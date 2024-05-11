The APC chairman in Zamafara state, Tukur Danfulani, has been impeached by the ward executive in the Galadima area of Gusau LGA of the state

Garba Bello, the deputy chairman of the party in the state, led 16 of the 27 members of the ward who signed the letter of dismissal

The executives alleged that Galadima was not providing good leadership for the party in the state and that he was biased in dealing with the party

Gusau, Zamfara - The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Zamfara state, Tukur Danfulani, has been impeached by the ward executives at the Galadima area of Gusau local government area of the state.

Garba Bello, the deputy to the impeached chairman, led the ward executive and 15 others on Saturday, May 11. They alleged that Danfulani was not providing good leadership for the APC and discriminated against members who violated the APC laws.

APC chairman in Zamfara, Tukur Danfulani, has been sacked Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Why APC chairman in Zamfara was impeachedn

The impeached chairman was accused of diverting the party's activities to some non-APC members in the Zamfara state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, the assistant youth leader of the APC in Galadima ward, Abuhuraira Ilyasu, stated that 16 of the 27 executive members of the ward signed the letter to impeach the chairman.

Ilyasu said:

“On behalf of the leaders of APC Galadima ward in Gusau local government, we are here today, 11th May 2024, to impeach the leadership of APC Chairman in Zamfara State, Honourable Tukur Danfulani, due to the bad leadership.”

How APC chairman in Zamfara was removed

He said he was with the list of the members who signed the dismissal letter of the embattled chairman.

The executive then called on the Abdullahi Ganduje-led national leadership of the APC to take note of the development in Zamfara state and appoint a caretaker committee to lead the party in the state.

Source: Legit.ng