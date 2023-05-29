Who is John Edward Thomas Moynahan? The story of Tom Brady’s son

John Edward Thomas Moynahan is an American celebrity kid. He is the firstborn child of the renowned NFL star Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., popularly known as Tom Brady. His father is among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan now resides with her mom in New York City, USA. The celebrity kid enjoys spending his leisure time engaging in sporting activities such as swimming and playing football. He also loves watching television, reading, and playing with friends.

Full name John Edward Thomas Moynahan Nickname Jack Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 2007 Age 15 years (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Santa Monica, California, USA Current residence New York, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 79 Weight in kilograms 36 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Tom Brady Mother Kathryn Bridget Moynahan Siblings 2 Profession Student Relationship status Single

John Edward Thomas Moynahan’s bio

John Edward Thomas Moynahan was born in Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, USA. He is American and of white ethnicity.

What is John Edward Thomas Moynahan’s age? He is 15 years as of June 2023. The American celebrity kid was born on 22 August 2007; his zodiac sign is Leo. He is currently home-schooling and doing school-level education.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan’s parents

His father is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., alias Tom Brady. The NFL player has made his name in the American football quarterback as the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP) five times. He has led his teams to a record of seven Super Bowl victories in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Jack’s mom is a famous American actress and former model, Kathryn Bridget Moynahan. She has appeared in Blue Bloods, Coyote Ugly and John Wick.

Was Bridget Moynahan married to Tom?

Bridget and Tom Brady have never tied the knot but dated for around two years. The duo started dating in 2004 until 14 December 2006, when they decided to break up. On 18 February 2007, Bridget’s spokesperson confirmed that the model was more than three months pregnant. John's mother, Bridget, is now married to business tycoon Andrew Frank.

After breaking up with Kathryn, Tom moved on with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Kathryn and Tom tied the knot on 26 February 2009 in Santa Monica, California, USA. They have two children, Vivian Lake Brady (born in 2012) and Benjamin Brady (born in 2009).

Who are John Edward Thomas Moynahan’s grandparents?

John’s grandmother is Galynn Patricia Brady, while his grandfather is Tom Brady Sr. from his father's side. His maternal grandparents are Mary Bridget Moynahan and Edward Bradley Moynahan.

What does John Edward Thomas Moynahan do?

Like his dad, John is interested in football and will likely follow his father's footsteps. The celebrity kid had an opportunity to participate in Tom's American football clinic in Tokyo and showed off some of his football skills. His father revealed he is ready to to become a great quarterback in the future.

I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football…He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback… So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.

FAQs

Who is John Edward Thomas Moynahan? He is a celebrity kid from Santa Monica, California, USA. How old is John Edward Thomas Moynahan? He is 15 years as of June 2023. Who are John Edward Thomas Moynahan’s parents? His father is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., AKA Tom Brady, while his mother is Kathryn Bridget Moynahan. Who are John Edward Thomas Moynahan’s grandparents? His grandparents from his father’s side are Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. His maternal grandparents are Mary Bridget Moynahan and Edward Bradley Moynahan. Who are John Edward Thomas Moynahan’s half-siblings? His half-siblings are Vivian Lake Brady (born in 2012) and Benjamin Brady (born in 2009). What is John Edward Thomas Moynahan’s height? He is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall.

John Edward Thomas Moynahan is a celebrity kid from the United States. He is the firstborn son of the NFL quarterback player Tom Brady. Although his parents are no longer together, John is being raised by both of them and maintains a close relationship with his father.

