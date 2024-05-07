Claims have appeared online saying JAMB has set the minimum cut off marks for 2024/2025 admissions into local tertiary institutions

The posters said JAMB pegged a minimum of 160 marks for admission into the university, with 120 and 100 marks set for admission into colleges of education and innovative institutions

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Tuesday, May 7

FCT, Abuja - A message is circulating on the popular mobile application, WhatsApp, that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed the 2024 cut-off marks.

Legit.ng reports that the marks are reportedly required to be admitted into tertiary institutions for the 2024/2025 academic session.

A post claiming Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB has revealed the cut-off marks for 2024 admission is concocted. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Twitter

Each year, JAMB conducts one of the most prominent examinations in Nigeria that determines whether a student will be admitted to a tertiary institution of learning — the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

After the conduct of the year's examination, JAMB sits and deliberates on the cut-off mark for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics — often universities have the highest cut-off mark, while other institutions require lower marks.

The WhatsApp message which claimed that JAMB has conducted the policy meeting to set the official cut-off marks reads:

"Just In: The JAMB cut-off Mark 2024 is the minimum score a candidate must have in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to qualify to participate in post-UTME.

“The admissions body has announced the official JAMB cut-off mark for admissions into various tertiary institutions in the country.

“JAMB pegged a minimum of 160 marks for admission into the university, with 120 and 100 marks set for admission into colleges of education and innovative institutions.

“Also, some universities may set their cut-off marks at 180, as they have done in the past. The primary thing is that their cut-off marks must not be set below JAMB marks.”

Fact check report probes claim on JAMB

Due to the suspicious nature of the post, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, fact-checked the claim.

Following its scrutiny, the platform rated the claim false.

It added that the policy meeting to agree on the minimum cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions has not been convened nor has JAMB made an official announcement to the effect of cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admissions.

