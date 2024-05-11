Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has confessed to making the mistake of nominating Governor Siminalayi Fubara as his success in Rivers state

While begging the people to forgive him for making a wrong judgment, he vowed that correction would be made at the appropriate time

Wike vowed that no court injunction would stop the law from taking its cause and that everything would be done at the right time

The Minister of the Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said backing Governor Siminalayi Fubara was a mistake he would correct at the appropriate time.

The FCT Minister insisted he made mistakes in his judgement of Fubara and asked the people of the LGA and political family to forgive him.

Wike comments on court injunction banning Rivers lawmakers Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Wike hints at correcting mistakes of nominating Fubara

He said at the appropriate time, they would correct the mistake, insisting that he would continue to make his detractors angry so they would keep making mistakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wike said:

”I want to say this clearly: we have made a mistake in life. I have made a mistake. I own it up, and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time. I am a human, I am bound to make a mistake. So forgive me for making a wrong judgement. So nobody should kill”.

He also responded to some developments and actions from the camp of Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on the ongoing political crisis in the State.

Rivers: Wike speaks on injunction banning lawmakers

Wike spoke on Saturday at the grand Civic reception held at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo to celebrate his 20 years of service at the National and 36 years of his life in public service.

The former Rivers Governor told Fubara’s camp that no injunctions obtained at 2 a.m. or 4 a.m. would stop the law and due process from taking its course in the state.

“If they like they can go to anybody by 2am or 4am to get an injunction. The law will take its course. We must follow due process,” Wike said.

See the video of his speech here:

Source: Legit.ng