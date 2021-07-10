Jack Wright’s biography: age, height, zodiac, who is he dating?

Jack Wright is a very popular social media influencer. The young man enjoys immense popularity on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, where he shares snippets of his life. How did he gain his massive following?

Jack Wright on the day of high school senior prom. Photo: @jack.wright21

Source: Instagram

Jack Wright gained popularity for being a member of the group known as the Hype House. This is a TikTok account and also an actual house in Los Angeles. Various social media stars live in the house and create content from there.

Profile summary

Name: Jack Wright

Jack Wright Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 29 March 2003

29 March 2003 Age: 18 years

18 years Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: California, United States of America

California, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'11"

5'11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Blond

Blond Eye colour: Gray

Gray Father: Will Wright

Will Wright Mother: Joy Bloom

Joy Bloom Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Single

Single Education: Great Oak High School

Great Oak High School Occupation: TikTok dancer and entertainer

TikTok dancer and entertainer Net worth: $1 million

Jack Wright's bio

The young celebrity was born in California, United States of America on 29th March 2003. Presently, Jack Wright's age is 18 years. His nationality is American and his ethnicity is White. Jack Wright's zodiac sign is Aries.

The TikTok star has a twin brother named James. He also has an older brother Thomas. His father's name is Will and his mother's is Joy Bloom. Will and Joy raised their children in a Christian family.

Wright went to Great Oak High School. He was a pole vaulter. He took part in various track and field competitions and events.

Jack Wright posing for a picture on Valentine's Day. Photo: @jack.wright21

Source: Instagram

Who is Jack Wright dating?

It is not clear whether the TikTok star is dating anyone at the moment. However, it is in the public domain that he was in a relationship with fellow TikTok star, Sienna Mae Gomez. This information was confirmed by Sienna on her YouTube Channel. She confirmed in a video that the duo dated for nine months but have since broken up.

Before breaking up, the pair had a public relationship. They shared videos of themselves cuddling and being cozy with each other.

Jack Wright and Sienna's controversy

In early June 2021, the TikTok star found himself in the middle of a controversy involving a fellow social media star, Sienna Mae Gomez. The two were members of Hype House and lived in the same residence.

The controversy started when the TikTok star's friend took to Twitter and accused Sienna of s*xually assaulting Wright. The duo had dated for about nine months. Mason Rizzo, also a TikTok star, posted the screenshot of the statement accusing Sienna of improper sexual behaviour and verbal abuse.

The tweet was retweeted by James before he and Rizzo deleted the posts and claimed the matter would be settled off of social media. Following the accusations, Sienna denied the allegations and claimed that the matter was deeply saddening for her.

Jack Wright also addressed the matter albeit ambiguously and indirectly. He wrote a statement on his Instagram account saying that there are aspects of his life that are very personal. He also admitted that he was not willing to share them for the sake of his mental and emotional health and wellbeing. He further explained that s*xual assault is a grave issue with real repercussions.

Jack Wright watching the sunset. Photo: @jack.wright21

Source: Instagram

How tall is Jack Wright?

Jack Wright's height is approximately 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm), but he is only 18, so this is subject to change. He weighs 150 pounds (68 kg). His body build is slim, and he has blonde hair and gray eyes.

Net worth

It is indisputable that the young TikTok star has amassed riches from social media. The exact amount of money he has made so far is not known. According to PopBuzz, he has an estimated net worth of $1 million dollars.

Social media presence

The TikTok star is very active on social media because it is his primary source of income. Jack Wright's TikTok account has over 8.6 million followers. He started using the platform in May 2019 to showcase his dance moves and entertain his followers. Today, he is one of the most influential TikTok stars.

There are over 1.3 million followers on Jack Wright's Instagram account. The first photo he posted dates back to 2016.

Jack also has a growing YouTube channel that he started in 2020. It has over 120k subscribers and more than 2 million views.

Jack Wright is one of the TikTok stars with a significant following. He uses his Instagram and TikTok accounts to show case his and other people's talents to the world.

READ ALSO: Susan Andrews’ bio: what is known about Tucker Carlson’s wife?

Legit.ng recently published Susan Andrews' biography. Susan is the wife of Tucker Carlson, a celebrity political commentator, and a mother of four children.

Although she prefers a private life and rarely appears in the media, she has been instrumental in her husband's career progression. She has stood by his side for the three decades she and Tucker have been married.

Source: Legit