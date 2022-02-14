Jacob Day’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth, tiktok

Jacob Day is an American social media entertainer who rose to fame after posting many lip-sync and hilarious clips on TikTok. He is also the co-founder of The Breezy Boys, a group of TikTok stars.

Jacob Day has mastered the art of creating content that his audience like and hence, has gradually gained followers on his social media platforms. Find out details of his career and personal life in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Jacob Day

: Jacob Day Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 22 February 2002

: 22 February 2002 Age : 20 years old (as of 2022)

: 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia, USA

: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality : America

: America Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’10”

: 5’10” Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 141

: 141 Weight in kilograms : 64

: 64 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Social media influencer

: Social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

Jacob Day’s bio

The TikTok star was born on 22 February 2002 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He grew alongside two siblings. Where does Jacob day live? The celebrity currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

How old is Jacob Day?

Jacob Day’s age is 20 years as of 2022, and he marks his birthday on 22 February every year. Moreover, his zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Jacob Day’s nationality?

He is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Why is Jacob Day famous?

Day is best known as a TikTok star. Jacob Day’s TikTok account has a massive following, and he keeps his audience entertained with numerous lip-syncs and humorous videos. Furthermore, he occasionally teams up with other TikTokers, such as Federica Garcia, to create content for their fans.

Jacob is a member of The Breezy Boys, a group of TikTok stars formed in 2021. Other group members include Ace Ackers, Jackson Dean, Bryce Parker, Eddie Preciado and Kristian Ramey.

The Chicago-born social media celebrity also has an Instagram with a significant following. He uses the platform for brand endorsements and sharing pictures and videos about his lifestyle. Additionally, he has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 11 thousand subscribers created in August 2019.

What is Jacob Day’s net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, an unverified source, the social media celebrity has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. He makes his money from his thriving social media career. For instance, he earns from brand endorsement deals such as promoting Hempz.

Who is Jacob Day’s girlfriend?

The American entertainer is currently single. Furthermore, he has no dating history and has not hinted at starting a relationship.

How tall is Jacob Day?

Jacob Day’s height is 5 feet and 10 inches (178 cm) tall, and he weighs approximately 141 pounds (64 kg).

Jacob Day is an American TikTok star and Instagram celebrity. His entertaining content continues to win many people's hearts, thus increasing his popularity.

