Who is Kunno? Get to know more about the Mexican influencer

Kunno, also known as Papi Kunno, is a Mexican TikTok star, singer, social media influencer, actor and model. He became famous when his TikTok video titled Kunno Caminata went viral in 2020. Since then, he has amassed a significant following on social media, which has helped him launch a music, acting and social media career.

Social media influencer Kunno poses for a photo during a Bresh event on 21 August 2023 in Mexico. Photo: @papikunno on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Papi Kunno is a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ rights. In 2022, he travelled to distant destinations during Pride month, attending Pride parades in Israel and Mexico City. The same year, he filmed a Pride-themed music video in Cuba, even though the country has several restrictions against the LGBTQ+ community.

Profile summary

Full name Kunno Guillermo Olivo Perez Nickname Papi Kunno Gender Male Date of birth 8 May 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Monterrey, Mexico Current residence Monterrey, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession TikToker, social media influencer, actor, singer, model Net worth $100K to $1 Million Instagram @papikunno X (Twitter) @papikunno TikTok @.kunno Facebook @PapiKunnoOficial

Who is Kunno?

Kunno Guillermo Olivo Perez was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, and developed an interest in makeup from a young age. He was named after the Mexican actor Kuno Becker. What nationality is Kunno? He is Mexican. The TikTok star has one brother named Chris.

How old is Kunno?

Kunno is 23 years old as of 2023. The social media influencer was born on 8 May 2000. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

The star rose to fame in 2020 after his Kunno Caminata video went viral on TikTok. He also appeared in the Mexican anthology drama television series Como Dice el Dicho in September 2020. He often collaborates with other content creators and has done some work with Thalia and Veronica Montes.

The TikToker is also a singer with about five original songs released. The Mexican star has collaborated with other artists, including Trixy Star and Daddy Raidan. Even with his young music career, his songs get millions of views. He has over 205,000 subscribers on his YouTube page, where he shares his music.

The influencer has amassed a significant following across social media platforms. He has over 1.3 million followers on Facebook and over 1.5 million on X (Twitter). He also has over 6.1 million followers on Instagram and close to 30 million followers on TikTok.

What is Kunno’s net worth?

The star’s net worth is estimated to be between $100K to $1 million. He makes a living as a social media influencer, with much of his income from brand collaborations. He also makes money from monetizing his social media platforms, music, and occasional television appearances.

FAQs

Who is Papi Kunno? Kunno is a Mexican social media influencer, TikToker and budding actor. What is Kunno’s nationality? He was born and raised in Mexico and has Mexican nationality. How much is Kunno worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $100K and $1 million. What is Kunno’s age? The influencer is 23 years old as of 2023. Who is Papi Kunno dating? He is single as of 2023, following his split from his ex-boyfriend, fellow TikTok star Samuel Lopez. Why is Kunno famous? He rose to global fame when his TikTok video, Kunno Caminata, went viral on the video-sharing platform.

Kunno is a Mexican social media influencer and TikTok star. He became known primarily for his video Kunno Caminata, which went viral. He is also a singer and budding actor, having had a minor role in Como Dice el Dicho, a Mexican television series.

