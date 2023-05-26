Hannaha Hall’s bio: age, height, nationality, boyfriend, net worth

Hannaha Hall is fast rising actress and social media influencer from the United States. Hall made her acting debut in 2016. She is known for her role in Chicago Med, The Chi, and Untitled Lena Waithe.

American actress Hannaha Hall. Photo: @hannahahall on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hannaha Hall rose to prominence when she starred as Tiffany in the TV series The Chi (2018–2022). Additionally, she has her following on Instagram has been growing steadily, with more than 160 thousand followers at the time of writing.

Profile summary

Full name Hannaha Hall Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Education The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute Profession Actress, social media influencer Net worth $400 thousand Instagram @hannahahall

Hannaha Hall's bio

The American actress was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Hannaha Hall's nationality is American and is of white ethnicity.

How old is Hannaha Hall?

Hannaha Hall's age is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 June 1990. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Educational background

The Hollywood actress obtained a degree in Business but has not disclosed the institution's name. She then proceeded to The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York City and acquired acting training.

Career

The Chi star previously worked at a talent agency through internship programmes and was later signed up by an agent. Since Hall's passion for acting dates back to her childhood, she eventually decided to be an actress and has appeared in some film and TV shows.

According to her IMDb page, In 2016, she landed a role as Dana in the TV series Chicago Med. Later, she appeared in the television movie Untitled Lena Waithe Project (2016). She also starred as Tiffany in The Chi (2018-2022). Additionally, she has been featured in an upcoming short drama project titled Perdido.

Hannaha Hall, The Chi star, is also a social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram. She uses the platform to share her adorable photos and short videos. Presently, she has over 160 thousand followers.

Who is Hannaha Hall's boyfriend?

The social media sensation is presumably single at the moment. She is a private person and has never shared with the public her love life.

What is Hannaha Hall's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $400 thousand as of 2023. She makes her money from her acting and social media career.

What is Hannaha Hall's height?

She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 cm tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-26-38 inches or 81-66-97 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Hannaha Hall? She is an American actress and social media influencer. What is Hannaha Hall's ethnicity? She is of African-American ethnicity. What is Hannaha Hall's age? She is 33 years old as of 2023. Is Hannaha Hall single? Yes, she is presumably single at the moment. What is Hannaha Hall's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of about $400 thousand as of 2023. How tall is Hannaha Hall? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Hannaha Hall is an American up-and-coming actress and social media influencer. She is known for playing Tiffany in the TV series The Chi. She is also famous on Instagram and has amassed a considerable following. Despite her achievements, she keeps her private life away from the public.

