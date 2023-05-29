Tommy Lee Jones' spouses: a look at the actor’s relationships

Tommy Lee Jones is a famous American actor and film director. He is known for his roles in films like The Fugitive, Men in Black, Lincoln and No Country for Old Men. The actor has over 40 accolades, including an Emmy and an Academy Award. His personal life has also garnered from fans and critics alike–many want to know who Tommy Lee Jones' spouse is and the women he married before.

Tommy Lee Jones started his career in 1969. He got his first role in a film in 1970, playing a Harvard student in Love Story. Despite his success, his fans have been curious about his love life. The actor has married a few times and is a father of two.

Who is Tommy Lee Jones?

The famous Hollywood director and actor was born in San Saba, Texas, United States, on 15 September 1946. He is the only child of Clyde Jones, an oil worker and Lucille Marie, a police officer.

Tommy attended and graduated from the St. Mark's School of Texas in 1965 and later went to Harvard College. He played football in college, which earned him a . The actor joined Broadway and later got into acting in the early 70s. He has been featured in films such as Coal Miner's Daughter, The Amazing Howard Hughes, and The Company Men.

Tommy Lee Jones' spouses

The award-winning actor has married thrice. His first marriage happened in 1971. Here are the women that have been in his life, including his current spouse.

Dawn Laurel (2001–Present)

Tommy Lee Jone's spouse is Dawn Laurel. The two met while filming the 1995 movie, The Good Old Boys. She was 31 years, and he was almost 50 years. Unlike Lee, who was on camera, Laurel worked behind the scenes as a photographer and camera operator. The two dated for a while, and on 19 March 2001, they married. Their private wedding took place in the Alamo Heights community near San Antonio.

Tommy Lee Jones' partner worked on some of his movies, including Men in Black. She retired from film at 50 and currently manages Tommy's polo ranch outside Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kimberlea Cloughley (1981–1996)

Before his current marriage, Jones was married to Kimberlea Cloughley. She is an American photographer and the daughter of Phil Hardberger, the former mayor of San Antonio. The two met on the set of the film Back Roads in 1981 and got married the same year. Tommy Lee Jones' family with Kimberlea consisted of two children. Their marriage lasted for 15 years, and they parted ways in 1996.

Kate Lardner (1971–1978)

Tommy Lee Jones and his partner Kate Lardner got married in 1971. Lardner is an actress and writer. She is also a relative of journalist and screenwriter Ring Lardner Jr. She is known for films such as Quincy M.E., Making Mr Right and The Crutch.

Kate is also an established author. She has published several works, including Shut Up He Explained: The Memoir of a Blacklisted Kid, Making Mr Right and The Crutch. Lee and Lardner called it quits in 1978 after seven years of marriage.

Who are Tommy Lee Jones' kids?

One of Tommy Lee Jones' relationships resulted in the birth of two children. Lee has two children with his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. Austin Leonard is the first son born on 9 November 1982 in Auckland, New Zealand. He is an actor and composer known for his role as Banjo Player in The Horseman. His other performances include Frontera, 2012 and Frontera Metamorphosis: Junior Year, 2017.

Victoria Kafka is Tommy Lee's youngest child, born on 3 September 1991 in San Antonio. She is an actress known for films like Men in Black II, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada and One Tree Hill.

FAQs

Who is Tommy Lee Jones? He is a famous Hollywood actor and film director. Who is Tommy Lee Jones married to? Dawn Laurel is Tommy Lee Jones's wife. They have been married for 22 years. What does Tommy Lee Jones's spouse do? Tommy Lee Jones' partner, Dawn Laurel, is an American photographer and camera operator. She currently manages his polo ranch in Bueno Aires, Argentina. How many kids does Tommy Lee Jones have? The American celebrity has two kids: 40-year-old Austin Leonard and 31-year-old Victoria Kafka. What is Tommy Lee Jones's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth $100 million. He makes his money from his acting and directing careers. How tall is Tommy Lee Jones? The actor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Tommy Lee Jones is a famous Hollywood actor and director well-known for his role in films like Men in Black and The Fugitive. The award-winning actor has been married thrice and has two kids. Dawn Laurel is Tommy Lee Jones's spouse, and the two have been together since 2001.

