Ace Akers’ biography: age, height, birthday, siblings, parents

Hailing from America, Ace Akers is a well-known TikTok star and social media personality whose fame skyrocketed following his lip-sync, comedy and dancing skits on TikTok.

The social media star posing for a photo in black ripped jeans. Photo: @aceakers

Source: Instagram

What content house is Ace Akers in? He has recently joined the Breezy Boys. So who is Ace Akers behind the cameras? His biography below goes into details about his career and personal life. Have a look.

Profile summary

Full name: Ace Akers

Ace Akers Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 12 February 2002

12 February 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Nixa, Missouri, United States of America

Nixa, Missouri, United States of America Current residence: California, US

California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 159

159 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Hair colour: Blond

Blond Eye colour: Blue

Blue Relationship status: Single

Single School: Nixa High School

Nixa High School University: Missouri State University

Missouri State University Profession: TikTok star, social media influencer

TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth: $1.7 million

Ace Akers' biography

The TikTok star was born in Missouri, United States of America. Regarding his educational background, he attended Nixa High School and attended Missouri State University.

What is Ace Akers' nationality?

The TikTok star posing for a photo. Photo: @aceakers

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Ace Akers' birthday?

He was born on 12 February 2002. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is Ace Akers?

The social media influencer is 20 years old as of 2022.

Rise to stardom

Before Ace found his niche on social media, he was a baseball player at Missouri University. He admitted to loving baseball since childhood.

I played on the top-five team in the nation during the summer. We were outstanding, and baseball was my ride or die. Baseball was the only thing I was training for. So I would get up and think about baseball. That's the mentality I had.

However, when COVID hit, he claimed his dreams of being an international baseball player came to a standstill.

Baseball was always the number one thing I wanted, and then COVID hit, and that kind of changed my whole perspective.

His fame skyrocketed when he created a TikTok account and uploaded dance skits, lip-sync, challenge, and reaction videos. He has recently joined the new Los Angeles-based TikTok content house, Breezy House.

The Breezy Boys include Ace, Jackson Dean, Jacob Day, Eddie Preciado, Bryce Parker, and Kristian Ramey. Together, they have amassed over 410 million likes on their videos.

The TikToker posing for a photo with the other members of the Breezy House. Photo: @aceakers

Source: Instagram

In an interview with PRNewswire, Akers said,

We grew up with internet challenges. Especially on TikTok, joining in these viral challenges is a great way to engage and grow an audience. Our new app provides a dedicated space to source challenges from our fans and creates our own within the app, and we are excited to bring this powerful tool to other creators. I know we're looking forward to the awesome stuff our fans are going to dare us to do with it.

Aside from TikTok, the social media star is also a famous personality on YouTube, where he is among the stars in the popular YouTube show AwesomenessTV.

What is Ace Akers' height?

How tall is the social media star? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall, and his weight is 159 pounds or 72 kilograms.

How much is Ace worth?

No verified sources state how much the social media personality is worth. However, according to Fame Ranker, he has an alleged net worth of $1.7 million.

Ace Akers is a popular TikTok star who is passionate about baseball. He is a member of the content house by the name of Breezy House.

