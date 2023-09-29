Who is Fabio Jackson? Meet the Michael Jackson look-alike from TikTok

Who is Fabio Jackson? He is a British social media influencer and actor. He gained immense prominence due to his resemblance to the late pop singer Michael Jackson. He has been creating videos on social media imitating the pop singer and has garnered a significant following.

Fabio Jackson has a striking resemblance to Michael Jackson, and since his childhood, he has been mistaken for the singer. He ventured into social media entertainment and has been creating content imitating the late pop singer. How has his experience being a Michael Jackson look-alike been? Discover more about him in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name Fabio James Nickname Fabio Jackson Gender Male Date of birth 13 June 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Ana Lyrio College University Campus Suffolk Profession Social media influencer, actor Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Fabio Jackson's biography

Fabio Jackson’s real name is Fabio James. The social media entertainer was born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England, United Kingdom. He is a British national of white ethnicity residing in London, England, United Kingdom.

Which college did Fabio Jackson attend? He reportedly took his undergraduate studies at the University Campus Suffolk.

How old is Fabio Jackson?

The British social media influencer is 30 years old as of 2023. He was born on 13 June 1993. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Fabio Jackson do for a living?

Fabio Jackson is a known actor and social media influencer. His physical appearance resembles the late King of Pop music, Michael Jackson. As a result, he has attracted the attention of many people and boasts a considerable following across social media platforms.

Fabio is an online influencer known for impersonating the late singer Michael Jackson by dancing, dressing, singing, and styling his hair. He has 11.2 million followers on TikTok, 3.6 thousand followers , and less than a thousand followers onX (Twitter) as of writing. The influencer also has a YouTube channel with approximately 32 thousand followers, created in May 2010.

He is also an actor and has been featured in a few documentaries. According to IMDb, he has portrayed Michael Jackson in The Last 24 Hours: Michael Jackson (2018) and Fatal Addiction: Michael Jackson (2022).

Fabio Jackson’s net worth?

Michael Jackson’s look-alike has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million, according to Buzz Learn. His social media endeavours are his primary income source. He also earns from acting.

Did Fabio Jackson have surgery?

He has been the subject of online trolls claiming he underwent plastic surgery to resemble Michael Jackson. In his response to the critics, Fabio dismissed the claims and revealed that he was bullied for looking like the late pop singer in high school. He also shared throwback pictures confirming his resemblance to the late singer since childhood.

Is Fabio Jackson married?

The social media influencer is married to Ana Lyrio, a Brazilian actress and singer. The couple reportedly exchanged marriage vows in May 2023 at the Little Chapel in Las Vegas, Florida, United States. Does Fabio Jackson have children? He seemingly does not have any kids.

Fabio Jackson’s height and weight

Michael Jackson’s doppelganger is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 139 pounds (63 kilograms).

Fast facts about Fabio Jackson

What is Fabio Jackson’s age? His age is 30 years as of 2023. He was born on 13 June 1993. What is Fabio Jackson’s nationality? He is a British national. Is Fabio Jackson related to Michael Jackson? Despite having a close resemblance, the two are not in any way related. What is Fabio Jackson’s occupation? He is an online content creator and actor. How much is Fabio Jackson worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Does Fabio Jackson have a wife? His wife is Brazilian actress and singer Ana Lyrio. How tall is Fabio Jackson? He stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Fabio Jackson has been in the spotlight due to his close resemblance to the late pop singer Michael Jackson. By impersonating the late singer, he has attracted many people’s attention and boasts a considerable audience on social media. He has also been featured in a few documentaries about the late singer.

