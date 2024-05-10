Nigerian filmmaker and movie director Funke Akindele has shared her source of inspiration via her Twitter page

The mother-of-two, who recently made history with her blockbuster movie, A Tribe of Judah, revealed that accolades do not define her

Furthermore, she stated that being an underdog fuels her passion, and she will never give up on her dreams

Funke Akindele, an incredible Nollywood thespian, is letting the public know that she does not mind being an underdog.

In a Twitter post, the She Must Be Obeyed actor disclosed that she would continue to impact lives despite her challenges.

Funke Akaindele shares her passion for impacting lives, says no challenge will hinder her Credit: @funkeakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele spills what fuels her passion

In a Twitter post that has now attracted thousands of views, the ace movie producer shared that being an underdog does not define her; rather, it fuels her. She continued in her statement, affirming that she would keep impacting lives regardless of her challenges.

Funke also pointed out that she does not live on accolades.

Read Funke Akindele's tweet below:

"Being an underdog doesn't define me, it fuels me. Despite all the challenges I face, I keep pushing boundaries in Nigerian cinema. My success isn't measured by accolades but by the stories I tell and the lives I impact. Here's to never giving up on your dreams, no matter the odds. #UnderdogSpirit #Persistence #keeppushing:

It may seem as though AKindele has become more expressive about her thoughts recently.

Recall that the lead actress recently shared a heartfelt prayer that sparked reactions from her fans. Many assumed she was about to embark on another epic project as she always did and sought God's blessings.

She wrote:

“Oh Lord!! Please bless my hustle!! Mi o ni se lasan lagbara Olorun!! AMEN!! Have a fabulous day guys!!”

Fans react to Funke Akindele's post

Legit.ng compiled fans' reactions to the actress' post.

@Bonny_Boy11:

"Well said mama."

@Ade_adeyemi_:

"Na you be Iya Ibeji that woman Dey talk about?"

@OlufemiOlajere3:

"May God continue to bless protect and strengthen you."

@Unclejoe2hb1:

"The "Never Give up Spirit" depicts the essence of perseverance even in the face of hopelessness. It is more potent than 5 Armoured tanks put together on a battlefield. Please forge ahead with the hope that your unwavering spirit will serve as a source of inspiration to others."

@BerryBoy4u:

"Never Give Up!!!! The word I stick to always and it gets me going."

@IamAJ01961977:

"Dear Aunty Funke, I'm a Ghanaian and an admirer of your works. I've observed with keen interest the tireless efforts you put to stay consistent in the world of art. I would love to work with you as a protégé. I'm no professional but I know I can deliver when guided and groomed."

Funke Akindele responded to Toyin Abraham’s post about her

Funke Akindele finally reacted to her colleague, Toyin Abraham's post about her and their age-long industry rivalry.

Legit.ng had, in a previous report, highlighted that Toyin Abraham spoke about the competition between her and Funke Akindele, and it led to negative competition between them.

The Nollywood filmmaker's response sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng