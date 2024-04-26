A Nigerian man living in Aba, Abia state, shared a video on TikTok to talk about electricity bills in the city

He said before the installation of the new power plant in Aba, he used to pay N6,000 as bills, using estimated billing

Now that there's constant electricity, the man said he is using a prepaid meter, and the bills have become higher

A man resident in Aba, Abia state, said he now uses a prepaid meter instead of estimated billing.

He said before the installation of the new power plant in the city, he was billed N6,000 for electricity every month.

The man hinted that he is now paying more for electricity in Aba. Photo credit: TikTok/@ola.and.nmma and Getty Images/Sami Sarkis.

But with the installation of the power plant came more constant electricity, which meant residents had to pay more.

In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @ola.and.nmma, the man hinted that the electricity bill was no longer the same. He said:

"Now we pay stiff fees."

He showed his refrigerator, which had many liquids that had turned into ice.

While he did not mention the new amount he pays for power monthly, some people who commented said whatever they were paying could be worth it if the light was available.

New power plant in Aba

Recall that the new power plant, located in Osisoma, was reported to be capable of generating 27/4 of the electricity for the households and businesses connected to it.

According to the information, the Aba electricity distribution company will take power from the plant and distribute it in nine local government areas.

Some residents earlier reported a highly improved power supply in the area, with one lady boasting online that the electricity had become constant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares experience about power supply in Aba

@Tubarj said:

"Managing the light is the right thing to do."

@Onuoha_dev remarked:

"People Invested on that power plant."

@House of rep said:

"Make the light dey, make them also give prepaid meter. We will control how we use it shikina."

