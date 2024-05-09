Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has visited the state house of assembly amid the renewed political crisis in the state

Fubara visited the quarter where the Martin Amaewhule-led group met, had a three-minute walk and said he was there as the governor of the state

Governor Fubara's visit to the assembly complex came barely 24 hours after a factional speaker loyal to him emerged

Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has visited the Rivers state House of Assembly complex as the political crisis rocking the state gets tougher.

Tight security was around the assembly complex as Governor Fubara visited the quarters where the Martin Amaewhule-led group met.

Governor Fubara visited state House of Assembly Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Why Fubara visited the assembly complex

Speaking about his presence, Fubara said he was at the assembly complex as the state governor. He then took a three-minute walk around the facility before leaving the premises.

The governor's visit came on the heels of a fresh crisis in the state House of Assembly.

Some of the lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara met on Wednesday, May 8 and elected Victor Oko-Jumbo, the member representing the Bonny constituency, as the assembly speaker.

How factional speaker Oko-Jumbo emerged

Oko-Jumbo was said to have been elected as the new speaker of the 32-member House of Assembly at about 10 am during the plenary on Wednesday. His election was said to be in line with the Standing Order of the House.

The new speaker was one of the four lawmakers behind the governor at the beginning of the political crisis in Rivers state.

During that time, they elected Edison Ehie as the speaker, but the latter later resigned from his membership in the house. Governor Fubara later appointed Ehie as his chief of staff.

After 24 hours, Governor Fubara visited the assembly complex while it was yet to be cleared on the number of lawmakers present at the plenary that produced Oko-Jumbo as the house speaker.

LG chairmen call for Governor Fubara's sack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers State local government chairmen have called for Governor Fubara's impeachment.

Under the umbrella of ALGON, the chairmen alleged that the governor has been withholding the councils' funds, making them dysfunctional in their administrative responsibilities.

ALGON described the governor's action as tantamount to proscribing the local governments in the state.

Source: Legit.ng