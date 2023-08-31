Who is Reggie Miller’s wife? Meet Laura Laskowski, his partner

Reginald Wayne Miller is a renowned NBA analyst, commentator, and former professional basketball player from the United States. His skills and hard work earned him multiple titles during his NBA career, including scooping the 2005 Best Moment ESPY Award. Lately, NBA fans have been curious about Reggie Miller’s wife, Laura Laskowski.

Reggie Miller has been in a relationship with Laura J. Laskowski for over 19 years. They have three children together. Laura seemingly loves to live a quiet life, away from the spotlight and is primarily famous due to her relationship with Reggie Miller.

Laura Laskowski's bio

Reggie Miller's wife, Laura Laskowski, was born in Greenwood, Indiana, United States. Her mother is Jackie Singleton, while Laura Laskowski's father is unknown. Laura's parents divorced, and later, her mother married Joe Singleton.

She has a half-sister, Lisa Singleton Hoffman, from her mom's second marriage to Joe. Lisa is the owner and founder of Miss Lisa's Nanny Needs. Laura attended the University of Southern California, earning a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies.

How old is Laura Laskowski?

Laura Laskowski's age is 40 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 July 1983. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

The celebrity spouse appears reserved and has not revealed much about what she does for a living. However, she has reportedly served in the entertainment and sports industries as a consultant in a few companies.

Reggie Miller's wife is active on Instagram; she normally uploads videos and photos of herself, her partner and her children at various functions. Laskowski has more than 5 thousand followers on the platform as of this writing.

Is Reggie Miller married?

It is unclear if the famous NBA analyst is officially married to Laura Laskowski. There are rumours that Miller and his longtime girlfriend Laura secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony. Neither Laura nor Reggie has denied nor confirmed the rumours.

They are believed to have begun dating in 2003 after Reggie officially divorced his ex-wife, Marita Stavrou, on 2 April 2001.

Reggie Miller's family

How many kids does Reggie Miller have? The retired professional basketball player has five kids. Reggie's relationship with Laura has brought forth three children: Ryker Miller, Lennox and Remi. Ryker was born on 29 August 2013, while Lennox and Remi were born on 25 May 2016 and 14 January 2021, respectively.

Like his father, Ryker also aspires to be a basketball player. Additionally, Reggie shares two children, a son and a daughter, with his first wife, Marita Stavrou.

Laura Laskowski's net worth?

Laura Laskowski's net worth is unknown. However, her partner, Reggie Miller, has an estimated net worth of about $80 million. He has mainly earned his income from his career as a former professional basketball player and as an NBA analyst and commentator.

What is Laura Laskowski's height?

She is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall and weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-25-34 inches or 91-64-86 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Laura Laskowski? She is an American celebrity's spouse, widely recognised as Reggie Miller's long-term girlfriend. How old is Laura Laskowski? Her age is 40 years as of 2023. She was born on 29 July 1983. What is Laura Laskowski's nationality? She is American. What state is Laura Laskowski from? She originally hails from Indiana, United States. Who is Laura Laskowski's father? Her biological father is unknown. However, she has a stepfather called Joe Singleton. Who are Reggie Miller's children? He has five children. Some of his known children include Ryker, Lennox and Remi. What is Laura Laskowski's height? She is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Who is Reggie Miller’s wife? He is believed to be married to Laura Laskowski. They have been together for nearly two decades and share three children: Ryker, Lennox and Remi. They live in Malibu, California, United States.

