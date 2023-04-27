Jimmy Garoppolo’s girlfriend timeline: who has the player dated?

Jimmy Garoppolo is an American professional football quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League. He became prominent in 2019 after guiding the 49ers to the top seed in the National Football Conference (NFC). Apart from his career success, he has a personal life like everyone else. Do you know who Jimmy Garoppolo's girlfriend is?

Garoppolo's NFL career began in 2014 after the New England Patriots picked him in the draft's second round. Today he is known as an established NFL star. Because of his successful career in sports, his personal life has been of interest for his admirers seeking to know who Jimmy Garoppolo's partner is.

Who is Jimmy Garoppolo?

James Richard Garoppolo, nicknamed Jimmy G, was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA, on 2 November 1991. His parents are Tony and Denise Garoppolo. He grew up alongside his three siblings, Mike, Billy, and Tony Jr.

Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a girlfriend?

The American athlete is very secretive when it comes to his private life. He has never gone public about his relationships. Jimmy Garoppolo's dating history is short, as he is known to have dated few women. Here is a list of women he has been romantically involved with, some being mere speculations.

1. Alexandra Rose King (2017-2018)

Alexandra Rose King is an American social media influencer known for posting lifestyle-related posts on her Instagram account. She was born on 27 May 1995 in Boston, Massachusetts.

NFL player and Alexandra were believed to have started dating in 2017 when Jimmy was playing for the New England Patriots. However, rumours about Jimmy and Alexandra's relationship started circulating in 2018. This was after Alexandra shared a photo with the NFL player on social media with the caption, "My Valentine."

Shortly after, they were spotted having a good time together at Disneyland. However, during an interview with Bleacher Report, Jimmy denied ever dating King and disclosed that they were only casual friends. The duo reportedly parted ways in May 2018.

Interestingly, in 2018, when the American football quarterback suffered an injury on the field during their game against the Chiefs, Alexandra shared a post on her Instagram page that read 'Karma' with a smiling emoji. It appeared she was castigating Jimmy for their failed relationship. Since then, King has removed any posts relating to Garoppolo.

2. Deanne Marlene Munoz (2018)

Deanne Marlene Munoz, previously known as Kiara Mia, is a former adult film actress, model and life coach from America. She ventured into the adult entertainment industry in mid-2010. Mia filmed for Brazzers. Additionally, she worked for Wicked Pictures and Playboy Productions.

Munoz was reportedly Jimmy Garoppolo's gf in 2018, shortly after the American celebrity allegedly broke up with Alexandra. The two were first rumoured to be in a relationship after they were spotted together in a restaurant in Beverly Hills, allegedly on a date night.

They were seen sharing a glass of wine and chatting before leaving the restaurant, walking side by side. Despite being spotted together in the restaurant, they never went public with their relationship.

3. Madison Tate (2020)

In 2020, there were speculations that an American model and TikTok star, Madison Tate, was Jimmy G's girlfriend. However, it is unclear whether the two were indeed in a relationship.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo single?

Is Jimmy Garoppolo married? The famous football quarterback prefers to keep his personal life under wraps and has stated that he disliked sharing his private life with the public. He is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment, so nobody carries the title of Jimmy Garoppolo's wife.

FAQs

Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? He is an American NFL player, currently playing quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. Where is Jimmy Garoppolo from? He was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States of America. How old is Jimmy Garoppolo? He is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1991. Is Jimmy Garoppolo in a relationship? The American football quarterback is not in any public relationship at the moment. Is Jimmy G married? No, the American athlete has never been married. Does Jimmy Garoppolo have a kid? No, the American football player is not known to have any children. What is Jimmy Garoppolo's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of about $55 million as of 2023.

The American NFL star commenced his career in 2014; in addition to being in the spotlight of media attention as a footballer, he has allegedly been in a few relationships. Jimmy Garoppolo's girlfriend timeline shows he has been romantically involved with three women: Alexandra Rose King, Deanne Marlene Munoz, and Madison Tate.

