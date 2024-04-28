Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has expressed his delight after the Anambra state team christened, ‘Team Vianney’ emerged winners at the inaugural national girls in ICT competition.

Legit.ng reported that the winning project, M-Tag VR, developed by Immaculate Ebube Ikegwuonu, Camilla Anyadike and Nweke-Nonso Oluchi under the guidance of their coach, John Onuigbo, allows users to explore iconic Nigerian landmarks like Zuma Rock while learning about diverse cultural aspects of Nigerian tribes.

Peter Obi asks Nigerian authorities to prioritise investment in education. Photos credit: @PeterObi

Reacting to the feat, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, rejoiced with the students, their teachers, and the school.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, April 28:

"I congratulate and rejoice with the girls, their teachers, and their entire school, for giving the girls the platform to shine and making efforts to bring out the best in them.

"This day reminds us of the importance of education, with a special focus on the female folk.

"While we continue to advocate for the prioritization of education in society, we must ensure equitable access to education for girls and promote inclusive learning for them.

"In the New Nigeria, investment in education remains a priority. We shall pursue a Nigerian modernity based on excellence in education, innovation and learning of new skills to attain competitiveness with the rest of the world."

Obi reacts as alma mater wins int'l event

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi expressed his delight after students from Christ The King College (CKC), Onitsha, Anambra state, won the global awards of both national champions and regional top in the Africa Regional competition of the World Affairs Challenge (WAC).

Obi stated that "a new Nigeria" is possible.

