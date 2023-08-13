Hunter Fieri’s bio: age, education, job, partner, net worth

Hunter Fieri is an up-and-coming American chef, TV personality, social media influencer and celebrity son. He is widely known for being the eldest son of the iconic restaurateur, producer, and author Guy Fieri. His father is known for hosting various television shows on Food Network TV channels.

Hunter Fieri is known for his appearances on Guy's Hawaiian Eats, Tournament of Champions and Guy's All-American Road Trip. He has also amassed a large following on social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

Full name Hunter Fieri Gender Male Date of birth 13 August 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Santa Rosa, California, United States Current residence Santa Rosa, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Light-brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Guy Ramsay Fieri Mother Lori Ann Brisson Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Tara Bernstein Education Sonoma Academy, William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at University of Nevada Procession Chef, TV personality, social media star Net worth $400,000 Instagram @hunterfieri

Hunter Fieri's biography

Hunter was born and raised in Santa Rosa, California, United States, to Guy Ramsay Fieri and Lori Ann Brisson. His father is a renowned American restaurateur, producer, TV personality, and author. He is best known for having received a star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, a rare feat for a chef.

His mother is a well-known businesswoman. She majorly helps Guy in running the restaurants and managing his television shows. Hunter grew up alongside his younger brother, Ryder.

How old is Hunter Fieri?

Hunter Fieri's age is 27 years old as of 2023. The American chef was born on 13 August 1996. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Hunter Fieri's educational background

Where did Hunter Fieri go to college? The TV star went to Sonoma Academy and later moved to Williams F. Harrah College of Hotel Management at the University of Nevada. He earned a bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management in 2019.

What does Hunter Fieri do for a living?

Is Hunter Fieri a chef? Yes, like his father, he is an emerging chef. He began his career working at Neapolitan pies at Kulinary Gangstas. Hunter Fieri's job prospect were bright thanks to his dad. He used to work part-time at Johnny Garlics and Tex Wasabi’s, restaurants owned by his father.

He later interned at the restaurant group Caesar's, where prominent chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Giada De Laurentiis, own restaurants.

The Santa Rosa native has also appeared in some of his father's shows, including Guy's Grocery Games, Guy’s Big Bite and Hunter European Vacation.

According to his IMDb profile, Hunter has appeared in some cooking shows and food documentaries, including Guy's Hawaiian Eats, Guy's All-American Road Trip and .Tournament of Champions. He is also the producer of TV series Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

He is also a social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram. Presently, he has 130 thousand followers. The influencer also uploads his content on TikTok, where he has over 23 thousand followers as of this writing.

Is Hunter Fieri married?

The restaurateur is not married. However, he is in a romantic relationship with Tara Bernstein. Hunter Fieri's girlfriend is an entrepreneur, creative director, and pickleball player. The pair began dating in early 2023.

What is Hunter Fieri's net worth?

The culinary sensation's alleged net worth is $400,000. He primarily earns his income from his career as a chef, TV personality, actor and social media influencer.

Who is Hunter Fieri? He is a rising chef, TV personality, actor, social media influencer and celebrity child from the United States. What is Hunter Fieri's age? He is 27 years old as of 2023. When is Hunter Fieri's birthday? He was born on 13 August 1996. Does Hunter Fieri still live at home? Yes, he lives in his family’s sprawling ranch in Santa Rosa, California. Who is Hunter Fieri's wife? He is not married. However, he is dating Tara Bernstein. What is Hunter Fieri’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $400,000.

Hunter Fieri is a famous chef who is starting to carve out his career in the culinary industry. He is best known as the eldest son of popular American chef Guy Fieri. Hunter is also a TV personality and social media influencer.

