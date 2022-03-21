Nate Wyatt’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, girlfriend

Who is Nate Wyatt? He is a Los Angeles-based social media influencer, up-and-coming actor and musician, and amateur boxer. He is best known for sharing numerous entertaining videos on TikTok, a platform where he boasts a massive following.

The social media personality poses for a photo. Photo: @itsnatewyatt

Source: Instagram

Nate Wyatt grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and later moved to Los Angeles, California, to advance his career in the entertainment industry. He is currently thriving in the field. Check out his bio for more details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Nate Wyatt

: Nate Wyatt Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 28 March 1997

: 28 March 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 8”

: 5’ 8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 161

: 161 Weight in kilograms : 73

: 73 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Tonya Lynn Wyatt

: Tonya Lynn Wyatt Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Aisha Mian

: Aisha Mian College : University of Cincinnati

: University of Cincinnati Profession : Actor, musician, content creator, amateur boxer, and social media influencer

: Actor, musician, content creator, amateur boxer, and social media influencer Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Instagram : @itsnatewyatt

: @itsnatewyatt TikTok: @nate_wyatt

Nate Wyatt’s biography

The multi-talented American hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, where he was born and raised. Who are Nate Wyatt’s parents? His mother, Tonya Lynn Wyatt, is a realtor, while the details of Nate Wyatt’s dad are unknown. He was raised alongside his younger sister by his mother and grandmother.

Wyatt is fond of his mother, and he occasionally shares her pictures on social media. Also, they take salsa dance classes together.

As for his education, he attended the University of Cincinnati.

When is Nate Wyatt’s birthday?

He marks his birthday on 28 March every year. Nate Wyatt’s zodiac sign is Aries.

The American entertainer relaxes on a seat. Photo: @itsnatewyatt

Source: Instagram

How old is Nate Wyatt?

Nate Wyatt’s age is 25 years as of March 2022.

What is Nate Wyatt’s nationality?

The TikTok star is an American national. He was born and raised in the country and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where he pursues his career.

What is Nate Wyatt’s ethnicity?

Is Nate Wyatt Arabic? He is not Arabic but is of mixed ethnicity; Black, White, Native American, and Cuban.

What does Nate Wyatt do for a living?

He is a social media influencer known for his content on TikTok and YouTube. He shares numerous entertaining videos on TikTok, including pranks, dance, and other relatable clips. He occasionally collaborates with other famous TikTokers to create content for their audience. He is a member of Triller Compound.

Wyatt is also a YouTuber and owns a self-titled YouTube channel created in December 2014. Currently, the channel has more than 560k subscribers, and he uses the platform to share videos about his songs, vlogs, workout sessions and other entertaining content.

He made his acting debut in 2018 when he portrayed Scott in the TV series Turnt. Other Nate Wyatt’s movies and TV series include;

House of Creators (2021)

(2021) What the TikTok (2020)

(2020) The Wrong Tutor (2019)

Besides being an actor and social media entertainer, Wyatt is a musician. Some of his songs are Ride, Feels Like Christmas, Wasting Time and Better For You.

Is Nate Wyatt a boxer?

He is an amateur boxer. Wyatt participated in the 2021 YouTubers vs TikTokers amateur boxing event. He lost the fight against American YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. (DDG).

What is Nate Wyatt's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Nate Wyatt’s net worth is $3 million. However, the source is not verified, and thus, the information is unverifiable.

The musician takes a picture as he leans in front of a car. Photo: @itsnatewyatt

Source: Instagram

Who is Nate Wyatt dating?

He is reportedly dating Aisha Mian. Nate Wyatt’s girlfriend is a social media entertainer, and she is one-half of MianTwins. The couple has been dating since 2019, and they have not shied away from sharing their photos on social media.

The actor was previously in a relationship with YouTube star Aidette Cancino. Nate and Aidette started dating in 2018, and they called it quits in 2019.

How tall is Nate Wyatt?

Nate Wyatt’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm), and he weighs 161 pounds (73 kg). The budding actor has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Nate Wyatt is a multi-talented American celebrity. He is best known as a social media influencer with entertaining content on TikTok and YouTube. However, he is also gaining prominence as a budding actor, musician, and boxer.

Source: Legit.ng