor has never been married in his lifetime. However, he has been romantically linked to several women in the past. Who is Vin Diesel's girlfriend? Diesel is currently dating Paloma Jiménez. The two have been dating since 2007. Does Vin Diesel have kids? The American actor shares three children with his long-term partner, Paloma Jiménez. They are Hania Riley, Vincent Sinclair, and Pauline.

Vin Diesel is an established American actor, producer, and director. He gained prominence for his roles in Furious 7 and xXx. The popular actor has dated several women in the past. Vin Diesel's relationship history shows he has been romantically involved with several high-profile ladies, including Samantha Phillips and Michelle Rodriguez.

