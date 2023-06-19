Tom Brady’s girlfriend history: who are the women in his life?

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., popularly known as Tom Brady, is an American football quarterback and entrepreneur. He is among the most celebrated and successful NFL quarterbacks who played in the National Football League for 23 seasons. As a famous personality in the sports industry, many are curious about his dating life. Find out who Tom Brady’s girlfriend is now and some of the ladies he has been involved with.

Professional Football player Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen attend National Geographic's "Years Of Living Dangerously" world premiere. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Who is Tom Brady? He is a talented quarterback. He was born on 3 August 1977 in San Mateo, California, USA. He attended his high school education in Junipero Serra High School in 1995. Later on, he enrolled at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The NFL player has made his name in sports and won several AFC and NFC Conference Championships. They include the 2007 Bert Bell Award, Three-time Second Team All-Pro, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and 2010s All-Decade Team, just to name a few. Besides his onscreen success, who is Tom Brady dating? Here is a look at his dating history.

Tom Brady’s wives and girlfriends timeline

The American football quarterback has been linked with several famous ladies. Does Tom Brady have a girlfriend? Here is a look at Tom Brady’s girlfriend history.

Layla Roberts (2002)

Playboy model Layla Roberts signs autographs outside The Lounge club on April 18, 2002, in West Hollywood, CA. Photo: David Klein (modified by author)

Brady briefly dated the former Playboy model in 2002. Layla was the Playmate of the October 1997 issue of Playboy. Their relationship did not last long, as the model eventually tied the knot with John Hilinski in 2004.

Tara Reid (2002)

Actress Tara Reid attends the Boo2Bullying 4th annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala at SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

The quarterback was rumoured to have hooked up with the American actress Tara Reid in 2002. Tara opened up about their relationship on Australia's Kylie and Jackie O radio show in 2014. According to Us Weekly, the actress disclosed that they shared a kiss, and she finds him good-looking. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they called it quits.

Ivanka Trump (2004)

Ivanka Trump (L) is seen in a meeting on January 13, 2023, in Surfside, Florida. Photo: MEGA

The quarterback was rumoured to date former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka. However, they were mere allegations as the seven-time revealed that he never went out with Ivanka. Ivanka was married to her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2009.

Meghan Vasconcellos (2006)

The NFL quarterback is rumoured to have had a short fling with the New England Patriots cheerleader Meghan in 2006. The exact details regarding whether they dated or not remain shrouded in mystery. Meghan got married to Brady's teammate, Lonie Paxton, in 2011.

Bridget Moynahan (2004–2006)

Bridget is one of Tom Brady’s ex-wives, and the duo stayed together for around three years. Moynahan is an American actress and former model from New York, USA. The pair started dating in early 2004. In a 60 Minutes interview, Brady revealed that Bridget stole his heart, and he acknowledged that she was one of his closest friends.

Actress Bridget Moynahan attends the International Women's Day United Nations Awards Luncheon in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

In August 2007, Brady and Bridget had a son named John “Jack” Edward Moynahan. However, this was after they had parted in 2006. In December 2006, Moynahan’s spokesperson reported that they (Brady and Moynahan) had amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago.

Is Tom Brady married?

No. However, he was previously married to Gisele Bündchen. Tom started seeing Bündchen in 2006 after splitting up with Moynahan. Gisele is a renowned fashion model from Brazil. The couple tied the knot in Santa Monica, Calif., in February 2009. They welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rein, in December 2009 and a second child, Vivian Lake, in December 2012.

Gisele Bundchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Brady parted ways with Gisele in October 2022. Brady’s marriage to the Brazilian fashion model lasted for about 13 years. Gisele claimed that the NFL player was not dedicating his time to their children due to the nature of his work. The quarterback player posted a statement on his Instagram stories saying,

We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

The Brazilian model took to her Instagram story and posted a statement saying that she will continue looking after their children with Tom and wishes his ex-husband the best in life.

Does Tom Brady have a new girlfriend?

Tom Brady's fans wonder who Brady’s new gf is after separating from Gisele. The NFL player has been rumoured to be in a relationship with the Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon in 2023. Fans speculated so because the two have frequently met each other. However, Witherspoon ended the speculations as she confirmed no relationship between her and Brady.

Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Brady was also linked with the Slovakian model Veronika Rajek. The actress wore a Tom Brady jersey while attending a game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints which sent mixed reactions to fans. However, Tom Brady and Veronika Rajek are just good friends as the model is married to Viktor Rajek.

Did Tom Brady date Kim Kardashian?

The NFL quarterback has been rumoured to be in a relationship with the American media personality, socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian. The rumours began when Kim was recently spotted using Tom's golf cart to tour Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas.

The NFL player was rumoured to be in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. Photo: @tombrady and @kimkardashian on Instagram (modified by author)

Kim and Tom are only good friends. The entrepreneur reached out to Tom for advice before travelling to the resort a couple of weeks before. Therefore, it is safe to say that the NFL player is single as he has not officially introduced any new girlfriend.

FAQs

Who is Tom Brady? He is a legendary football quarterback and entrepreneur from San Mateo, California, USA. Who did Tom Brady date before he married Gisele? The NFL player allegedly dated Bridget Moynahan, Meghan Vasconcellos, Ivanka Trump, Tara Reid and Layla Roberts. How long has Gisele been married to Tom? Their marriage lasted for around 13 years. Did Tom Brady date Kim Kardashian? No. Tom and Kim Kardashian are just friends. Is Tom Brady and Veronika Rajek dating? The NFL player and the Slovakian model are only friends. Who is Tom Brady’s new girlfriend? Brady has not officially introduced his new girlfriend and is presumably single. What is Tom Brady’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the professional football quarterback has an alleged net worth of $300 million.

Wondering who Tom Brady’s girlfriend is? The American football quarterback's relationships have hit the headlines severally and has been linked with a few celebrity women. However, Brady is presumed to be single now after separating from Gisele Bündchen.

