Who is Ariana Debose’s partner? Meet Sue Makkoo, a designer

Ariana Debose is a renowned actress, singer, theatre artist, and dancer from the United States. She is recognised for her roles in movies and TV shows, including West Side Story (2024), Hamilton (2020), and The Prom (2020). Due to her celebrity status, her fans have been curious about her love life. Learn more about Ariana Debose's partner, Sue Makkoo.

Who is Ariana Debose dating? The American actress is currently dating Sue Makkoo. Sue is an exceptionally talented fashion designer, costume director, teacher and poet with an impressive career of over two decades.

Profile summary

Full name Sue Makkoo Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Light Brown Eye colour Green Father Donald Lucky Makkoo Mother Florence Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Ariana DeBose Children 3 Education Arizona State University Profession Fashion designer, costume director, teacher, poet Net worth $5 million–$6 million

Who is Ariana Debose's partner?

The popular designer was reportedly born on 18 February 1971 in New York, United States, to Donald Lucky Makkoo and Florence. Her father died on 2 June 2019. He was a Navy officer and former government facility's repairman.

Sue grew up alongside two siblings, Susan and Thomas Makkoo. She attended Arizona State University.

Career

Ariana Debose's partner, Sue, is an instructor. She commenced her career at Colorado Christian University between 1995 and 1997 as an assistant professor in Costume Design. From January 2011 to June 2013, she was the costume designer for Kentucky Shakespeare.

The established fashion designer worked for the Tony Award-winning theatre La Jolla Playhouse between 2005 and 2016. Additionally, she has designed costumes for several Broadway productions like Memphis, Sideshow, Hands on a Hard Body, 33 Variations, and Cry Baby. One of her recent projects was designing costumes for the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sue is currently a fashion and costume design professor at the Manhattan School of Music at the University of California under the San Diego Department of Theater and Dance MFA program.

She has also been involved in over 300 productions in the last ten years. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots is one of her personal favourites. Aside from that, she is also a poet. She has a website called Civilized, and the portal is poetry galore.

Is Ariana Debose married?

The American actress has never been married. However, she is currently dating the Broadway costume designer Sue Makkoo. The duo met in 2018 while they were both working on Broadway's Summer, The Donna Summer Musical, where Ariana played Disco Donna while Sue worked as a costume associate.

American entertainer revealed to MyDomaine that they stay together in a two-bedroom cottage in upstate New York. She stated,

When Sue and I first met, the cottage was the place we went for peace and solace," she continued. That's what remained for us during the pandemic. It's where we spend all of our time.

Ariana Debose's partner has three children from her previous relationship. They are Noah Wilson, Harry Wilson, and Adalyn Belle. Adalyn is a New York-based therapeutic counsellor. Noah suffered from a stroke when he was two weeks old; fortunately, he fully recovered and is now a playwright.

Other Ariana Debose's relationships

The West Side Story actress was previously in a romantic relationship with Jill Johnson. Jill, Ariana Debose's ex-girlfriend, is a theatre props master. The ex-lovers first on Motown. However, they began dating when she was in the set of Pippin while Johnson was in If/Then. Jill Johnson and Ariana Debose's romance ended in late 2007.

What is Sue Makkoo's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $6 million as of 2023. Her primary source of income is her career as a fashion designer, costume director, teacher, and poet.

FAQs

Who is Sue Makkoo? She is a fashion designer, costume director, teacher, and poet from the United States. How old is Sue Makkoo? She is 52 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 February 1971. What is Sue Makkoo's nationality? She has an American nationality. Does Sue Makkoo have kids? She has one daughter and two sons, Noah Wilson, Harry, and Adalyn Belle. Who is Ariana DeBose? She is an American renown actress, singer, theatre artist, and dancer. Who is Ariana DeBose in a relationship with? She is in a relationship with Sue Makkoo. How tall is Sue Makkoo? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Sue Makkoo is an American fashion designer and costume director. She is widely recognised as Ariana Debose's partner. She is a single mother of three children: Noah Wilson, Harry, and Adalyn Belle.

