Cannon Edward King’s biography: What is known about Larry King's son?

Cannon Edward King is a college baseball player from the United States of America. He is also recognized as the son of the late American television and radio host, Larry King.

American baseball player posing for a photo. Photo: @cannon

Source: Instagram

Cannon Edward King has an elder brother, Chance, who is also a baseball player. Read the article and find more details about him, including his age, net worth and career life.

Profile Summary

Full name: Cannon Edward King

Cannon Edward King Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 22 May 2000

22 May 2000 Age: 21 years (as of 2022)

21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Santa Monica, California, United States of America

Santa Monica, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 7’’

5’ 7’’ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Shawn King

Shawn King Father: Larry King

Larry King Siblings: 5

5 Relationship status: single

single School: Beverly Hills High School

Beverly Hills High School Profession: College baseball player

College baseball player Net worth: $10000

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Cannon Edward King’s biography

He was born on 22 May 2000 in the United States of America. He is the son of the famous television host Larry King (father). His father is deceased. He succumbed to a condition known as sepsis on 23 January 2021.

His mother's name is Shawn, and she is an actress. He is an American of white ethnicity. His religion is Christianity.

Who are Cannon Edward King’s siblings?

The baseball player is known to have five siblings, Andy, Chaia, Larry King Jr, Danny Southwick and Chance Armstrong. Andy and Chaia are adopted children of his father. However, the two passed away in 2020. Andy succumbed to a heart attack in July 2020 and his sister to lung cancer.

Larry King's sons, Chance and Cannon, are from the same mother. Larry King Jr and Danny are his half-siblings. Danny is from his mother's side, while Larry is from his father's side.

How old is Edward King?

American baseball player posing in a black jacket. Photo:@cannon

Source: Instagram

Cannon Edward King’s age is 21 years as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on the 22nd of May each. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

Concerning his education, he attended Beverly Hills High School. Presently, he is in college. The name of Cannon Edward King’s college is College of Canyons.

What does Cannon King do for a living?

He is a baseball player. He has always loved playing baseball since childhood. Presently, he plays baseball for his college. He, however, primarily came into the limelight due to his late father’s fame.

What is Cannon Edward King’s net worth?

It is alleged that he has a net worth of $10,000 as of 2022. However, this information is not official.

What killed Larry King?

Cannon Edward’s father succumbed to sepsis on 23 January 2021 in Cedar-Sinai Medical Centre. However, before his demise, he had also suffered from other health complications like stroke and heart attack.

American baseball player posing on a baseball field. Photo: @cannon

Source: Instagram

On 19 August 2019, his son Edward shared a post on Instagram referring to his dad as a ‘fighter’. He said the following;

Love this man... Dad’s a fighter!

His three sons were heartbroken by the demise of their father. They said the following concerning their father;

We are heartbroken over our father's death and, together with our extended family, mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us, he was 'dad.' He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives….

How tall is Edward King?

The American baseball player is 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 centimetres).

Cannon Edward King is a college baseball player. He is famous as the youngest son of the late television and radio host, Larry King.

READ ALSO: Charlie Clips’ biography: real name, family, partner, net worth

Legit.ng recently published a detailed article about Charlie Clips’ biography. He is an American rapper, comedian and social media personality known for the improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out. The rapper was born in Harlem, New York, United States of America.

Charlie Clips joined the rap battle community in 2008. He has become famous due to his consistent wins in the industry. Some of the rap songs he has featured include Christmas in Harlem, They Don’t Know and True to the Core. Check more details about him in his biography.

Source: Legit.ng