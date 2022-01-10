Chance Hurstfield’s biography: age, height, parents, movies

Chance Hurstfield is a Canadian actor. He is best known for his appearance in ABC's TV show A Million Little Things (2018-2021). He plays Danny Dixon in the show. Chance has also starred in different other movies and TV shows such as Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island, Pup Academy, and Fatman.

ABC's "A Million Little Things" stars Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon. Photo: Jack Rowand

Who is Chance Hurstfield? He is a young and upcoming actor who has featured in over 20 movies and TV shows. He first appeared in the film Innocent, where he featured as Tomaso in 2011. At the time, he was only 5 years old.

Profile summary

Full name : Chance Hurstfield

: Chance Hurstfield Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 11th October 2006

: 11th October 2006 Age: 15 years old (as of 2022)

15 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence : Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion : Christian

: Christian Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Body measurements in inches : 34-30-37

: 34-30-37 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-76-93

: 86-76-93 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Aby Cervantes

: Aby Cervantes Father: Adam H. Hurstfield

Adam H. Hurstfield Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actor, model

: Actor, model Instagram: @officialchanceh

Chance Hurstfield bio

Chance is a young talented Canadian actor best known for appearing in the TV show A Million Little Things. He is a Canadian national and currently resides in Vancouver.

Who are Chance Hurstfield's parents?

The A Million Little Things' actor Chance Hurstfield is the son of Canadian Multi-Platinum Songwriter and artist manager Adam H. Hurstfield. His father is the owner of XOXO Entertainment Corp, based in Canada. Hurstfield's mother is a pre-school teacher named Aby Cervantes.

Actor Chance Hurstfield attends The Celebrity Experience at The Hilton Universal Hotel on July 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

His parents separated while he was a few years old, but has stated that he keeps a close relationship with them. He currently lives with his dad and stepmother Elise Estrada, a Filipino-Canadian content creator and pop singer.

Who are Chance Hurstfield's sisters?

Chance has three sisters. He has two sisters named Faith and Luna from his mother's side. His mother is currently married to Scott Sutherland.

On his father's side, Hurstfield has a sister named Halo Birdie Hurstfield.

How old is Chance Hurstfield?

As of 2022, Chance Hurstfield's age is 15 years. He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on the 11th of October 2006. Hurstfield is a Libra and has a white ethnic background.

Career

Chance got his first role when he was only 4 years old. He has stated that he knew that he would end up in the entertainment industry from a young age.

He got into acting by chance. One of his dads' friends, an agent, approached him and asked whether he would be interested in acting. Luckily Hurstfield said yes and went on to ace the auditions. This is what he had to say about how he got into acting:

My opportunity finally came when I was four years old and my dad’s friend who’s an agent, Maureen Goodwill, asked if I wanted to go in and audition. I luckily got it and I enjoyed it so much. I wanted to keep going.

According to IMDB, he first appeared in the movie Innocent in 2011, where he played the role of Tomaso. He appeared alongside other stars such as Bill Pullman (Rusty Sabich) and Marcia Gay Harden (Barbara Sabich).

Chance Hurstfield showcases his The Leo Award for the Best Voice Performance in an Animation Program for his role in Dorg Van Dango. Photo: @officialchanceh

What movies is Chance Hurstfield in?

The young Canadian actor has over 22 credits to his name. Here is a list of Chance Hurstfield's movies and TV shows:

Innocent (2011) - Tomaso

(2011) - Tomaso Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2014) - Ryan

(2014) - Ryan Preggoland (2014) - Oliver

(2014) - Oliver Mark & Russell's Wild Ride (2015) - Wilson

(2015) - Wilson Project Mc² (2016) - Bobby

(2016) - Bobby Christmas List (2016) - Kyle

(2016) - Kyle The Perfect Catch (2017) - Wesley

(2017) - Wesley Ghost Wars (2017-2018) - Marcus Moon

(2017-2018) - Marcus Moon Darc (2018) - Young Darc

(2018) - Young Darc The Package (2018) - Aiden

(2018) - Aiden PAW Patrol (2018) - Harold Humdinger

(2018) - Harold Humdinger Nina's World (2017-2018) - Carlos

(2017-2018) - Carlos Good Boys (2019) - Atticus

(2019) - Atticus Chip and Potato (2018-2019) - Spud

(2018-2019) - Spud The Bravest Knight (2019) - Cedric

(2019) - Cedric Coffee & Kareem (2019) - Dominic

(2019) - Dominic Dorg Van Dango (2020) - Dorg Van Dango

(2020) - Dorg Van Dango Dinosaur Train (2019-2020) - Buddy

(2019-2020) - Buddy Fatman (2020) - Billy Wenan

(2020) - Billy Wenan Pup Academy (2019-2020) - Corazon

(2019-2020) - Corazon Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island (2020) - Buddy

(2020) - Buddy A Million Little Things (2018-2021) - Danny Dixon

Chance Hurstfield's net worth

His alleged net worth is $2 million as of 2022. However, this information is not verified.

How tall is he?

Chance Hurstfield's height is 5 ft 6 in (168 cm). He has dark brown hair and weighs 125 lbs (57 kgs)

Chance Hurstfield is a young Canadian actor who has appeared in movies and TV shows such as A Million Little Things, Ghost Wars, and Fatman. He is the son of Canadian songwriter Adam H. Hurstfield.

Source: Legit.ng