The Nigerian Army has retired 29 generals from the Infantry Corps, with 19 major generals and 10 brigadiers general among them

Major General Victor Ezugwu, speaking on behalf of the retirees, urged serving colleagues to exceed previous achievements in strategy, operations, and tactics

Additionally, Ezugwu expressed gratitude for their military career, announcing significant donations of books to enhance training and capacity development within the Infantry Corps and Nigerian Army School of Infantry

Kaduna - The Nigerian Army has pulled out 29 generals of the Infantry Corps who retired from active military service.

Out of the 29 retired infantry officers pulled out of active service at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna state, 19 were major generals and 10 were brigadiers general.

Maj Gen Victor Ezugwu, one of the retirees, has a Mines-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicle named after him. Photo credits: Military Ks And Queens, Tolu Ogunlesi

Victor Ezugwu, a major general, spoke on behalf of the retirees, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Surpass our achievements, Ezugwu tells serving colleagues

Ezugwu, in his address, urged successors to not only maintain but surpass the achievements in strategy, operations, and tactics, NAN reported.

Emphasising the crucial role of the Infantry, he urged them to stay ahead of evolving threats, stressing the need for proactive readiness in asymmetric combat scenarios.

Highlighting specific areas for improvement, Ezugwu called for enhanced night fighting capabilities and frontline intelligence gathering.

He recommended a review of tactical and operational strategies, emphasizing the importance of aggressive patrols and ambushes to assert dominance within a 5 km radius. Additionally, he advocated for leveraging modern technology and ICT, while also prioritising leadership development among junior commanders to enhance overall effectiveness.

“Be rest assured that my colleagues and I will be glad and willing to avail the Infantry Corps our time, energy and resources until our last breath on earth," he said.

Ezugwu reflects on military career

General Ezugwu also expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the military and retire after 30-38 years of service.

He described the day as emotional, filled with memories, joy, and fulfilment.

Retirement, he noted, is a natural progression for every service member, starting from their induction into the Armed Forces.

Ezugwu thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, and the Commander Infantry Corps, Olufemi Oluyede, for organising a memorable retirement parade.

The retired general said he was touched by the overwhelming support from fellow soldiers, families, and communities, including luminaries and the Emir of Zazzau.

Retired Nigerian Army generals announce donation

Meanwhile, Ezugwu announced a significant contribution to the Infantry Corps Centre and Nigerian Army School of Infantry libraries by donating 200 books and encyclopedias.

He said the donation aims to foster a culture of reading, enhance training, provide mentorship, and bolster the capacity development of officers and soldiers.

Additionally, Ezugwu, on behalf of the retirees, pledged one million Naira to the Infantry Corps to acquire more relevant books, emphasizing the importance of supporting the intellectual growth of younger officers and soldiers to maximize their potential in service.

