Who is Vin Diesel’s twin brother? Meet the elusive Paul Vincent

Vin Diesel is a famous American actor, film producer, and director. He is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the 2001 film, The Fast and the Furious. He has also appeared in several projects, including I Am Groot. Aside from his successful career, details about his family have been a subject of interest among his fans, with many seeking to know Vin Diesel’s twin brother.

Who is Vin Diesel's twin brother? His twin brother is called Paul Vincent. He seemingly loves to live a quiet life away from the public and has only been famous due to Vin Diesel's popularity.

Profile summary

Full name Paul Sinclair Vincent Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 1967 Age 55 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Alameda County, California, United States Current residence Southern California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Delora Sherleen Siblings 3 Profession Sound editor Net worth $400,000

Who is Vin Diesel’s twin brother?

Vin Diesel's twin brother, Paul Vincent, was born in Alameda County, California, United States, to Delora Sherleen, a psychologist and astrologer. Although his biological father is unknown, Paul's adoptive father is Irving H. Vincent. Irving worked as an acting instructor and theatre manager.

Vin and Paul have two younger half-siblings named Samantha and Tim Vincent. Samantha is a successful film producer best known for her work on Vin's popular films, such as Fast Five and Riddick.

How old is Paul Vincent?

Paul Vincent's age is 55 years old as of 2023. The American celebrity was born on 18 July 1967. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Vin Diesel's twin brother do?

Is Paul Vincent an actor? Unlike his brother, Paul isn’t an actor; he is a sound editor. According to his IMDb page, he worked as the sound editor for Diesel’s short drama film Multi-Facial (1995).

Vin Diesel's brother, Paul, appears to be reserved in the sense that he has not revealed much about what he does for a living.

FAQs

Does Vin Diesel have a twin brother? Yes, the famous actor has a fraternal twin brother called Paul Vincent. Who is Paul Vincent? He is an American sound editor. How old is Paul Vincent? The American sound editor is 55 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 July 1967. Who are Vin Diesel's siblings? Aside from Paul, Vin has two other siblings called Samantha and Tim Vincent. What is Paul Vincent's nationality? He has American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Is Paul Vincent married? It is unclear whether he is married. However, according to Vin Diesel, his brother is a 'wonderful dad and family man'. What is Paul Vincent's net worth? The American celebrity has an alleged net worth of about $400,000 as of 2023. What is Paul Vincent's height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Vin Diesel's twin brother, Paul Vincent, is an American editor. He is a private individual and has not revealed much about his personal and professional life. Paul lives with his family in Southern California, United States of America.

