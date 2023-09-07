The Hype House brings together content creators on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. It was founded in December 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California, United States. Over the years, the composition of the group's membership has frequently changed. Who are the old and new Hype House members?

Social media influencers Nate Wyatt, Olivia Ponton, and Taylor Holder. Photo: @itsnatewyatt, @oliviaponton, @taylorholder on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Both budding and established content creators came together to form Hype House with the objective of collective entertainment. Since its formation in 2019, the group's membership has changed, with new faces joining and old faces exiting. How has Hype House membership changed over the years? Here is a look at the present and former members of the group.

The Hype House members

The Hype House founders are Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou, and Daisy Keech. Other influencers and content creators later joined them, but some opted out for various reasons.

Current Hype House members

Who constitutes the TikTok collective today? Here is a look at the current membership of the content creator group.

1. Thomas Petrou

Online content creator Thomas Petrou. Photo: @petroutv on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 2 September 1998

Thomas gained social media fame after vlogging daily for three years. He is one of the founding members of Hype House in 2019 and the only remaining founding member. The California native has been part of the group for about four years.

2. Jacob Day

Social media influencer Jacob Day. Photo: @jacobday on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 22 February 2002

He gained fame on TikTok for sharing lip-sync videos and comedy skits. Influencer Jacob Day boasts over 6 million followers on the platform. He became a member of Hype House in 2022.

3. Mia Hayward

TikTok star Mia Hayward. Photo: @miahayward on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 28 July 2000

Mia is known for posting modelling shots and lifestyle pictures on her Instagram account. She is also popular on TikTok, with 4.2 million followers as of writing. She likes sharing dance videos and other engaging content on the platform.

4. Sadie Mckenna

Sadie Mckenna at BirdyFest and the screening of "Catherine Called Birdy," held at The Grove Rooftop in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Birdie Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 November 2002

Sadie Mckenna is Jacob Day’s cousin. She began posting on TikTok in 2019 and has amassed a significant following on the platform. She is also an Instagram personality and regularly shares modelling pictures on the platform.

5. Breese Maroc

Content creator Breese Maroc. Photo: @breesemaroc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 11 November 2002

The San Jose native has been an entertainer on TikTok since January 2021. She has approximately 1.4 million followers on the platform, where she regularly shares her dance videos. Breese Maroc is one of the new Hype House members, having joined the group in March 2023.

Former Hype House members

Hype House has made many big names on social media. Many content creators left the group after gaining fame to pursue solo careers. Below is a list of former members of the Hype House.

1. Charli D'Amelio

Social media entertainer Charli D'Amelio. Photo: @charlidamelio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 1 May 2004

She was formerly a dancer for over ten years before venturing into social media entertainment. Charli joined TikTok in 2019 and is known for her dance videos, among other content. She became part of the collective in December 2019 and left in May 2020.

2. Addison Rae

Content creator Addison Rae. Photo: @addisonrae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 6 October 2000

Addison is an actress, singer, and content creator. She gained immense prominence on TikTok in 2019, making her the fourth most followed person on the platform. She joined the Hype House in December 2019 and left in May 2020.

3. Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. Photo: @dixiedamelio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 12 August 2001

Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio’s elder sister, is a singer and social media personality. She was there at the beginning of the TikTok collective and left in May 2020.

4. Chase Hudson

Actor and social media influencer Chase Hudson. Photo: @huddy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 15 May 2002

Also known as Huddy, he is a professional singer, actor, and social media content creator with a massive following on different platforms. He is one of the founding members of the Hype House, but

5. Avani Gregg

TikTok star Avani Gregg. Photo: @avani on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 23 November 2002

She is a TikTok star and actress recognised for portraying Gemma in the web series Chicken Girls. She won the 2019 Shorty Award for TikToker of the Year and appeared on the Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2020 in the social media category. She became a member of Hype House in December 2019 and reportedly exited in May 2020.

6. Vinnie Hacker

Content creator Vinnie Hacker. Photo: @vinniehacker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 14 July 2002

The Seattle-born content creator gained fame on TikTok by sharing lip-sync videos and other entertaining content. He has more than 15 million fans on TikTok and 5.5 million followers on Instagram. He joined Hype House in January 2021 and quit in September 2022. He is a member of 100 Thieves.

7. Tony Lopez

Online influencer Tony Lopez. Photo: @lopez_tony on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 19 August 1999

Tony Lopez is known for sharing choreographed dance moves alongside his brother Ondreaz. He was part of the Hype House in December 2019 and left the group in September 2020.

8. Larray

TikTok star Larray. Photo: @larray on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 22 July 1998

Larray's real name is Larri Merritt. He amassed a significant following on TikTok and YouTube by sharing captivating content, including comedy skits and lip-syncs. He joined the group in January 2020 until later in 2020.

9. Tayler Holder

Singer and influencer Tayler Holder. Photo: @taylerholder on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 19 August 1997

Besides being an influencer, Tayler is an up-and-coming actor and model. He is popular on TikTok, with over 19 million fans as of writing. He joined the content creator group in 2020 and left towards the end of 2021.

10. Brooke Monk

Date of birth: 31 January 2003

Brooke is famous on TikTok and other social media platforms for sharing lip-sync and dance videos. She entered the Hype House in March 2022 and left in June of the same year.

11. Ondreaz Lopez

Social media influencer Ondreaz Lopez. Photo: @ondreaz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 4 April 1997

He is the younger brother of influencer Tony Lopez. Ondreaz is known for sharing dance and lip-sync videos on TikTok. Like his brother Tony, he joined the Hype House in December 2019 and left together in September 2020.

12. Nick Austin

TikTok sensation Nick Austin. Photo: @nickaustin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 1 July 2000

Nick Austin is a famous TikToker with over 9 million followers as of writing. He is also a content creator on YouTube, with approximately 496 thousand subscribers on his channel. Austin joined the content creator group in 2020 and left the same year.

13. Kouvr Annon

Date of birth: 31 May 2000

She is known for collaborating with her fiancé, Alex Warren, to create online content. Her content revolves around modelling, make-up, and travel. She is popular on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. She left the Hype House in 2022 after joining in 2019.

14. Jack Wright

Dancer and influencer Jack Wright. Photo: @jackwright on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 29 March 2003

He is a dancer and online content creator popular on TikTok for sharing dance clips and other relatable videos. Online influencer Jack Wright was one of the first members of the Hype House in December 2019, but he left the group in June 2022.

15. Kelianne Stankus

Dancer and content creator Kelianne Stankus. Photo: @iamkelianne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 29 March 1996

The online influencer is a dancer and gymnast. Her Instagram page has many gymnastic pictures, and her TikTok account has dance and other challenge videos. She is a member of the Acrobots. She joined the Hype House in 2020 and left it in 2022.

16. Alex Warren

YouTuber Alex Warren. Photo: @alexwaarren on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 18 September 2000

Warren is a skateboarding enthusiast known for sharing stunt videos, comedy skits, and vlogs on his YouTube channel. He is also popular on TikTok and Instagram. He is among the founding members of the Hype House, and he left the group in 2022, preferring to pursue a solo career.

17. Olivia Ponton

Instagram celebrity Olivia Ponton. Photo: @olivia.ponton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 30 May 2002

Olivia is an Instagram celebrity known for modelling, lifestyle, and travel content. She is also a TikToker with over 7 million followers as of writing. She joined the group in June 2020 and exited in October 2020 to join Triller Compound.

18. Daisy Keech

Social media influencer and model Daisy Keech. Photo: @daisykeech on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 12 August 1999

Daisy is one of the founders of Hype House. She is an Instagram star recognised for sharing her modelling shots. She also has a massive following on TikTok. Daisy Keech reportedly left the group in February 2020.

19. Ryland Storms

TikTok sensation Ryland Storms. Photo: @rylandstorms on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 14 December 1999

His popularity on social media began to rise after he started sharing dance videos and comedy skits. Storms is also a TikTok star uploading lip-sync and challenges on his account, with over 8 million fans. He became a Hype House member in January 2020 and allegedly left in September 2022.

20. Tabitha Swatosh

Date of birth: 25 August 2000

Content creator Tabitha Swatosh is a former beauty pageant, model, and singer. Her stay at the Hype House began in January 2022 until July 2022.

21. Nate Wyatt

Actor and content creator Nate Wyatt. Photo: @itsnatewyatt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 28 March 1997

He is a budding actor and musician but found fame on social media for sharing engaging content. He became part of Hype House in early 2020 and left the group in September 2020. Content creator Nate Wyatt is a Triller Compund member.

22. Sam Dezz

Instagram celebrity Sam Dezz. Photo: @sam.dezz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 5 December 2001

Sam Dezz is also a content creator on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, boasting a significant audience. He became part of the Hype House in March 2022 and left in June 2022.

23. Paige Taylor

Date of birth: 26 March 2006

The online content creator shares short dance and lip-sync videos on her TikTok account. She is also a fashion model. She became a Hype House member in May 2022 and exited the group in October 2022.

24. James Wright

TikTok star James Wright. Photo: @james.wright on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 29 March 2003

James is a TikTok sensation recognised for his dance and comedy content. He is also popular on Instagram and YouTube. His fame skyrocketed when he joined the Hype House in December 2019 and later left.

25. Michael Sanzone

Social media entertainer Michael Sanzone. Photo: @michael_sanzone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 6 September 2001

Sanzone is known for creating dance and comedy videos. He has approximately 3.4 million followers on the platform as of writing. He became a member of the Hype House in 2020 and left the group in August 2021.

26. Patrick Huston

TikTok personality Patrick Huston. Photo: @patrickhuston on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 27 May 1999

Patrick is an Instagram celebrity recognised for sharing lifestyle and fashion photos. He is also a TikToker with about 850 thousand followers. His stay at the Hype House reportedly ended in November 2021.

27. Connor Yates

Influencer Connor Yates. Photo: @connoryates on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 5 January 1999

He is also recognised as Paper Yates and is a famous personality on TikTok with about 765 thousand followers. He gained immense fame after joining the Hype House, but he is no longer a member.

Many content creators have come into the limelight through the Hype House. Over the years, the Hype House members have changed, with new members joining and old members leaving for other groups. Others are now pursuing solo careers.

Legit.ng recently published a list of Harry Porter actors who died but are still remembered. Many actors have been featured in the Harry Porter series, but not all are alive today.

Even though they passed away, most Harry Porter series lovers still remember the vital roles they played in the series. Who are some actors who have passed away after playing in the series? Check out this article to discover memorable actors whose demise shocked many.

Source: Legit.ng