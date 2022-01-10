Chance Hurstfield’s biography: age, height, parents, movies
Chance Hurstfield is a Canadian actor. He is best known for his appearance in ABC's TV show A Million Little Things (2018-2021). He plays Danny Dixon in the show. Chance has also starred in different other movies and TV shows such as Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island, Pup Academy, and Fatman.
Who is Chance Hurstfield? He is a young and upcoming actor who has featured in over 20 movies and TV shows. He first appeared in the film Innocent, where he featured as Tomaso in 2011. At the time, he was only 5 years old.
Profile summary
- Full name: Chance Hurstfield
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11th October 2006
- Age: 15 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Current residence: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Religion: Christian
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Body measurements in inches: 34-30-37
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-76-93
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Aby Cervantes
- Father: Adam H. Hurstfield
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actor, model
- Instagram: @officialchanceh
Chance Hurstfield bio
Chance is a young talented Canadian actor best known for appearing in the TV show A Million Little Things. He is a Canadian national and currently resides in Vancouver.
Who are Chance Hurstfield's parents?
The A Million Little Things' actor Chance Hurstfield is the son of Canadian Multi-Platinum Songwriter and artist manager Adam H. Hurstfield. His father is the owner of XOXO Entertainment Corp, based in Canada. Hurstfield's mother is a pre-school teacher named Aby Cervantes.
His parents separated while he was a few years old, but has stated that he keeps a close relationship with them. He currently lives with his dad and stepmother Elise Estrada, a Filipino-Canadian content creator and pop singer.
Who are Chance Hurstfield's sisters?
Chance has three sisters. He has two sisters named Faith and Luna from his mother's side. His mother is currently married to Scott Sutherland.
On his father's side, Hurstfield has a sister named Halo Birdie Hurstfield.
How old is Chance Hurstfield?
As of 2022, Chance Hurstfield's age is 15 years. He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on the 11th of October 2006. Hurstfield is a Libra and has a white ethnic background.
Career
Chance got his first role when he was only 4 years old. He has stated that he knew that he would end up in the entertainment industry from a young age.
He got into acting by chance. One of his dads' friends, an agent, approached him and asked whether he would be interested in acting. Luckily Hurstfield said yes and went on to ace the auditions. This is what he had to say about how he got into acting:
My opportunity finally came when I was four years old and my dad’s friend who’s an agent, Maureen Goodwill, asked if I wanted to go in and audition. I luckily got it and I enjoyed it so much. I wanted to keep going.
According to IMDB, he first appeared in the movie Innocent in 2011, where he played the role of Tomaso. He appeared alongside other stars such as Bill Pullman (Rusty Sabich) and Marcia Gay Harden (Barbara Sabich).
What movies is Chance Hurstfield in?
The young Canadian actor has over 22 credits to his name. Here is a list of Chance Hurstfield's movies and TV shows:
- Innocent (2011) - Tomaso
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2014) - Ryan
- Preggoland (2014) - Oliver
- Mark & Russell's Wild Ride (2015) - Wilson
- Project Mc² (2016) - Bobby
- Christmas List (2016) - Kyle
- The Perfect Catch (2017) - Wesley
- Ghost Wars (2017-2018) - Marcus Moon
- Darc (2018) - Young Darc
- The Package (2018) - Aiden
- PAW Patrol (2018) - Harold Humdinger
- Nina's World (2017-2018) - Carlos
- Good Boys (2019) - Atticus
- Chip and Potato (2018-2019) - Spud
- The Bravest Knight (2019) - Cedric
- Coffee & Kareem (2019) - Dominic
- Dorg Van Dango (2020) - Dorg Van Dango
- Dinosaur Train (2019-2020) - Buddy
- Fatman (2020) - Billy Wenan
- Pup Academy (2019-2020) - Corazon
- Dinosaur Train: Adventure Island (2020) - Buddy
- A Million Little Things (2018-2021) - Danny Dixon
Chance Hurstfield's net worth
His alleged net worth is $2 million as of 2022. However, this information is not verified.
How tall is he?
Chance Hurstfield's height is 5 ft 6 in (168 cm). He has dark brown hair and weighs 125 lbs (57 kgs)
Chance Hurstfield is a young Canadian actor who has appeared in movies and TV shows such as A Million Little Things, Ghost Wars, and Fatman. He is the son of Canadian songwriter Adam H. Hurstfield.
